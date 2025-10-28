Powered by Outside

Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive

Oct 29, 2025
by Seb Stott  

Reichmann Engineering has teased a linkage brake arm which connects to a traditional telescopic fork (albeit an inverted one), apparently to eliminate brake dive.

Floating brake arms and multi-link suspension systems are common on the rear of a bike; they're designed to control how the brake torque acts to compress the suspension, helping it to resist the tendency to extend, or rise, due to the load transfer onto the front wheel during deceleration. This effect is known as anti-rise.

Les well-known is anti-dive, which describes how a linkage fork can resist this same load transfer onto the front wheel, effectively using the brake force to prop up the fork while braking, so the bike stays more level and the suspension can be tuned with less emphasis on braking support.

Trust Shout review
The Trust Shout's short links and long travel resulted in a tightly arcing axle path, which started almost horizontal and ended beyond vertical. This threw up some handling quirks.

Linkage forks have never taken off for reasons including cost, weight, complexity, aesthetics, and because the limited space around a front wheel usually necessitates short links, which result in tightly-curved axle-paths. Reichmann's idea is to use a regular telescopic fork, with a predictably straight axle path, just with a floating brake arm to reduce brake dive. It will only work with an inverted fork, such as the one pictured from Intend.

Perhaps the most intuitive way to understand how this prototype works is to imagine the brake caliper pushing up (anticlockwise) on the lower link during braking, which in turn pushes the upper link, which pushes up on the fork's upper tube. This acts to extend the suspension, or at least prevent it from diving as much.

Conventional telescopic forks do the opposite. Because the fork is at an angle, the rearward force during braking acts to compress the fork, in addition to the load transfer effect. You could call this "pro-dive" or negative anti-dive. So even if there was no load transfer at all (imagine a bike with a center of gravity at ground level), the fork would still compress slightly when the brake was applied due to the rearward component of the fork angle.

photo

In Reichmann's design, the instant center of the linkage looks to be above the ground, which means it will provide some degree of anti-dive. The caption mentions #nomorebrakedive, so perhaps it's engineered to completely eliminate brake dive, which would require 100% anti-dive. Changing the lengths of the links, or perhaps adjusting the position of the upper clamp where it connects to the fork, could adjust the amount of anti-dive.

We first spotted this Instagram post on the Vital MTB forum. I've reached out to Reichmann for more information, and I'll update this article if more details become available.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Spotted Forks Linkage Forks Emrg


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
471 articles
Report

167 Comments
  • 7411
 So much misunderstanding!


brake activated lockout

Anti-dive is not a binary, "on or off", system. All systems have some amount of dive, whether pro-dive or anti-dive, regardless of whether they have a floater. Don't think of it as a lockout, think of it as a way to tune the already present amount of dive to a new value. It does not necessarily reduce sensitivity to bump forces, only to brake torque acting to compress the suspension.

When brake dive can be tuned independently of other parameters that are forced upon us by the steering and handling and rider fit or would we choose the value that telescoping forks already have or would we choose some other value?


I think ill rather take the dive

Okay, how much would you like? Does the amount produced by optimising for handling and fit coincidentally happen to be the perfect amount or would you like to be able to tweak it a little?


doesnt most brake dive come from the rider weight being shifted forward under braking?

Weight shift and pro- / anti-dive are separate things with really, really bad terminology. Yes, "dive" is the resulting change in the pitch of the chassis, but in this context, it refers to the portion of the braking force that compresses the suspension due to torque in the system.


Hands up if you remember the single sided USE SUB fork from about 20years ago that used a similar design. Nothing in mtb seems to be new!

That's like saying "Remember that bike from 20 years ago with a visually similar suspension layout? Same thing!" I'm sure we all agree visually similar rear suspension designs can perform wildly differently with a tiny change in pedaling anti-squat, leverage curve, and brake squat; same for front suspension.
  • 70
 I am not sure this adds clarity to the brake dive issue here, because it relates to a system that is linkage driven and thus introduces other many variables that come with variable fork like offset, rake...and affect brake dive but also many other handling traits differently than telescoping fork we are all used to.
  • 150
 @IluvRIDING: This particular system doesn't change offset / rake because the wheel is still attached directly to the sliders with traditional offset - or we could think of it as attached to the rotating member with an extension of zero. But yes, other properties of linkage front suspension can change conventional handling properties - potentially for the better, especially once the rider gets used to it.

