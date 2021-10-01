Reed Boggs Will Be Competing at Red Bull Rampage

Oct 1, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Photo by Sterling Lorence
Photo of Reed Boggs stomping a 51 foot step down backflip earlier this morning by Sterling Lorence.


We have confirmation that Utah-based Reed Boggs will compete at Red Bull Rampage on October 15th.

Moments after teeing up his biggest flip yet, Reed Boggs got a call from Red Bull Rampage's Todd Barber letting him know that there was a position available for him to compete. Finals are taking place in just over two weeks, with building starting well before then. Reed Boggs was a rookie at Red Bull Rampage in 2019 and finished in 11th spot, just missing the pre-qualification.

It looks like Boggs is up to speed already as he stomped this 51 foot step down backflip this morning filming for a film project by Craig Grant called ‘Riding off Cliffs’. Sterling Lorence captured this beauty shot on site and Boggs shared a POV clip on Instagram.

We can't wait to watch Boggs compete.


Pre-Qualified Athletes:
Brendan Fairclough (GBR) [INJURED]
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Tyler McCaul  (USA)
Ethan Nell (USA)
Brett Rheeder (CAN)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Carson Storch(USA)
Kyle Strait  (USA)
Vincent Tupin  (FRA)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)

Wildcards:
Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Brage Vestavik (NOR)
Cam Zink (USA)

Alternates:
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Emil Johansson (SWE)
Reed Boggs (USA) [Will be competing]
DJ Brandt (USA)
Antoine Bizet (FRA)

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reed Boggs Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - When XC Gets Aggro
76265 views
Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)
53043 views
Video: Tom Bradshaw Races Psychosis DH On A Hardtail
37358 views
Racing Rumors 2022 Part 1: Luca Shaw to Specialized, Martin Maes to Orbea & More
35849 views
Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Broken Carbon Fiber Cranks?
35291 views
Video: Brage Vestavik's Extended Cut of his Wild X Games RealMTB Edit
34622 views
Brendan Fairclough Withdraws from Rampage
32754 views
9 DH Bikes from Crankworx BC 2021
26806 views

13 Comments

  • 15 3
 Bummer for Bren Dog but a great opportunity for all the Dentists to see what their bike is capable of!
  • 3 0
 I thought Rheeder was out? Get DJ in there.
  • 3 0
 Nice
  • 2 0
 Loved him when he played for the Boston Red Sox
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah Reed.
  • 1 0
 Yeah Reed! Let's do this.
  • 1 0
 Bro he must be so stoked
  • 1 0
 Reed Boggs carpet world!
  • 1 0
 Yeah Reed!
  • 3 5
 Feels weird seeing Zink and Andreu labeled as alternates considering their legend status. Stoked for Reed!
  • 6 0
 They are wildcards and will be competing!
  • 2 1
 Theyre not fulltime competing so thats why they're placed accordingly
  • 1 0
 @giantwhip: that has nothing to do with it. The prequalified riders are just based on the previous rampage standings. If they would have finished in the top 10 they would be prequalified and not wildcards.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009320
Mobile Version of Website