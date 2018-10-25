Video: Reed Boggs Gets Ready for Red Bull Rampage

With more years of experience under his belt, Carson is the perfect training partner to lead Reed in the right direction.
Reed carving a corner in Oregon
Flip suicide from Reed and an indian air from Dusty
For three years, Reed had been living very close to Virgin, Utah where he honed his skills.
Being in Utah for a month before the start of Rampage gave Reed the opportunity to ride with many fellow competitors, such as Cam Zink, who were also there to practice.
Words, Photography, Video by Peter Jamsion
