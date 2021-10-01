Reed Boggs Will Be Competing at Red Bull Rampage

We have confirmation that Utah-based Reed Boggs will compete at Red Bull Rampage on October 15th.
Moments after teeing up his biggest flip yet, Reed Boggs got a call from Red Bull Rampage's Todd Barber letting him know that there was a position available for him to compete. Finals are taking place in just over two weeks, with building starting well before then. Reed Boggs was a rookie at Red Bull Rampage in 2019 and finished in 11th spot
, just missing the pre-qualification.
It looks like Boggs is up to speed already as he stomped this 51 foot step down backflip this morning filming for a film project by Craig Grant called ‘Riding off Cliffs’. Sterling Lorence captured this beauty shot on site and Boggs shared a POV clip on Instagram
.
We can't wait to watch Boggs compete.Pre-Qualified Athletes:
Brendan Fairclough (GBR) [INJURED]
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Tyler McCaul (USA)
Ethan Nell (USA)
Brett Rheeder (CAN)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Carson Storch(USA)
Kyle Strait (USA)
Vincent Tupin (FRA)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)Wildcards:
Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Brage Vestavik (NOR)
Cam Zink (USA)Alternates:
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Emil Johansson (SWE)
Reed Boggs (USA) [Will be competing]
DJ Brandt (USA)
Antoine Bizet (FRA)
