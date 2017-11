Registration for the NZ Enduro Opens Nov 17

After three successful sold out years the fourth annual Santa Cruz NZ Enduro opens for registration this Friday. This three day multi stage enduro race will take place from March 9-11, 2018 in beautiful Marlborough on the top of New Zealand’s South Island. It is home to some of New Zealand’s most scenic and sacred trails. Last year saw racers from seventeen countries take the start with Damien Oton and Ines Thoma taking the overall win.The entry link will be posted on our Facebook page here and the NZ Enduro website on: 17th of November at 9am NZDT (Nov 16th 9pm Central European time, Nov 16th 12 midday Pacific Standard time) Entries will be open for 36 hours.140 successful applicants will be drawn and notified by direct email. You will be able to submit group entries if you are travelling with a partner or group of friends.