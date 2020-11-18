Reece Wilson Re-Signs With Trek Factory Racing

Despite swirling rumours
that he may be off to another team this offseason, Trek has announced it has re-signed Reece Wilson "for the foreseeable future.
Wilson, 24, first joined the Trek Factory Racing team at the start of 2019
alongside Charlie Harrison, Kade Edwards and Ethan Shandro. It was an extremely young team with Wilson, 22 at the time, being the oldest member of it. Since that signing, Wilson has placed in the top ten at Lenzerheide and kicked off this year by becoming World Champion in Leogang
. He looked like he would carry on that strong form into Maribor as he qualified fastest
but a crash before finals
saw him sit out the rest of the year's racing.
|I’m thrilled to have re-signed with Trek. The team is a tight family who do a great job of making the riders feel special while providing a structure for great performance. I’m excited to build on the recipe this winter and see where I can go.—Reece Wilson
Trek has said it will announce more details about the team for next year "in the coming months".
