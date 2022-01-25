close
Reed Boggs Signs With Yeti for Another 3 Years

Jan 25, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Yeti Cycles announced today that Reed Boggs is returning to Yeti for another three years.

The Ohio native turned Hurricane, Utah local earned a wild card to Red Bull Rampage 2021 and turned heads on what came to be known as “Reed’s Ridge”, laying down two mind-boggling runs to place him on the podium in third place.

bigquotesI’m absolutely thrilled to sign with Yeti for another 3 years. Our biggest goal was getting a Yeti into Rampage to showcase the bikes can handle any type of terrain. We did that and secured a spot on the podium which was so rewarding. Stoked to see what’s in store for the future!Reed Boggs

With an automatic bid to the 2022 Red Bull Rampage secured, Reed is already underway with another big year. Reed recently kicked off his 2022 campaign this month at the Fortelaza Freeride Fiesta where he rode his custom Yeti SB165.

Reed gave us all a wee bit of a scare when he decided that everything had been going a little too smoothly during his first run so he blew his tire off the rim - the boom echoed off the surrounding cliffs.
Boggs was so close to perfection on his first of two runs at Red Bull Rampage in 2021.
As with anything Rampage-related pictures do not do it justice however believe us when we say this hip was massive and the room for error was tiny this meant that this feature was one of the scariest to hit onsite. Between the construction of the feature and the wind from the day before Reed had to wait until the morning of the event to guinea pig this feature.
Boggs nailed it for third place up on Reed's Ridge.

bigquotesReed has been a great rider for Yeti, increasing our presence in freeride and showing the capabilities of our bikes through his fearless riding. Having the opportunity to watch Reed parlay his wildcard spot at Red Bull Rampage to a podium finish last year inspired us all. Beyond his stylish riding, Reed is a passionate, persistent competitor who exudes positivity, which we love. We are excited to support and collaborate with Reed over the next few years.Garrett Davis - Director of Marketing

Reed has a gnarly start to his run. He also has a gnarly middle. And a gnarly end.


