Registration Opens for the First Edition of the Ocean Sierra Enduro

Oct 7, 2021
by OCEAN SIERRA ENDURO  
Pictures by nswitalski

Press Release: Ocean Sierra


From the creators of TranSierra Norte, Ocean Sierra is a new One-of-a-kind Multi-Day Enduro experience through the depths of the Sierra Jalisco, Mexico. A magical mountainous region where the elements of nature combine for the perfect ride, ending in the pacific ocean with cold beers, raicilla, surf lessons and the pacific ocean. Sounds like a dream, right?

Pictures by nswitalski

The event consists of 4 days of blind enduro racing, with more than 16 stages and 6000 ft of free vertical descent. The first race day is in Mascota Jalisco, a small town in the middle of the Sierra Madre Occidental. Mascota has long, loamy, steep technical and gnarly trails with some of the best riding in the country. After that, the steep, loose and off-camber trails of Puerto Vallarta await. The last race day is in Sayulita, where the riders will surf the trails one day and the waves the other having a chill out day after the race. Expect long stages, gnarly trails, amazing views, party shuttles, climbing, amazing food and cold beer after each day.

Pictures by nswitalski

As pioneers in multi-day enduro events in Mexico, our commitment to the growth of the communities around the trails and the creation of new ones is a top priority. Ocean Sierra is a true-to-the-culture experience. Party trains down steep freshly built loamers with a Mexican twist is what we are all about!

Pictures by nswitalski

As always, riding in Mexico is an extremely fun and satisfying experience. Fill up your senses with the exotic beauty of this paradise on the Pacific coast of Mexico. Warm beaches, rich tradition and unique gastronomy to live the full Ocean Sierra mountain biking experience.

http://https://www.pinkbike.com/photo/21278334/

What about some cold beer, sand between your toes and the sound of waves breaking on the shore to calm your soul after 4 days of enduro racing?

Pictures by nswitalski

The stoke is high and we can't wait.

The event started taking place in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico February 16-20.

Registration is open!

Spots are limited to 80 participants!

Book now!

www.oceansierraenduro.com

Follow us on instagram:
@ocean_sierra

Pictures by @nswitalski
Words by. @franciscogarza26

Pictures by nswitalski

Pictures by nswitalski

Pictures by nswitalski


Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 yeah dudes! sick!, see you there!
  • 1 0
 That looks sick!! I’m in.
  • 1 0
 looks amazing, too bad Juan didn't invite me
  • 1 0
 You are invited, haha
  • 1 0
 this is going to be epic!!! best trails in the country
  • 1 0
 SOO STOKED ON THIS!

