Reece Wilson Pulls out of Maribor Finals after Training Crash

Top qualifier, current World Cup leader and current World Champion, Reece Wilson has pulled out of the finals in Maribor after a crash in training this morning.
Reece won the men's qualifying session by nearly three seconds yesterday afternoon and was one of the favourites for the win this afternoon but will register a DNS in finals after he went over the top of a berm. We don't have any specific details on his injuries at this current time but the team is hoping he will be able to take to the start hut for qualifying tomorrow.
Team Manager, Andrew Shandro told Red Bull TV:
|Reece had a big fall this morning in training. We got him to go back to our condominium, did a warm up and he felt a bit off. We were just like 'no, it's not worth it'. Obviously, we're all gutted for him but he's been riding incredible with this race and a couple more to go.
Health is number one so we just pulled the plug, no racing. We'll see how he's doing tomorrow and if he feels better then we'll see how he is for the weekend but fingers crossed he feels a bit better.
He went off a berm and he pushed through and just fell and hit really hard on the ground. It's a bit of shock really but he fell so hard. We'll see how he's doing tomorrow, fingers crossed.—Andrew Shandro
We're sending healing vibes Wilson's way and hope he can make it to the start hut in time for qualifying tomorrow.
