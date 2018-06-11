VIDEOS

Video: Reed Boggs Gets Upside Down and Sideways in Utah

Jun 11, 2018
by Stans NoTubes  
Reed Boggs - Virgin, Utah

by StansNoTubes
Reed Boggs - Revival

Photo Credit Chris Wellhausen

Photo Credit Chris Wellhausen
Photo Credit Chris Wellhausen
Reed's 2017 season ended on a tough note with crashes at both Rampage and District Ride. Unfortunately, at both of these events Reed suffered blows to his right shoulder which had previously been severely injured a few years prior. Recovering from surgery in the winter, Reed returned back to Virgin, UT, this spring more motivated than ever.

A little insight from October 26th- Rampage practice. After this run I was stoked. I hiked to the top, and tried to link together my whole line. It went smooth up until the canyon gap where I came up a wheel length short and separated my shoulder. Judging speed for this jump was difficult, nonetheless remembering the speed after riding all my other features. Today marks 2 months after surgery and I’m starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel! It’s been a long winter off the bike to say the least. Doc says a few more weeks of physical therapy and I’ll be back to normal. Thanks for the love everyone, almost there!! @trekbikes @raceface604 @fox @stansnotubes @rideshimano @mucoff @ryderseyewear @oregrowninc @girocycling #gopro

Photo Credit Chris Wellhausen
Reed shredding the legendary "Goblin" drop at the 2017 Rampage venue.

Photo Credit Chris Wellhausen
Hopefully we will be able to see what Reed can accomplish at Rampage this fall.

Credits
Directed by: Peter Jamison and Reed Boggs
Director of Photography: Peter Jamison
Principal Cinematography: Peter Jamison
Aerial Cinematography: Kent Johnson
Edited by: Peter Jamison
Still Photography: Chris Wellhausen
Special Thanks: Lorin Whitaker


