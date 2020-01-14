Reed Boggs Joins Yeti Cycles

Reed Boggs has been announced as the latest athlete added to Yeti's roster. Boggs, 23, has competed in two Rampage events and won the inaugural Proving Grounds qualifier last year. He announced he was leaving his sponsor of the past 3 years, Trek, in December
and it's now confirmed he's inked with the Colorado brand for the new season.
Yeti launched its longest travel platform, the SB165, in July last year and it looks like that's what Boggs will be using for his long-travel ventures. The bike is normally specced with a 180mm single crown fork but these pictures show Boggs using it with a Bomber 58, which comes with 203mm of travel as standard. It isn't be the first converted enduro bike we've seen in the hills of Utah as Graham Agassiz turned up on an equally wild Evil Wreckoning LB
at Rampage this year.
Boggs, who lives in Hurricane, Utah, will be heading to the McGazza Fest in New Zealand, attending Crankworx events and some stops of the Fest series. His ultimate goal will be another spot on the starting list for Rampage though.
|Reed is a strong rider and will bring a dynamic riding style to the Yeti program. Personable and down to earth, we were impressed with his focus on progression and how much fun he has on the bike. His love for riding has inspired some incredible content. We’re looking forward to working with Reed to develop new products and support his creativity on the bike.—Kristi Jackson, Yeti’s director of marketing
|I’m thrilled to be signing with Yeti Cycles. I had the chance to visit Yeti HQ last week to see what happens behind the scenes and was overwhelmed by everything. Once I rode the SB165, I knew it would be a great bike for me - just enough suspension for big drops and nimble enough to flick around corners and throw whips. I’m looking forward to getting Yeti into their first Red Bull Rampage. Thanks for the opportunity.—Reed Boggs
True. Nate Hills has had a triple clamp on his SB165 for a little while too.
Maybe it is a freeride bike after all. Maybe freeride ain’t about the bike. Maybe clouds ARE made of unicorn farts.
Man, we are in 2020 and that’s so from the 2000s
