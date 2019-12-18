Registration Open for Ladies AllRide Mountain Bike Skills Camps

PRESS RELEASE: Liv Ladies AllRide
Calling all women! Are you ready to get rad on mountain bikes in a welcoming and encouraging environment? Whether you're interested in getting into mountain biking or already ride or race and want to take your riding to the next level, join the Ladies AllRide crew this summer to play on bikes in awesome locations around the country!
Liv Ladies AllRide: Powered by SRAM 2020 Mountain Bike Skills Camps are here!
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN at ladiesallride.comCamp dates and locations:
April 22-23 Sedona, Arizona (Wed/Thurs)
April 25-26 Sedona, Arizona
May 9-10 Bentonville, Arkansas
June 6-7 Bend, Oregon
June 24-25 Bend, Oregon (Wed/Thurs)
June 27-28 Bend, Oregon
July 15-16 Grand Targhee, Wyoming (Wed/Thurs)
July 18-19 Grand Targhee, Wyoming
August 1-2 Bend, Oregon
Date TBD Brevard, North Carolina
Date TBD Brevard, North Carolina (mid-week camp)
Sept 12-13 Lyndonville, Vermont
Sept 15-16 Lyndonville, Vermont (Tues/Wed)
Brevard, NC dates will be announced in mid-January, stay tuned!
Coaches help women understand what their bikes need from them to handle tricky trail features and challenging terrain. Photo: Aaron Condling
Participants practice skills in a safe environment before taking it to the trails. Photo: Katie Lozancich
More women on bikes! Photos: Katie Lozancich and Amanda Conde
Walking a section and visualizing what skills are necessary to help the bike through helps with confidence and success. Photo: Jay Rogan
|I started Ladies AllRide in 2013 as a movement to grow the community of female mountain bikers around the globe. After a decade of traveling the country attending races, sponsoring a kids' race team and doing product demos through The AllRide Tour, I realized there weren't many events for women that focused on learning the sport. I also felt like the emotional component to this sport needed to be openly addressed so women would feel less intimidated by mountain biking. Our mountain bike skills camps are welcoming, educational, non-competitive and fun events meant to bring women together to celebrate a sport that can change their lives!—Lindsey Richter, Founder and Director of Inspiration for Ladies AllRide
Laughter always helps diminish fear. Photo: Burke Lawrence
The Ladies AllRide team of skilled and passionate coaches help women realize what they're capable of on and off their bikes. They are committed to the mission to get more women excited about mountain biking through these informative and inspirational skills camps. While they teach women valuable bike handling skills, they also inspire them to live their best lives using mountain biking as a catalyst for growth and change.
|We understand how easy it is to let our minds run wild with negative, fear-based thoughts that inhibit growth on a bike and in life. Our Ladies AllRide coaching philosophy focuses on the technical aspects of riding as well as the relationship between mountain biking and life. We provide women with the tools to have a deeper understanding of the sport, then the magic happens when they begin to understand what their bikes need from them to get over obstacles and they start accomplishing more than they thought possible. The goal is to help women understand the mechanics of the sport, while also helping them think thoughts that keep the wheels rolling forward, which applies to the bike and life.—Lindsey Richter, Founder and Director of Inspiration for Ladies AllRide
Look where you want to go! Photo: Katie Lozancich
Coaches get very excited when women have "ah ha" moments on their bikes! Photo: Jay Rogan
Liv Cycling, the company dedicated to getting more women on bikes, has supported Ladies AllRide since the beginning and will continue as title sponsor in 2020. They are excited to announce that the partnership with Liv has evolved, and they are now working with the Liv global marketing team, expanding their reach and opportunities globally.
|Liv supports Ladies AllRide because they are perfectly aligned with our goal of getting more women and girls on bikes. Lindsey, Meredith and their team of coaches have had tremendous success not only growing participation in camps, but in teaching skills that help build confidence and foster a passion for mountain biking.—Brook Hopper, Global Marketing Manager at Liv Cycling
Beautiful Liv demo bikes decked out with SRAM/RockShox! Photo: Amanda Conde
Presenting sponsor SRAM, and a long list of awesome companies including SMITH, Sombrio, Picky Bars, Crankbrothers, Hydro Flask, Save our Soles, G-Form and bikeflights.com have remained on board to support the popular series of camps. Team Ladies AllRide loves sharing some of the best products in the business through demos, samples, raffle giveaways and discount codes.
An important component to the camps are the education stations where women learn about setting up and adjusting suspension, fixing flat tires, bike maintenance, gear, facing fear and so much more.
Sara from SRAM helps ladies feel comfortable setting up their bikes.
Happy raffle winner of new SRAM brakes! Great raffle prizes from so many awesome sponsors. Photos: Amanda Conde
|SRAM is proud to support the Ladies AllRide Program. You would be hard pressed to find a program that has put more miles on the black top traversing the country, and now the ocean, to get more women on bikes. Lindsey, Meredith and the whole team are passionate professionals and their program is helping change the face of the bicycle industry - one clinic at a time.—Sara Jarrell SRAM Women’s Program Manager
|We are beyond excited to partner with so many incredible companies in the bike industry. More and more brands are seeing the value in education-based mountain biking events that inspire women to find their confidence on bikes. We are really grateful to see the industry's commitment to getting more women excited about mountain biking.—Meredith Brandt, CEO for Ladies AllRide
Day two offers mountain bike-specific yoga stretching to work out the kinks from day one. Photo: Jay Rogan
There's something really special about a group of mud-splattered women hooting and hollering down a trail together! Photo: Aaron Condling
Team Ladies AllRide looks forward to playing on bikes with you at one of their epic locations in 2020!
Sign up today so you don't miss out, they fill up fast!
Visit the website for more information and to register now. www.ladiesallride.com
Contact: info@ladiesallride.com
About Ladies AllRide: A series of energizing and inspirational mountain bike skills camps for all skill levels and anyone 18 and older who identifies as female. These events bring women together in a welcoming environment to improve their riding while building community. There are 13 signature Ladies AllRide events in epic riding locations across the U.S. Ride Bikes. Be Happy.
love that someone is doing this and I am praying that I can get my wife to this event. P.S. Tahoe would be a good place for a class.
