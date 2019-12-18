Registration Open for Ladies AllRide Mountain Bike Skills Camps

We understand how easy it is to let our minds run wild with negative, fear-based thoughts that inhibit growth on a bike and in life. Our Ladies AllRide coaching philosophy focuses on the technical aspects of riding as well as the relationship between mountain biking and life. We provide women with the tools to have a deeper understanding of the sport, then the magic happens when they begin to understand what their bikes need from them to get over obstacles and they start accomplishing more than they thought possible. The goal is to help women understand the mechanics of the sport, while also helping them think thoughts that keep the wheels rolling forward, which applies to the bike and life. — Lindsey Richter, Founder and Director of Inspiration for Ladies AllRide