Registration Now Open for Adaptive Biking Events at Crankworx Whistler

Press Release: Crankworx
Later this month, Crankworx Whistler is poised to promote a bolstered offering for its adaptive events at this year's festival. Registration has officially opened for the Adaptive Jam Session, Dual Slalom and the all-new B-Line Adaptive DH! These exciting events not only showcase the incredible abilities of adaptive athletes, but also aim to raise awareness and promote the growth of adaptive biking on a competitive level.
Adaptive athlete and event contributor, Cole Bernier shares his excitement for this year's event,
|I couldn’t be more excited for this year’s Crankworx! It’s pretty cool how fast the technology has progressed in the industry allowing adaptive riders to push the sport making events like Crankworx possible for adaptive athletes all across the world. The help and support from the organizers and resort have been unparalleled and we couldn’t be more grateful for their help, it truly wouldn’t be possible without the collaborative efforts.—Cole Bernier
Kidsworx & Adaptive Supervisor, Carly Fox, has been spreading awareness and championing adaptive events at Crankworx Whistler since 2019. Since then, Fox has seen a steady rise in support and involvement from athletes and event sponsors alike.
|The Jam Session in 2019 was our first adaptive event for Crankworx, which was run as a ‘sampler’ of sorts for adaptive biking in Whistler, in addition to what Whistler Adaptive Sports Program has been offering for several years. The event was very well received both locally and within the international aMTB community. Fast forward to 2022, it has been great to have the same contributors from 2019 with loads more experience, more opportunities for athletes to network with other riders and more options to try out new adaptive bikes. This year we're able to keep building that momentum and are excited to announce our first Crankworx Whistler Adaptive DH.—Carly Fox
Last year marked the introduction of the Adaptive Dual Slalom race. In this thrilling event, male and female adaptive athletes take on the same course as their mountain bike counterparts, showcasing their skill and agility in head-to-head races.
Another exciting addition to this year's Crankworx lineup is the B-Line Adaptive DH race. A Crankworx Whistler first, the B-Line race welcomes both male and female participants and offers categories for both throttle and non-throttle riders. This new race promises to provide a thrilling spectacle and push the boundaries of adaptive biking even further. REGISTER NOW.
Crankworx Whistler also offers an exhilarating lineup of jam sessions that will take place across the Lost Lake Trails, Valley Trails, and Bike Park. These sessions provide a thrilling opportunity for riders to explore diverse terrain and showcase their skills. Whether participants are seasoned riders or newcomers, coaching is available for every level, ensuring that everyone can benefit from expert guidance and improve their abilities.
Registration, Adaptive Session Information and Equipment Demos:
Located at the patio of the prestigious Westin Hotel and Spa, Crankworx will provide an adaptive session information desk. Here, attendees can gather information, ask questions, and learn about the latest developments in adaptive biking. Moreover, Bowhead Cycles and Whistler Adaptive present new and innovative equipment available for demo. This provides an opportunity for riders to experience firsthand the cutting-edge technology designed to enhance the adaptive biking experience.
For more information and registration sign-up, click here
.