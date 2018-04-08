Pinkbike.com
Reflecting on Crankworx Rotorua with Tomas Lemoine, Sam Blenkinsop, Martin Soderstrom & More - Video
Apr 8, 2018
Novatec Wheels
novatecwheels
Max Fredriksson, Tomas Lemoine, Szymon Godziek, Sam Blenkinsop, and Martin Soderstrom, and the rest of the Novatec team reflect on their experiences at Crankworx Rotorua this year.
@novatecwheels
@officialcrankworx
