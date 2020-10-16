Reece Wilson Pulls out of Maribor Finals after Training Crash

Reece had a big fall this morning in training. We got him to go back to our condominium, did a warm up and he felt a bit off. We were just like 'no, it's not worth it'. Obviously, we're all gutted for him but he's been riding incredible with this race and a couple more to go.



Health is number one so we just pulled the plug, no racing. We'll see how he's doing tomorrow and if he feels better then we'll see how he is for the weekend but fingers crossed he feels a bit better.



He went off a berm and he pushed through and just fell and hit really hard on the ground. It's a bit of shock really but he fell so hard. We'll see how he's doing tomorrow, fingers crossed. — Andrew Shandro