Reece Wilson to Miss the Leogang DH World Cup

Jun 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Reece Wilson studying the crucial woods section.

Reece Wilson has shared on social media that he will not be racing this weekend in Leogang.

After saying he has not felt like himself for the past few months Reece Wilson has made the tough decision to not race this week and potentially miss more races this season. Currently, Reece has not set a date that he may return with him deciding to wait until he is back at full health before attending another race. While it is sad to see Reece miss races this season it is great to see riders taking injuries and especially ones which may not be quite as visible more seriously this year.

bigquotesI’ve made the hard decision to put my race season on hold this week. I’ve not felt like myself the past few months for reasons I don’t yet understand. I don’t currently have a date to return for and instead will take as long as I need. I have a great support network around me and look forward to feeling like me again so I can return to racing at full health. I’ll update you when I know more. Good luck to all the racers in Leogang this weekend and a special good luck to the @trekfactoryracingdh guys! Reece Wilson

We wish Reece all the best with his recovery and hope he isn't away from racing for too long.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Reece Wilson DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


9 Comments

  • 18 1
 Sad to not see him there and hoping he can get to the bottom of whatever the issue is and recover soon. In the meantime get him in the commentary booth, he was superb at Hardline.
  • 11 0
 All the best to you, Reece - take care of yourself.
  • 9 1
 Can Reece Wallace jump in?
  • 1 0
 He sure can jump.
  • 4 0
 Hopefully he can focus on his freeride commitments while he's not racing.
  • 2 0
 Big respect for making this call! Take it easy and hope you feel back to yourself soon!
  • 1 0
 Hats off to him, can't have been an easy call, but it's good to see athletes putting their health first.
Below threshold threads are hidden





