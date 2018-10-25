VIDEOS

Video: Reed Boggs Gets Ready for Red Bull Rampage

Oct 25, 2018
by Peter Jamison  
Reed Boggs - Process

by peterjamo4
Views: 881    Faves: 11    Comments: 1


Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Since April of this Reed has been living in Bend, Oregon, with Rampage legend Carson Storch

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
With more years of experience under his belt, Carson is the perfect training partner to lead Reed in the right direction.

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Reed carving a corner in Oregon

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Evening hike up a ridge waiting for the wind to settle

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
If their busy travelling schedules align, Reed also trains with Nitro Circus athlete Dusty Wygle on his backyard setup in Bend.

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Flip suicide from Reed and an indian air from Dusty

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
About a month prior to Rampage, Reed headed back to Virgin, Utah.

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
For three years, Reed had been living very close to Virgin, Utah where he honed his skills.

Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Photo by Peter Jamison Media peterjamisonmedia.com
Being in Utah for a month before the start of Rampage gave Reed the opportunity to ride with many fellow competitors, such as Cam Zink, who were also there to practice.

Words, Photography, Video by Peter Jamsion


Must Read This Week
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
79883 views
First Look: Trust Performance's $2,700 Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork
77523 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
66881 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
64978 views
Jolanda Neff Joins Trek Factory Racing
46404 views
The Bikes of YT's Red Bull Rampage Riders
44249 views
Video: Gwin on the Goat
43107 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions
42387 views

5 Comments

  • + 2
 Super smooth and one of the nicest guys you will meet. Can't wait to see him put together the contest that he deserves.
  • + 1
 I love watching videos thinking hey I can do that move. This was not one of those videos.
  • + 1
 Hell f*cking ya mate, one of the best riders for sure
  • + 1
 Has anyone else noticed how hard Peter Jamison has been hustling?
  • + 1
 Hell ya Reed!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031540
Mobile Version of Website