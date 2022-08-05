Registration Details Announced for Trans Tasmania 2023

Aug 5, 2022
by Megan Rose  

TRANS TAS
2022
Photography: Kristina Vackova // Beardy McBeardy // Big Shed Studios // Charlie Rex Photo
Video: Charlie Rex
Words: Megan Rose


Yeti Trans Tasmania Presented by Shimano finally hit the ground running after 3 attempts during the pandemic. Earlier this year riders from all over Australia flocked to Tasmania for the inaugural event. With Australian international borders still shut, it gave a nice little taste for Aussie homelanders to get a feel of the event before the internationals flock in for year 2!

REGISTRATION JUST OPENED for 2023 and we can now welcome all internationals. It is 50% sold out already but a spot is waiting for you. See below for the recap from this years event. Event Dates are Feb 12-18, 2023. You can register here: www.transtasmaniamtb.com/registration

WHAT IS TRANS TASMANIA??

It's an all inclusive 5 day enduro race where we take care of everything for you, from: airport transfers, all your accommodation in hotel/airbnb's, shuttles to the start each day, 3 meals a day, and on course food stations. And don't forget the beer and all day every day party trains with your mates on some of the best trails Tasmania has to offer. All you have to do is get yourself to Hobart and we take care of the rest. But to be honest, it's not really about the racing, it's more like a summer camp on bikes for adults.

2022 RECAP:

Yeti Trans Tas 2022

by TransTasmania
Views: 5    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


MAYDENA

The event got kicked off in Maydena that is just over an hour drive from Hobart. This is the meca of all things mountain biking. A quaint little sleepy town where there are no hotels, no restaurants or much of anything, except for what Dirt Art and Maydena Bike Park have created there over the past 4+ years. Punching in an endless network for fresh trails, turning an old primary school into a beer garden, cafe, bike shop, retail store and more. We take over every Air BnB in town and there is no better way to start the event then Maydena, with an endless selection of course choices that gives the riders a chance to ride every possible trail type there is, over the first 2 days of the event.

Thanks to Rhys Ellis at Maydena for everything he does there, all with his super chill demeanor, and of course Simon for dreaming up and making this bike park happen and hosting us for the first 2 days of the event.



















QUEENSTOWN

Transferring the 100 riders to the West Coast of Tasmania along the iconic windy Tasmanian roads (via comfy Gravity Isle Coaches), brought us to Queenstown. The west coast of Tasmania is known for its wet lush green terrain and that is the case, except one small community that this event was hitting. Queenstown was one of the richest mining towns in the world back in the day, although all that remains now is the stark landscape that the mine has left in its wake. Acid rain during the mining years striped the landscape dry of all vegetation leaving a baron landscape as back drop in the mountains sitting above this small town. Vegetation has started to grow back over the years but its still few and far between.

Queenstown only just appeared on mountain bikers radar in the last year when a brand new network went in that these eager Aussies couldn't wait to sample. But the stark landscape proved a very different style of riding with very loose, dry, rocky conditions and no tree canopy to hide under. But alas the rain overnight, the morning clouds rolling through and cooler temps sure saved the riders from having to deal with anything too loose or scorching hot on race day! Primo conditions laid ahead of them.

The highlight by far was Stage 3 called natural selection, its steep and raw and loose. Megan rode the trail for the first time the week prior on her pre-event scout trip. She said it was a wild ride for sure but with so much stoke. There was a snippet of contemplation on if it was a little too much to add as a race stage, but the very brief passing thought was pushed aside, as it had to be done, it was too good not to!! And alas, as per the post event survey it was rated the most favourite trail of the week and Megan learnt quick not to underestimate these riders abilities!

Thanks to the West Coast Council for making this network happen and welcoming us into their community!









Some still found stoke at the top of first brutal hike a bike climb





Riders were thankful of the burmed stage post Natural Selection Stage




DERBY


How could the event not finish in Derby. Derby is what put Tasmania on the map as a mountain bike destination. It doesn't need much more of an introduction and was the best way to finish off the final 2 days of Trans Tas. Each day started with a shuttle bump to the high point via Vertigo Mtb's fleet of shuttle rigs where riders then pedalled and descended there way around most trails in the area sampling everything from rock slabs and rock cracks, to fast flow, to steep tech and janky bouldery stages with even some quad burning pinch climbs mixed in.

Thanks to the Dorset Council for welcoming us and Buck at Vertigo Mtb for the shuttles.




Yeti rider Leanna Curtis was sending it all week long






Some didn't quite make it through the crack unscathed





It sure felt good to have 100 super stoked riders, 100 new friends and the first ever Trans Tas under our belts.



Enjoying some well deserved Pirate Life Brewing Beer

Thanks to Pirate Life Brewing for supporting our beer habit for 5 days, the racers truly appreciated the variety and taste all week long!


It wouldn't be a true podium if there wasn't a shoey

Another year over, time to box the bikes up and head back to the office and dream about the next adventure

It is now time to say a big cheers to a few people not already mentioned:

Of course Yeti Cycles our Title Sponsor and Shimano our Presenting Sponsor for both having confidence in us and jumping on board to support a first year event. Your support makes events like this possible.

A big thanks goes to Rob Potter who was my first point of contact and guide through all these trails on my first Tas trip and helped connect me with everything to do with Tasmania. He is one of the most knowledgable and kindest people doing so much for the mountain bike industry and trails in Tas.

A massive thanks to Kazoom Custom Cycling Apparel for being on board as our official event jersey sponsor, year after year after year. This is their 13th Trans Events with us for Trans BC, Trans NZ and now Tas! Cheers Brett

One of our volley's Anthony showing off the Kazoom Customs event jersey

And of course, our hats go off to the volunteer team who were all brand new with it being a first year event, who supplied nothing but the top level of stoke and help all week long. All riders surely appreciated you too

Last but not least: my sister in law Tracey who flew into Tas to help take care of our sweet 7 month old during the event and of course my 2 nieces Mira and Aja who killed it at the food station every day! Couldn't have done it without you all

Event Director Megan Rose with her 7 month old daughter Everlee

RESULTS HERE

SIGN UP FOR 2023 HERE

Yeti Trans NZ Registration opens September 1st
Schwalbe Trans BC Registration opens October 1st (location and dates announced hopefully by September 1st)

