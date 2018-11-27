Registration For The NZ Enduro Is Now Open

PRESS RELEASE: 2019 Santa Cruz NZ Enduro
Entries for the 2019 Santa Cruz NZ Enduro open today and are open until December 2nd.
After four successful sold out years the fifth annual Santa Cruz NZ Enduro opens for registration this week. This three-day multi-stage enduro race will take place from March 8-10, 2019 in beautiful Marlborough on the top of New Zealand’s South Island. It is home to some of New Zealand’s most scenic and sacred trails.
28th of November at 9am NZDT (Nov 27th, 9pm Central European time or Nov 27th, 12-noon Pacific Standard time) Entries will close December 2nd and 140 random successful applicants will be notified by email. You will be able to submit group entries if you are travelling with a partner or group of friends. Basic Facts:
Three wildly fun days of racing and riding with your mates around the Marlborough Sounds in the lush and loamy New Zealand South Island. Close to the Picton Ferry terminal and towns of Nelson and Blenheim. Natural trails, native beech forest, scenic liaisons, challenging, fast, flowy, technical and steep at times with some long descents. Laid back vibe and atmosphere, no start order or set liaison times, ride with your friends, have a swim if you want. Professional timing. Race entry costs are $395 NZD and that includes shuttles, helicopter uplift, daily food, beer, BBQ and good times, not to mention the infamous NZ Enduro swag bag on sign up.
Competitors from more than twenty different countries have taken the start and past winners have included: Anne-Caroline Chausson, Jamie Nicoll, Ines Thoma, Damien Oton, Emily Slaco and Jerome Clementz.
Sven and Anka MartinThrough its trail advocacy programs, raffle and trail maintenance days the NZ Enduro has raised over $10 000 and put hundreds of hours back into the trails it uses, as well as opening up new trails in conjunction with www.trailfund.org.nz and Marlborough MTB club.