It's important to remember that most parameters that can be altered with a linkage front suspension already exist with a telescoping fork, a bit like how a single-pivot rear suspension without a shock linkage still has values for pedaling anti-squat, brake squat, leverage curve, and axle path; multi-link designs just allow the designer greater control over the parameters by making them independent.
  • 20
 @R-M-R: I am referring to what you posted in the previous comment which i believe is about the Trust or similar. Not to this design.
  • 31
 @R-M-R: It's adding confusion, the coment is clearly not related to this design
  • 21
 @IluvRIDING: Then yes - and even more so for a chassis-integrated system, which can introduce additional variables.

My post referenced many of the popular comments on this page and refers to both the Reichmann design and the general case of all front linkage designs. If you choose to discuss a subset, that's fine, but I wasn't addressing only you and the comments I was addressing weren't discussing only floating axle designs.
  • 10
 Would mounting the caliper in front and slightly lower than the axle/drop-out, with a right-side-up fork with linkage, also apply a force to extend the fork?
  • 20
 @taprider: The only thing that changes with the orientation of the inner and outer tubes is how high the linkage has to be mounted. With a conventional fork, the linkage has to go all the way to the crown, making it bulkier and heavier than ideal.
  • 20
 @taprider: That makes intuitive sense, but I don’t think mounting the brake caliper to the front of the rotor would change the forces. For instance, old MTB telescopic forks had the v-brakes mounted to the front of the fork (pulling in the opposite direction of the telescopic travel) and they had the same fundamental dive under braking. The dive forces come from the braking forces at the contact patch of the tire. The ground pushes horizontally against the whole wheel at the contact patch, and because the telescopic fork is slanted back, that backwards force is translates into an upward force up the fork leg, compressing the fork.

I think this brake arm’s magic comes down to the brake caliper location rotating around the wheel axle as the suspension cycles. To allow the fork to compress under braking, the caliper has to rotate around the axle in a direction that’s pushing against the braking forces of the rotor, essentially rotating the caliper TOWARDS the incoming spinning rotor mass, which it doesn’t want to do. The caliper arm basically says “if you want to slow down at the caliper, I’m going to need to extend,” which (at least partially) offsets the compressive forces of the wheel’s contact patch driving the fork to compress. That’s what I think.
  • 20
 Clarification I’d like is to get some idea of the significance of the relevant factors for fork dive- those being the torque in the system vs “there is more weight on the front tire because I’m decelerating”. Cause if torque in the system is like 5% this is a huge nothing burger. But if it’s >50% then I am curious.

And note- I can decelerate orders of magnitude faster than I can accelerate on a MTB. So my mass shifting forward is a huge factor in brake dive vs pedal bob.
  • 20
 @beingsisyphus: It's all the same thing (if the rider doesn't change position). The weight shift comes from deceleration, which comes from brake torque. That's why wheelbase and centre of mass height are part of the calculation. You can think of it as 100%. Apologies for my poor phrasing in the original post.
  • 10
 @beingsisyphus: "there is more weight on the front tire because I'm decelerating" is "torque in the system".
  • 10
 @R-M-R: you tell them!
  • 50
 @hamncheez: Oh you know I'll keep shouting into the void. Hey, does anyone want to hear about slightly larger tire casings on really wide rims?
  • 10
 @R-M-R: so this increases the effective spring rate when you brake. Any comment on what that does without a corresponding increase in rebound damping?
  • 51
 @hamncheez: No, it creates a force that (usually) opposes the compressive force of weight transfer / brake force. No change of rate, just a constant offset, where the constant is proportional to the brake torque. I say "usually" because front linkages sometimes have a rate that varies from positive to negative throughout the stroke and rear linkages ("floating brake" systems, including the four-bar linkage of the frame) have been used to add or subtract an offsetting force from what would be the case if the caliper were mounted to the swingarm, so I'll generalize my terminology as much as possible.

