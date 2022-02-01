Registration Opens for Swiss Enduro Series

PRESS RELEASE: Swiss Enduro Series
After two sold-out races in the first season of the Swiss Enduro Series, there are now five races on the 2022 SES calendar. Registration for all five races opens 3 March 2022 at 8pm. Participants can register for the SES via the official website www.swissenduro.ch
.
The promotion of young talent is a major goal of the Swiss Enduro Series. For this reason, the categories U15 Mixed, U17 Women and U17 Men will be able to secure a starting place one week earlier during a pre-registration period. For the younger categories, registration will open on 24 February at 8 pm. From 3 March, all participants will be able to register for all races and categories.
The Swiss Enduro Series follows internationally recognised standards in terms of race operation, rules, safety and structures. As such, SES races are a great opportunity for enduro newcomers and professionals to compete on trails all over Switzerland, discovering both established classics and new destinations along the way.
Swiss Enduro Series Calendar 2022
- 12. June Flims - Laax
- 24. July Aletsch Arena
- 31. July Leukerbad
- 20. August Bike Kingdom
- 28. August Airolo
More informations at www.swissenduro.ch
Here you can watch the recap video of last years race in Lötschental.
