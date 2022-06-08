Reece Wilson to Miss the Leogang DH World Cup

I’ve made the hard decision to put my race season on hold this week. I’ve not felt like myself the past few months for reasons I don’t yet understand. I don’t currently have a date to return for and instead will take as long as I need. I have a great support network around me and look forward to feeling like me again so I can return to racing at full health. I’ll update you when I know more. Good luck to all the racers in Leogang this weekend and a special good luck to the @trekfactoryracingdh guys! — Reece Wilson

Reece Wilson has shared on social media that he will not be racing this weekend in Leogang.After saying he has not felt like himself for the past few months Reece Wilson has made the tough decision to not race this week and potentially miss more races this season. Currently, Reece has not set a date that he may return with him deciding to wait until he is back at full health before attending another race. While it is sad to see Reece miss races this season it is great to see riders taking injuries and especially ones which may not be quite as visible more seriously this year.We wish Reece all the best with his recovery and hope he isn't away from racing for too long.