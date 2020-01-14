Reed Boggs Joins Yeti Cycles

Jan 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Peter Jamison.

Reed Boggs has been announced as the latest athlete added to Yeti's roster. Boggs, 23, has competed in two Rampage events and won the inaugural Proving Grounds qualifier last year. He announced he was leaving his sponsor of the past 3 years, Trek, in December and it's now confirmed he's inked with the Colorado brand for the new season.

Yeti launched its longest travel platform, the SB165, in July last year and it looks like that's what Boggs will be using for his long-travel ventures. The bike is normally specced with a 180mm single crown fork but these pictures show Boggs using it with a Bomber 58, which comes with 203mm of travel as standard. It isn't be the first converted enduro bike we've seen in the hills of Utah as Graham Agassiz turned up on an equally wild Evil Wreckoning LB at Rampage this year.


Boggs, who lives in Hurricane, Utah, will be heading to the McGazza Fest in New Zealand, attending Crankworx events and some stops of the Fest series. His ultimate goal will be another spot on the starting list for Rampage though.

bigquotesReed is a strong rider and will bring a dynamic riding style to the Yeti program. Personable and down to earth, we were impressed with his focus on progression and how much fun he has on the bike. His love for riding has inspired some incredible content. We’re looking forward to working with Reed to develop new products and support his creativity on the bike.Kristi Jackson, Yeti’s director of marketing

bigquotesI’m thrilled to be signing with Yeti Cycles. I had the chance to visit Yeti HQ last week to see what happens behind the scenes and was overwhelmed by everything. Once I rode the SB165, I knew it would be a great bike for me - just enough suspension for big drops and nimble enough to flick around corners and throw whips. I’m looking forward to getting Yeti into their first Red Bull Rampage. Thanks for the opportunity.Reed Boggs


Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Yeti Reed Boggs


64 Comments

  • 62 0
 Well, did not see that coming.
  • 14 0
 didn't expect freeride is going full enduro!
  • 3 0
 No one did.
  • 7 0
 @chyu: enduro bikes always were freeride bikes.
  • 2 0
 Shit, it doesnt look like a session
  • 44 3
 I see him with a Yeti DJ... YETI BRING THE DJ BACK AND LET US ALL BUY ONE.
  • 3 0
 interesting there was no comment on that in the release
  • 3 0
 Wonder if we'll see him on a yeti 4x too What a throwback
  • 3 0
 can't believe they still had 4x models any kicking around the warehouse. maybe they still have a welding machine under the warehouse dust
  • 10 1
 Or you could support one of the many other companies who didn't quit making them and have up to date geo.
  • 1 0
 I have one of those black Yeti DJ's. Sold my original one and kicked my self for it. Took me 7 years or so to find another one someone was willing to let go of. I live not far from Yeti and even asked if I could buy an old one laying around the warehouse, didn't even care if it had a warranty....no luck. Those things are mint and it's hard to find them because once someone gets one, they never sell it or want crazy money for them.
  • 1 0
 Right? Looks like that's one of the 2010 models though.
  • 4 1
 @poleczechy: they picked his up off craigslist.
  • 16 3
 So, trail bikes at rampage is what the future looks like? What a world.
  • 51 2
 That's a downtrail bike, good sir.
  • 6 16
flag spaceofades (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Jvhowube: incorrect, good sir. No more a downhill bike than Aggys Evil was.
  • 6 0
 @Jvhowube: Maybe its an UpCountry bike.
  • 1 0
 @Jvhowube: Up Country actually
  • 6 0
 Freetrail...
  • 11 0
 future pb review; "the platform provides adequate pedaling efficiency while climbing to the top of your local freeride lines while also giving confidence inspiring downhill stability to attack the descents and huck your meat"
  • 8 0
 @Jvhowube: not DownDuro? does no one Strava at Rampage?
  • 5 0
 Its a freeduro
  • 2 1
 Why not Uphill? Climb to to the top and take a lift to get down :p
  • 1 0
 everyone forgets that in 2012 there were two 5" travel Morpheus's being rode
  • 11 1
 This is the year of the SB200, finally!
  • 9 2
 this page should be rated 18 cos that is just pure filth
  • 5 3
 you know what would suck. Being a pro and someone tossing you a vintage DJ bike to ride... the GEO on that is dead! However, it can never be as bad as that recent intense rider shredding his tazer dj. Hands down the worst frame geo of any bike I have ever owned. what a POS.
  • 3 0
 For riding DJ they'll probably just build him a custom frame. Hopefully that will result in them selling some DJ or 4x frames again.
  • 6 1
 The "Geo is dead"? I live not fare from Yeti. We have several great DJ spots in and around Denver. Handful of guys still riding Yeti DJ bikes and the crush it and could probably out ride/jump 90% of Pinkbike comment sections. Street frames have changed a bit with super short rear ends, but and good DJ/4X bike is still a good DJ/4X. That Yeti DJ even has adjustable dropouts. Similar as will BMX bikes, pretty much same geo ranges as they have been for a while.
  • 3 0
 "It isn't be the first converted enduro bike we've seen in the hills of Utah"

True. Nate Hills has had a triple clamp on his SB165 for a little while too.
  • 1 0
 Redface guess I’m doing desert and it’s humble pie...?
www.pinkbike.com/news/reed-boggs-parts-ways-with-trek.html
Maybe it is a freeride bike after all. Maybe freeride ain’t about the bike. Maybe clouds ARE made of unicorn farts.
  • 4 0
 I wonder how many DJ frames yeti still have hanging around in Golden...
  • 5 1
 Glad to have you, Reed! Welcome to Yeti
  • 4 0
 I didn't even realize that Reed had a dental degree?!?
  • 1 0
 Evil bikes did this Enduro bike put a 203 dual fork on the Red bull Rampages with Aagi.. put a very high spring rate. And I seen this in Nomad 4 frame with a dual crown too and it works and I'm gonna do it on my N4 soon.
  • 3 0
 No doubt he'll do some Hurrk'n and La Verkin on that bad boy.
  • 1 0
 58 comments and nobody speaking about that horrible holders/whatever things for the chain on that SB165?!?!
Man, we are in 2020 and that’s so from the 2000s
  • 2 0
 Well done. Cleveland represent!
  • 2 0
 Does this mean we will see the return of a yeti DH bike?
  • 1 0
 Wonder if they’re going to release a new dirt jumper now
  • 1 0
 Does Yeti still make a DJ bike? I couldn't find it on their site.
  • 1 0
 They don't but they will just make some alloy mules for him.
  • 1 0
 Welp that was outta fucking nowhere.
  • 2 0
 What?
  • 1 0
 Marzocchi getting more riders..thats sick.
  • 1 0
 Will the 303 be making a comeback???
  • 1 0
 What are those eyelets mounted on the stay that the chain runs through?
  • 1 0
 STFU
  • 1 0
 his last Rampage rig was my favourite of the event.
  • 1 0
 First Yeti Freerider since Super T?
  • 1 0
 Beeeellllllaaaaaa cazzooooo
  • 1 0
 Did not see this coming, stoked!!!
  • 1 0
 Capt Obvious... Big Bike Prototype soon
  • 1 0
 Yeti DH bike coming up?????
  • 1 0
 Yes!
  • 1 0
 weird.