The traditional ways to resist fork dive are low-speed compression and rebound damping, and increasing the spring rate between full extension and mid-stroke (ex. coil spring, rather than air). Let's focus on low-speed damping. On one hand, we might decrease LSC damping and increase LSR because the anti-dive properties help keep the fork up; on the other hand, front linkage systems usually have so much less friction when braking that we may need to add LSC damping to compensate for the lack of sliding friction, while we should increase the LSR.

So LSC is unclear, while LSR should be increased. The LSC question is unique to the front linkage properties, while the LSR is somewhat similar to how inverted forks may require a little more damping to compensate for the reduced friction, but instead of the same ol' sliders with bit better lubrication, certain front linkages may replace the whole sliders-under-heavy-bending-moment system with ball bearing pivots. The Reichmann design retains the telescoping mechanism, so we can ignore the friction reduction in this case.


Reminder to everyone: I'm not affiliated with Reichmann, I just have experience with front linkages and like talking about them.
  • 10
 I always appreciate your nuance and commentary on most articles about suspension behavior.
  • 40
 @TopherJones93: Ackchyually ... compliance ratio was the problem with Trust products: the initial axle path was pretty darned horizontal, making it poorly aligned with a large proportion of typical bump forces. Trust also struggled to create spring and damping curves that worked with their leverage curve, but the compliance ratio was the main issue.
  • 51
 It does reduce suspension sensitivity. Because now under braking the wheel or brake has to do more work against the friction of the brake to compress.

Source: engineer who has this retarded hobby for decades.
  • 61
 @Dougal-SC: It changes the equilibrium point by adding an offsetting force that balances the weight shift.

Source: VP Product and designer of the kinematics, geometry, chassis dynamics, and technical detailing for the only front-linkage bike that actually works better than a telescoping fork.
  • 33
 @R-M-R: look a little deeper. For the suspension to move the brake has to scrub.

This extra work energy is not free and opposes suspension action in the form of more damping. Which reduces sensitivity.
  • 31
 @Dougal-SC: I'm aware of what you're saying. Yes, a bump will cause the caliper to rotate opposite to the wheel rotation, which increases brake work.

Now let's "look a little deeper". Consider a typical configuration with an air spring or, in the case of Motion France/Ride/Engineering, a progressive leaf spring - few, if any, commercial mountain bike front linkage suspension systems have used a coil spring. When the suspension is higher in its travel, it is in a region of lower spring rate, so a given bump force may produce more displacement.

Now let's "look a little deeper" again: None of this matters in a practical sense if we're comparing a linkage system with bearing pivots to a telescoping system, as the reduction in friction overwhelms all these factors; the question is only relevant if comparing two otherwise similar linkage systems, which is, unfortunately, not yet the reality of the discussion.

In the case of the Reichmann design, it's likely there will be a reduction in suppleness when braking, the extent of which will depend on the anti-dive and the spring curve. Even if this is the case, the reduced dive is of considerable value to chassis control (rider's arms may be more relaxed and body position may be better) and leaves more travel in reserve for large impacts.

When considering the full spectrum of front linkage configurations, properties, and interactions with the chassis and rider, it's a complex question, so you have to look a little deeper.
  • 24
 @R-M-R: you're waffling bro. This has nothing to do with spring type or leverage curves.

That physics is simple and clear, these systems add friction damping to your suspension under braking.
  • 20
 @R-M-R: The torque from braking extends (or tries to extend) the fork when braking. It adds force in the same direction the spring is pushing. Isnt that best described as "increasing the effective spring rate" ? I get that its not powering a tiny shock pump.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: kinda baffles me that the trust was released with such a glaring... deficiency? dw is a pretty bright guy. did they feel the positives somehow outweigh the negatives?

