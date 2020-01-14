Reed Boggs Joins Yeti Cycles

I’m thrilled to be signing with Yeti Cycles. I had the chance to visit Yeti HQ last week to see what happens behind the scenes and was overwhelmed by everything. Once I rode the SB165, I knew it would be a great bike for me - just enough suspension for big drops and nimble enough to flick around corners and throw whips. I’m looking forward to getting Yeti into their first Red Bull Rampage. Thanks for the opportunity. — Reed Boggs