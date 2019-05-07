PRESS RELEASES

Registration Open for Crankworx Whistler 2019

May 7, 2019
by Official Crankworx  
Henry Fitzgerald, down the guts of the iconic Canadian Open DH presented by iXS course. Kike Abelleira photo

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx

Crankworx Whistler is getting ready to turn the dial up to full gas and stage the biggest multi-disciplinary shred-fest of the season. We are going to throw one heck of a party and you’re invited.

Athlete registration for the following events is now open for Crankworx Whistler 2019, coming in hot August 9-18:

Garbanzo DH - Friday, August 9

Air DH - Monday, August 12/Tuesday, August 13

100% Dual Slalom Whistler - Wednesday, August 14

Canadian Open DH presented by iXS - Sunday, August 18

Eliot Jackson takes his DH skills to the Dual Slalom track against Bubba Warren. Kike Abelleira photo

There are also a limited number of spaces still available for the Bell Helmets EWS80 Enduro, taking place on Saturday, August 10.

Registration and details: crankworx.com/athlete-registration/

Crankworx is known as much for its “get amongst it” spirit as it is for pro-level competition. There’s a little something for everyone, regardless of where on the spectrum of experience they fall.

But while opportunities are limitless, space is not. Every year, every event at Crankworx Whistler sells out. Get in early to reserve your spot at the start gate in 2019.The same goes for young riders looking to get a taste of the Crankworx action. Once again back and continuing to go big in 2019 is the full roster of Kidsworx events.

Kidsworx was born in Whistler, and has since matured and flown the coop, expanding to all stops on the Crankworx World Tour.

2018 saw the highest numbers to date across the board in Whistler.

9: days of Kidsworx events
11: events
114: medals handed out
1090: registered competitors

Kidsworx Enduro - Crankworx 2018. Photo By Scott Robarts
So much more than sugar and spice. Kidsworx Enduro 1-2-3. Scott Robarts photo

Registration is now open for the following Kidsworx events at Crankworx Whistler 2019:

Kidsworx Enduro - Friday, August 9

Kidsworx B Line Race - Sunday, August 11

Kidsworx BMX Challenge - Tuesday, August 13

Kidsworx XC - Wednesday, August 14

Kidsworx Dirt Pump Track Challenge - Thursday, August 15

Registration and details: crankworx.com/cwx-kidsworx/whistler

Credit Jay French Crankworx 2018
Jay French photo

Pros, ready to send it alongside your peers from every gravity-fed discipline in mountain biking? Amateurs, ready to step up to the start gate and race the same tracks as your heroes? Kids, ready to get your first taste of competition, or take your racing to the next level on the world’s biggest stage?

Crankworx, the ultimate experience in mountain biking, is ready and waiting for you.

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


8 Comments

  • + 4
 where's whistler?
  • + 3
 Who's whistler?
  • + 2
 What's crankworx?
  • + 3
 @kevin267: I’ll give you one better, “why is Whistler”
  • + 1
 @Clarity2see: better ask his mother.
  • + 1
 Is crank worx whistler normally a week long?
  • + 1
 does canada even exist
  • + 0
 good joke.