also - do you think that the general chassis configuration had promise / room for improvement? ie, tweak the pivot / link positions for a better axle path? would be curious to see where things would have gone if the company had survived for another iteration.
  • 20
 @hamncheez: Sort of, because "spring rate" is Delta-Force/Delta-Position. So, because the brake system adds a force that, for small bumps, is *almost* independent of position, it produces "almost" no change in spring rate. It isn't precisely zero, but it is probably pretty close. You'd have to do some trigonometry to figure out exactly how close.
  • 20
 @Dougal-SC: I don't
Understand it either. If you lock the brakes on the bike when it's not moving the fork is unable to move. Movent of the fork is only allowed if the brakedisc can move ??!??
  • 20
 @Dougal-SC: If you consider that you are running the same setting than normal, then yes the fork will feel bad when riding, but if you run the fork softer, accounting for the added "force" when braking, then you can have a fork that is more compliant in every other situation when you are off the brakes. Many of us end up with more damping or spring than we would like too just to accommodate brake dive when riding steep downhill and not ride the endo of the stroke or be shifted forward.
This is even more true if you ride a horst-link bike which will throw you forward when on the brakes thanks to its amazing low AR value (lol). Personally, the day I switched to a single pivot with good AR values I was able to lower my fork spring and LsC which made it work better everywhere. I don't see why it couldn't be the case here too, what do you think ?
  • 20
 @Balgaroth: compromising your entire setup to work with an anti dive fork suggests the anti dive action is too strong.

Otherwise your bike will be out of balance all the time. Including being off the brakes on steeps.

I ride a Horst link knolly on steep technical terrain. So this is exactly my thing.

Anti rise on your rear suspension also actively hinders suspension. I still remember suddenly losing all rear traction the first time I rode a faux bar bike in anger and touched the rear brake in a corner!
  • 10
 @TeddyC: Your first statement is simply untrue. With the brakes locked and the bike not moving the fork will compress normally.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: it doesn't reduce sensitivity by adding friction damping in the way you're claiming unless the brake pads/rotor have a dynamic friction coefficient that varies with speed. The additional work is done during compression by increasing the effective displaced distance between pads/rotor, not the force, and it's ultimately offset (ie no increase in net work done over time) by less brake work being done when the suspension moves the other direction and the pad/rotor relative velocity slows. If the brake's frictional force doesn't change however, the ability of the fork to respond to bumps doesn't either (except as a function of the change in anti-dive forces due to the geometry change of the linkage, but let's imagine for a minute that we have a constant amount of anti-dive), it's not the same as adding damping because adding damping directly increases the amount of force required to move the fork at a given velocity. I'd be more concerned about what that brake arm clamping position does to the lower fork bushing dimensions though, and there are other very real reasons to not want an anti-dive fork.
  • 20
 @Dougal-SC 's argument that the energy to move the caliper against the rotation of the rotor has to come from somewhere is correct. However, it comes from changing the braking response (compared to a fork with no such system) not the suspension response. If the pad pressure against the rotors is held constant, during compression you'll get extra braking, and during extension you'll get reduced braking. My guess is that this isn't enough to notice, but I'm not really confident of that.
  • 11
 @VorsprungSuspension: Speed vs friction doesn't matter, it takes more energy.

Work = force*distance (or torque*angle displacement). That work of rotating the pads across the rotor on each compression is extra friction damping which adds damping to the suspension.
  • 10
 @xy9ine: I think the main benefit of linkage front suspension is the reduction of stiction. Optimizing wheel path is another theoretical benefit but in reality is the main reason they don’t work. The linkage becomes too complex and heavy for current sensibilities.
  • 20
 @Dougal-SC: nope. It’s like braking over a longer distance at the same force. It is not the same as adding damping force.

Source: better engineer
  • 12
 @VorsprungSuspension: You're trying to take a long average and pretend it's all the same. But it's not. Because compression is made firmer and rebound softer by this brake action.

I've spent enough time in Australia to not believe any of you.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: the force doesn’t increase but compression is made firmer? Ok.
  • 20
 @VorsprungSuspension: Yes that's how damping works. It creates force to oppose motion which makes it feel firmer than it would without.

