Reed Boggs Parts Ways with Trek

Thank you Trek bikes for an amazing 3 years & Eric Heth for all the incredible paint jobs. I’ve had a lot of sweet opportunities thanks to Trek, but I’m excited for what’s next to come in 2020 — Reed Boggs

Reed Boggs has announced on Instagram he won't be riding with Trek next year.Reed has been with Trek for three years and has transitioned from a being slopestyle rider into a big mountain freerider. He made his first Rampage appearance in 2018 with a wild card slot and then qualified in 2019 by winning the Proving Grounds event.We'll keep you updated on who Reed will be riding for in 2020 and beyond.