close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Registration Opens for Swiss Enduro Series

Feb 1, 2022
by swissenduroseries  

PRESS RELEASE: Swiss Enduro Series

After two sold-out races in the first season of the Swiss Enduro Series, there are now five races on the 2022 SES calendar. Registration for all five races opens 3 March 2022 at 8pm. Participants can register for the SES via the official website www.swissenduro.ch.

The promotion of young talent is a major goal of the Swiss Enduro Series. For this reason, the categories U15 Mixed, U17 Women and U17 Men will be able to secure a starting place one week earlier during a pre-registration period. For the younger categories, registration will open on 24 February at 8 pm. From 3 March, all participants will be able to register for all races and categories.

The Swiss Enduro Series follows internationally recognised standards in terms of race operation, rules, safety and structures. As such, SES races are a great opportunity for enduro newcomers and professionals to compete on trails all over Switzerland, discovering both established classics and new destinations along the way.

Swiss Enduro Series Calendar 2022
- 12. June Flims - Laax
- 24. July Aletsch Arena
- 31. July Leukerbad
- 20. August Bike Kingdom
- 28. August Airolo

More informations at www.swissenduro.ch

Here you can watch the recap video of last years race in Lötschental.

TRAILWORKS SES LÖTSCHENTAL 2021 - Swiss Enduro Mountain Bike Championships 2021

by swissenduroseries
Views: 31    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Updated: Specialized Plans to Add Consumer-Direct Sales February 1
70261 views
Opinion: Why 3/4 Shells Aren't As Silly as They Look
62314 views
Updated: Anton Sintsov Signs with the Orbea Factory Team - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
51522 views
First Look: Intend's New Hero RD Fork Uses a RockShox Damper
43833 views
Slack Randoms: Unno's Folding Mega Mullet, Roadie Crashes & Crushed Frames
42229 views
9 2022 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
36900 views
All the Winners of the 2021 Pinkbike Advent Calendar
36057 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Carry to Fix a Flat Tire?
36016 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Went on the website, registration is not open
  • 1 0
 "Registration for all five races opens 3 March 2022 at 8pm" Wink

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009503
Mobile Version of Website