The brake action on this creates additional friction damping which manifests as force opposing the compression.
  • 20
 @Dougal-SC: @VorsprungSuspension's statement: "If the brake's frictional force doesn't change however, the ability of the fork to respond to bumps doesn't either" is correct. If the pad friction is constant with rotor speed, you have to look elsewhere for the source of the extra energy dissipation during compression, and reduced dissipation during extension. It comes from changes in braking (i.e., when braking the bike deceleration changes with fork velocity). I suspect it is a minor effect, but the direction of the 2nd-order effect is the opposite of what you envision - because compression causes a slight increase in deceleration, you get slightly more weight transfer to the front during compressions.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: assuming constant brake pressure, constant dynamic coefficient of friction (and if we want to consider position, a constant anti-dive which isn't the case in reality since the geometry changes with position), the anti-dive force does not change according to the velocity or direction of the suspension movement. That is very much NOT the same as damping.

The bike's net deceleration does not change either as the horizontal force at the tyre also does not change, meaning that essentially the additional heat generated during the compression stroke acts like a storage of potential energy that is later released by the REDUCTION in heat generated during the extension stroke. This is because the distance the caliper is traveling is not instantaneously the same as the rest of the bike (which is actually true even without the floating brake). It's very counterintuitive for sure.

Again, all of this is happening based on relative changes in displacement, NOT changes in force. No change in force = no change in ability to absorb bumps.
  • 4011
 I think ill rather take the dive
  • 60
 OK, it might not look great, but brake dive is a clearly very negative trait. If it can be addressed, why not eliminate it? Because we are all used to it, I assume most of us can't imagine what a suspension bike with no brake dive feels like. Some benefits are obvious, some less.
1) with less dive, you have more of fork travel left
2) the fork is higher in travel thus braking alone does not affect bike geometry. With dive: As the front brake is applied the bike dives forward (fork compresses and the rear extends) the fork angle steepens changing handling of the bike substantially.
3) -the least obvious - any brake dive prolongs the time between applying the brakes and your body (COG) deceleration. This happens because when the brake is applied, as the bike dives the COG moves forward (for a fraction of a seccond) before a new equilibrium position is reached.
  • 30
 @IluvRIDING: it would take me a minute to quit shifting my weight back while braking to maintain fore-aft balance on the bike. Still need to shift weight, but less so.
  • 40
 @IluvRIDING: brake dive is not a positive or negative trait it’s a trade off. In F1 for example the McLaren car this year has a lot of anti-dive which keeps the areo platform stable under braking which is great for keeping a predictable amount of downforce but it also apparently makes the car feel sort of dead and reduces the drivers feel for the road. So it’s all swings and roundabouts I guess there is some optimal amount of dive depending on the bikes geo, the rider and position and the trail but to say eliminating brake dive is a good thing is sort of silly.
  • 91
 brake dive is the new pedal kickback.....
  • 20
 @IluvRIDING: "brake dive is a clearly very negative trait" - I actually think brake dive is more positive than negative. I say that having ridden several different linkage forks with varying anti-dive characteristics, and having designed and built one myself.

