Registration Open for Crankworx Whistler 2019

Crankworx Whistler is getting ready to turn the dial up to full gas and stage the biggest multi-disciplinary shred-fest of the season. We are going to throw one heck of a party and you’re invited.
Athlete registration for the following events is now open for Crankworx Whistler 2019, coming in hot August 9-18:Garbanzo DH - Friday, August 9
Air DH - Monday, August 12/Tuesday, August 13
100% Dual Slalom Whistler - Wednesday, August 14
Canadian Open DH presented by iXS - Sunday, August 18
There are also a limited number of spaces still available for the Bell Helmets EWS80 Enduro, taking place on Saturday, August 10.
Registration and details: crankworx.com/athlete-registration/
Crankworx is known as much for its “get amongst it” spirit as it is for pro-level competition. There’s a little something for everyone, regardless of where on the spectrum of experience they fall.
But while opportunities are limitless, space is not. Every year, every event at Crankworx Whistler sells out. Get in early to reserve your spot at the start gate in 2019.The same goes for young riders looking to get a taste of the Crankworx action. Once again back and continuing to go big in 2019 is the full roster of Kidsworx events.
Kidsworx was born in Whistler, and has since matured and flown the coop, expanding to all stops on the Crankworx World Tour.
2018 saw the highest numbers to date across the board in Whistler.
9: days of Kidsworx events
11: events
114: medals handed out
1090: registered competitors
Registration is now open for the following Kidsworx events at Crankworx Whistler 2019:
Kidsworx Enduro - Friday, August 9
Kidsworx B Line Race - Sunday, August 11
Kidsworx BMX Challenge - Tuesday, August 13
Kidsworx XC - Wednesday, August 14
Kidsworx Dirt Pump Track Challenge - Thursday, August 15
Registration and details: crankworx.com/cwx-kidsworx/whistler
Pros, ready to send it alongside your peers from every gravity-fed discipline in mountain biking? Amateurs, ready to step up to the start gate and race the same tracks as your heroes? Kids, ready to get your first taste of competition, or take your racing to the next level on the world’s biggest stage?
Crankworx, the ultimate experience in mountain biking, is ready and waiting for you.
