Reece Wilson Pulls out of Maribor Finals after Training Crash

Oct 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Reece Wilson proved he s no one hit wonder. First in qualies by a sizable margin in the worst possible weather and track conditions. Hats off.

Top qualifier, current World Cup leader and current World Champion, Reece Wilson has pulled out of the finals in Maribor after a crash in training this morning.

Reece won the men's qualifying session by nearly three seconds yesterday afternoon and was one of the favourites for the win this afternoon but will register a DNS in finals after he went over the top of a berm. We don't have any specific details on his injuries at this current time but the team is hoping he will be able to take to the start hut for qualifying tomorrow.

Team Manager, Andrew Shandro told Red Bull TV:

bigquotesReece had a big fall this morning in training. We got him to go back to our condominium, did a warm up and he felt a bit off. We were just like 'no, it's not worth it'. Obviously, we're all gutted for him but he's been riding incredible with this race and a couple more to go.

Health is number one so we just pulled the plug, no racing. We'll see how he's doing tomorrow and if he feels better then we'll see how he is for the weekend but fingers crossed he feels a bit better.

He went off a berm and he pushed through and just fell and hit really hard on the ground. It's a bit of shock really but he fell so hard. We'll see how he's doing tomorrow, fingers crossed.Andrew Shandro

We're sending healing vibes Wilson's way and hope he can make it to the start hut in time for qualifying tomorrow.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Reece Wilson


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
183789 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
114881 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
62247 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
61945 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58802 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
56604 views
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Mega
53890 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
52817 views

28 Comments

  • 34 0
 Absolutely gutted, but full credit to Trek for looking after their athletes and taking it seriously. Here's to Reece getting back asap.
  • 5 1
 I can only imagine how seriously Andrew Shandro takes it after how messed up his son was
  • 18 0
 Fantasy league gonna be like bad news Oprah later today.... And you get a zero, and you get a zero, and you get a zero, and you get a zero, and you get a zero, everyone gets a zero!!
  • 7 0
 Bummer to go from such a high to getting hurt. Get well World Champ.
  • 6 0
 Shit sticks
  • 5 0
 Does "he felt a bit off" mean concussion?
  • 4 0
 Shandro made the right call. Kudos to him. Reece still has a long career ahead of him, no point in taking unnecessary risks.
  • 4 0
 Oh no. Get well soon.
  • 1 0
 Damn. I started watching the broadcast late and it just finished up with no Reece, I had no idea what happened. Hopefully he'll be grand for the next one
  • 1 0
 Ahh I'm gutted for him - the boys is on fire! Really hope he's good for tomorrow and Sunday
  • 2 0
 The rainbow curse
  • 1 0
 Well Bruni kinda broke it last year, but still... The rainbow stripes are really heavy burden to carry
  • 2 0
 That's a mega-bummer...
  • 1 0
 Just watched the live feed, was waiting for him Frown heal up champ!
  • 1 0
 The greatest of Friday fails. Frown Hope he's alright and recovers well!
  • 1 0
 Bummer!!!!!! Reece, get better soon!!!
  • 1 0
 Well dang
  • 1 3
 U would know ***
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011776
Mobile Version of Website