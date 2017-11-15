Registration for the NZ Enduro Opens Nov 17

Basic Facts:

Three wild days of racing and riding with your mates around the Marlborough Sounds, NZ. Close to the Picton Ferry terminal and South Island towns of Nelson and Blenheim. Natural trails, native NZ beech forest, scenic liasons, challenging, fast, flowy, technical and steep at times. Laid back vibe and atmosphere. No start order or set liaison times. Professional timing, ride with your friends, have a swim if you want. Race entry costs are $375 NZD and that includes shuttles, helicopter uplift, food, beer, BBQ and good times, not to mention the infamous NZ Enduro swag bag on sign up. Both Facebook and the website will be updated with the latest information.Kia Ora,