1. You are right, with less dive, you have more positive travel left, which is good for having more energy absorption available for big hits under brakes. The downside is you have less negative travel for the wheel to follow the ground, meaning it takes a smaller hole before the wheel doesn't follow the ground.
2. Bike geometry is a 2 degreee of freedom system that is constantly in flux. It isn't self-evident that any one position is "optimal" for all situations. Humans have demonstrated that they can handle the existing range of geometry change fairly easily.
3. It is true that more dive delays the buildup of normal force and deceleration. It is also true that more pro-dive (or less anti-dive) gives a much greater resistance to progression of wheel slip . Pro-dive (or anti-rise on the rear) is effectively a cheat code for more braking grip. This is the reason the myriad of anti-dive systems have never made much headway in motorcycles - you can get more front tyre grip with more pro-dive. Sounds crazy but it's true.
  • 10
 @VorsprungSuspension: what about using a post mount that activates hydraulic system that internally increases fork stiffness, increases fork extension, and decreases rebound damping?
  • 20
 @pieters: there’s literally infinite ways to skin a cat there. It’s extremely easy to create knock-on problems that are larger than the problem you’re solving though.
  • 10
 @VorsprungSuspension: Well, what you are refering to here, seems to be linkage forks. They handle anti squat differently opposed to this design. Linkage forks, as cars and F1, provide anti squat using a four bar system that has an instant center of rotation (that changes during travel). This system, however is very diffent. It is a linear motion sliding fork (ie. The centre of rotation is infinitely far and does not change). Brake dive in mtb is a clear negative trait. I am referring to the front end here (front brake) as the rear end does not affect it (in this case). It is defined by the adtitional displacement of fork during deceleration. I don't see how this can be a positive trait of any kind.
1) Because if you are saying it is good to be deeper in travel, you would be better of being deeper in travel in a non braking situation. The Idea here is to have constant fork SAG (displacement) not afected by front brake invoked deceleration (it's obvious that rear brake invoked deceleration can't be handled by this system).
2) Ok, still I don't see why one would prefer to have a steeper head angle during braking.
3) I don't like comparing this to cars or motorbikes due to the mass distribution. With cars and less but still with morotbikes, the percentage of rider vs nonrider weight is completely different. It does not directly translate to MTB.

...think of this device as instantenious added spring rate in the fork that is governed by the amount of braking and that cancels out the added force on the fork that is proportional to the change in front-rear weight distribution by deceleration force (invoked by the front brake).
  • 211
 My hat is off to @R-M-R for so patiently and reasonably responding to quite a bit of arrant nonsense. This is a pretty good idea.
  • 61
 Thank you. I have considerable interest in front linkages.
  • 81
 Oh, it seems some folks think I'm affiliated with Reichmann. I have no affiliation with this front linkage system, I just really like front linkages.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: Yes, I just assumed it was your idea...
  • 192
 Hands up if you remember the single sided USE SUB fork from about 20years ago that used a similar design. Nothing in mtb seems to be new!
  • 50
 The both have a lever but they are doing different things with it.
The USE had the caliper near the center of rotation (no "pro-dive" or how you want to call it), the lever here is to change the axle path.
On the Reichmann lever the brake has a distance (a lever) to put some braking force into the fork.
  • 206
 yeah nah
  • 32
 same same
  • 53
 Nah yeah
  • 2818
 Soooo... brake activated lockout?
  • 123
 Nope, a lockout acts differenty, a device like the one above can counteract the exact added force that is transfered to the front wheel during any kind deceleration. This added (negative) force translates to less (or no) brake dive. I can even imagine a setup with "negative dive". But importantly the fork would NOT lock out. Any other forces applied would translate to fork movement. The trick here is, that its an opposing force governed by the braking ammount (ie. deceleration) unlike a lockout the basically locks the fork up (untill some given threshold).
  • 31
 @IluvRIDING: It's just a joke
  • 50
 Forget everything else, what about the increased risk of smashing your brake caliper? Look at how much lower it is!

Also, if you're one of those people that think one of the advantages of USD means less unsprung weight, you just killed that argument by mounting something that might weigh as much as those light-as-heck magnesium RSU lowers.
  • 717
flag jomacba FL (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Or worse... Getting beat up in the line at the bike park for being a f*cking dork?
  • 140
 @jomacba: What's more embarrassing: riding weird suspension or being outpaced by someone whose weird suspension works slightly better?
  • 70
 Bonus... No brake caliper = No brake dive.
  • 120
 @jomacba: Where is this bike park at which everyone's in each other's business, so that I can avoid it?
  • 31
 @R-M-R: Jokes on you... I don't even use suspension!
  • 10
 @LucaP: this guy gets it!
  • 30
 @boozed: I don't actually know, I've just heard of all these "biker gangs" out there... So I can only assume that's where they all like to hang out...
  • 20
 @boozed: They're trolls that hang out under the shipping container bridges at Stromlo. "Who's that riding weird suspension across MY bridge?"
  • 20
 @iamamodel: I think I ride with that guy sometimes
  • 40
 I made one of these a few years back (80% anti dive) to fit on a Dorado and it definitely worked, but felt weird. I would add that higher (100%) Anti-Rise on the back has an effect that may be more useful overall, keeping the front end slack under braking on steeps.
  • 62
 i dont understand how this would work, doesnt most brake dive come from the rider weight being shifted forward under braking? i agree with the other comment saying that this would just be a brake activated lockout lol....
  • 61
 Exactly. Most of brake dive comes from rider weight, but this is to counter it. The leverage is tuned to counter it suitable amount.

