Reed Boggs Signs With Yeti for Another 3 Years

Yeti Cycles announced today that Reed Boggs is returning to Yeti for another three years.
The Ohio native turned Hurricane, Utah local earned a wild card to Red Bull Rampage 2021 and turned heads on what came to be known as “Reed’s Ridge”, laying down two mind-boggling runs to place him on the podium in third place.
|I’m absolutely thrilled to sign with Yeti for another 3 years. Our biggest goal was getting a Yeti into Rampage to showcase the bikes can handle any type of terrain. We did that and secured a spot on the podium which was so rewarding. Stoked to see what’s in store for the future!—Reed Boggs
With an automatic bid to the 2022 Red Bull Rampage secured, Reed is already underway with another big year. Reed recently kicked off his 2022 campaign this month at the Fortelaza Freeride Fiesta where he rode his custom Yeti SB165.
|Reed has been a great rider for Yeti, increasing our presence in freeride and showing the capabilities of our bikes through his fearless riding. Having the opportunity to watch Reed parlay his wildcard spot at Red Bull Rampage to a podium finish last year inspired us all. Beyond his stylish riding, Reed is a passionate, persistent competitor who exudes positivity, which we love. We are excited to support and collaborate with Reed over the next few years.—Garrett Davis - Director of Marketing
Remember when Yeti make CX bikes? They probably don't like to be reminded of those days.
*wheeze*
