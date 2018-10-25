Video: Reed Boggs Gets Ready for Red Bull Rampage

Since April of this Reed has been living in Bend, Oregon, with Rampage legend Carson Storch

With more years of experience under his belt, Carson is the perfect training partner to lead Reed in the right direction.

Reed carving a corner in Oregon

Evening hike up a ridge waiting for the wind to settle

If their busy travelling schedules align, Reed also trains with Nitro Circus athlete Dusty Wygle on his backyard setup in Bend.

Flip suicide from Reed and an indian air from Dusty

About a month prior to Rampage, Reed headed back to Virgin, Utah.

For three years, Reed had been living very close to Virgin, Utah where he honed his skills.

Being in Utah for a month before the start of Rampage gave Reed the opportunity to ride with many fellow competitors, such as Cam Zink, who were also there to practice.