Video: Reed Boggs Gets Upside Down and Sideways in Utah

A little insight from October 26th- Rampage practice. After this run I was stoked. I hiked to the top, and tried to link together my whole line. It went smooth up until the canyon gap where I came up a wheel length short and separated my shoulder. Judging speed for this jump was difficult, nonetheless remembering the speed after riding all my other features. Today marks 2 months after surgery and I’m starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel! It’s been a long winter off the bike to say the least. Doc says a few more weeks of physical therapy and I’ll be back to normal. Thanks for the love everyone, almost there!! @trekbikes @raceface604 @fox @stansnotubes @rideshimano @mucoff @ryderseyewear @oregrowninc @girocycling #gopro

