Reed Boggs Will Be Competing at Red Bull Rampage

Photo of Reed Boggs stomping a 51 foot step down backflip earlier this morning by Sterling Lorence.

Pre-Qualified Athletes:

Wildcards:

Alternates:

We have confirmation that Utah-based Reed Boggs will compete at Red Bull Rampage on October 15th.Moments after teeing up his biggest flip yet, Reed Boggs got a call from Red Bull Rampage's Todd Barber letting him know that there was a position available for him to compete. Finals are taking place in just over two weeks, with building starting well before then. Reed Boggs was a rookie at Red Bull Rampage in 2019 and finished in 11th spot , just missing the pre-qualification.It looks like Boggs is up to speed already as he stomped this 51 foot step down backflip this morning filming for a film project by Craig Grant called ‘Riding off Cliffs’. Sterling Lorence captured this beauty shot on site and Boggs shared a POV clip on Instagram We can't wait to watch Boggs compete.Brendan Fairclough (GBR) [INJURED]Szymon Godziek (POL)Tyler McCaul (USA)Ethan Nell (USA)Brett Rheeder (CAN)Brandon Semenuk (CAN)Carson Storch(USA)Kyle Strait (USA)Vincent Tupin (FRA)Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)Jaxson Riddle (USA)Kurt Sorge (CAN)Brage Vestavik (NOR)Cam Zink (USA)Thomas Genon (BEL)Emil Johansson (SWE)Reed Boggs (USA) [Will be competing]DJ Brandt (USA)Antoine Bizet (FRA)