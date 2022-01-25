Reed Boggs Signs With Yeti for Another 3 Years

Reed has been a great rider for Yeti, increasing our presence in freeride and showing the capabilities of our bikes through his fearless riding. Having the opportunity to watch Reed parlay his wildcard spot at Red Bull Rampage to a podium finish last year inspired us all. Beyond his stylish riding, Reed is a passionate, persistent competitor who exudes positivity, which we love. We are excited to support and collaborate with Reed over the next few years. — Garrett Davis - Director of Marketing