Reed Boggs Parts Ways with Trek

Reed Boggs has announced on Instagram he won't be riding with Trek next year.
|Thank you Trek bikes for an amazing 3 years & Eric Heth for all the incredible paint jobs. I’ve had a lot of sweet opportunities thanks to Trek, but I’m excited for what’s next to come in 2020—Reed Boggs
Reed has been with Trek for three years and has transitioned from a being slopestyle rider into a big mountain freerider. He made his first Rampage appearance in 2018 with a wild card slot and then qualified in 2019 by winning the Proving Grounds event.
We'll keep you updated on who Reed will be riding for in 2020 and beyond.
Just me?
I’ll get my coat...
