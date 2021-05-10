Registration Opens for the 2021 Transierra Norte - Day of the Dead Enduro

Press Release: Transierra Norte
Transierra Norte is back for its fifth edition, continuing to celebrate life on two wheels with one of the richest traditions of Mexico, the "Day of the Dead". Riders from different destinations will be challenged in a blind format on the long and natural descents that the Northern mountain system of Oaxaca, Mexico has to offer.
Transierra Norte is more than a race, people come together to share and taste the culture in one of the top Mexican destinations. Discover some of the most authentic traditions, delight your palate with delicious food, ride bikes with more than 2500 m of elevation loss accumulated in backcountry stages every day and be part of the one and only two-wheeled party where we celebrate life. Expect long days on the bike with a great mix of pedal transfers and Mexican-style shuttle buses. The riding, fitness, and navigation skills of each rider will be tested during a 4-day journey with more than 15 stages starting up at 2900 m over sea level where speed, loam, rocks, ditches, and steep technical sections come all together to deliver some of the best mountain bike riding out there.
"Hold on to the breaks, drop into the ditch life, go loose and make and join the Mexican party"
During the last five years, Transierra Norte has hosted over a thousand riders from more than 50 different nationalities including two World Champions who can confirm this is a lifetime experience. Oaxaca City is an emblematic destination worldwide recognized by its vast variety of activities captivating the eyes and souls of every visitor. The charming local people and the colorful towns will blow everyone's mind.
"three different climates, 800 + m of elevation loss, beers at the bottom and a party bus"
As pioneers in the sport, the Transierra Norte crew is fully committed to working with the local communities to keep growing the trail network across the Sierra Norte region of Oaxaca discovering new old trails and building some new ones, always with the enthusiasm of providing the best tracks possible in a blind format accompanied of a very unique Mexican party.
Party trains all day long, on and off the bike
Hold on to the brakes, get loose and make a party
The stoke is high and we can't wait to host you all back in Oaxaca to write another "Day of the Dead" life story. The spots are limited to 120 advanced riders from different categories, for more info and registration please visit our website www.transierranorte.comRegistration is OPEN!
If you can´t make it to the race, Transierra Norte THE RIDE
leads year-round MTB experiences in Oaxaca. Come ride and discover the hidden gems that the TSN guides have to share.
