Registration Now Open for Adaptive Biking Events at Crankworx Whistler

The Jam Session in 2019 was our first adaptive event for Crankworx, which was run as a ‘sampler’ of sorts for adaptive biking in Whistler, in addition to what Whistler Adaptive Sports Program has been offering for several years. The event was very well received both locally and within the international aMTB community. Fast forward to 2022, it has been great to have the same contributors from 2019 with loads more experience, more opportunities for athletes to network with other riders and more options to try out new adaptive bikes. This year we're able to keep building that momentum and are excited to announce our first Crankworx Whistler Adaptive DH. — Carly Fox