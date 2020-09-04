PRESS RELEASE: Sea Otter Play
Ready, Set, Play: Registration for Sea Otter Play is live!
Sea Otter Play has begun and you can get in on the action. Sea Otter Classic has teamed up with its global event partners, Sea Otter Europe, Sea Otter Canada and Sea Otter Australia for a great first-year event!
Want to learn about the latest cycling tech? The cycling industry’s premier brands are ready to unveil their latest innovations through exclusive product launches. Sea Otter Play’s digital festival is free to attend and lets you connect directly with the sport’s most influential companies.
Registration for virtual challenges is open and riders from around the world are signing up to push their limits and earn points toward amazing prizes. Learn more about each of the challenges here
. Sea Otter Play is going to give away more than $100,000 in product to Sea Otter Play participants. There are several ways to start collecting points. Participating in a Challenge is the first one. You can view the full prize list and learn how to collect more points here
.Register now
and join the fun at Sea Otter Play. Ride challenges run through September 16. The festival kicks off September 17 and runs through September 20.
