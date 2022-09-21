Registration Now Open for Crankworx Rotorua

It’s been great to be able to mix up the course this year. Kelly and I built the original course in 2015 to enable top to bottom banger tricks the whole way down and I think the course has really delivered that until now. We've made a few tweaks over the years but the layout has been similar, so it's awesome to have a chance to build new features now that the sport and riders have evolved. They're so amazing right now it's good for them to be able to show their diversity at tricking all types of features, not just banger trick jumps. It was a tough decision to change up some of the iconic features that Kelly built, but they've had some epic action over the years and it was time to build some cool new features that I think Kelly would be stoked on too. We've kept the start platform and have the lip drop as an optional line for future years and there's also a sneaky transfer from old to new if anyone’s keen.... We've also kept the massive McGazza's size ramp that is usually the 3rd hit and relocated it to the last hit to enable the biggest tricks for riders to end their run with. Kelly always wanted this course to be special and allow riders to ride at the top level and we think the old course did just that and the new one will keep pushing the riders to bring a new style on new features. — Tom Hey