Think of it this way: Without the rider weight, this fork would violently extend immediately when brakes are applied. With rider weight it should just not dive.
  • 60
 @kh74: Without the rider weight, this fork would violently extend immediately when brakes are applied. With rider weight it should just not dive.

You're on the right track, but let's adjust that explanation. The fork would not violently extend and here's why:

1. You're imagining the fork compressed under the rider's weight prior to braking.
2. You are assuming the anti-dive force that would be required to resist the brake torque required to stop the rider, yet you are assuming the rider's weight is not present.

Thus, the model is inconsistent between the before and after states.
  • 13
 @R-M-R: 1. You're imagining the fork compressed under the rider's weight prior to braking.

Actually I am not. I am just assuming there is some sag, which is self evident, because otherwise there would not be anything to extend. I was just assuming normal geometry sag under bikes own weight. In which case the fork would extend violently when braking. Normal fork would still dive.

And please don't go into "without the rider weight the front tire would just skid". This was just a thought experiment.
  • 60
 @kh74: I'm all for thought experiments and I appreciate you trying to help fellow riders understand it - that's what I'm doing, too! Just trying to set straight an incorrect description.
  • 11
 Whilst you could design a linkage that would offset the dive under braking (so that the suspension remained active, just biased to better suit the weight shift forward) This particular layout looks like the brake would have way too much mechanical advantage so would give you quite nasty brake-jack (extension) instead.
  • 60
 @G-Sport: I haven't yet created a simulation of this design, so I'll make a few general statements:

1. A linkage system can be tuned to have as much or little brake anti-dive as the designer wants.
2. There is little history to draw upon, so most designers have chosen approximately 100% anti-dive, which is a lot more than the negative anti-dive (i.e. pro-dive) of a telescoping fork. 100% sounds sensible, but the results have not been well liked.
3. The only mountain bike front linkage that hasn't been widely disliked uses an adjustable anti-dive roughly halfway between that of a telescoping fork and the seemingly sensible 100% value.
  • 33
 @R-M-R: Maybe go and make the simulation then? I have done a lot of messing around with these and my experience strongly suggests that this particular layout will have waaayyyy over 100% Maybe there is something subtle extra going on here that I can't see though.
  • 20
 @G-Sport: I'll get around to it, as I do with all my simulations. In the meantime, feel free to do likewise.
  • 10
 It uses brake torque to create a fork extension force that resists the rider weight shift.
  • 23
 @R-M-R: Like I said, I HAVE done simulations on layouts like this, but I am trying to be as open minded as possible. Like you, I am very keen on this idea and am by no means trying to denigrate the over-arching idea, but it isn't as simple to make work as this (in my opinion).
Perhaps if you had saved yourself the hours it looks like you have spent responding to the comments on here you could have done this one by now too? :-)
  • 30
 Pretty interesting concept, I'd really be interested to see how it rides.
What really messed with my brain was the sentence "...the rearward force during braking acts to compress the fork..." because I initially thought it meant the force between caliper and disk, not the one caused by slowing down the mass of the rider and bike.
  • 41
 Given the general hideousness, complexity and expense is it any surprise to learn that the French are way out in front of anti-dive fork technology? I actually got the chance to ride one of these in the Whistler bike park for a day and it was really something else; motion-engineering.fr/en-gb/e18-4
  • 10
 I was going to mention that fork. From what I recall from early testers, they claimed the 100% anti-dive wasn't such a desirable behavior in certain situations like cornering, where the lack of dive made the fork feel like it was "floating" and not adequately tracking the ground. I would have really liked to test it myself.
  • 10
 @gui21st: from memory I'd put the poor tracking down more to the in-house damper/ spring combination, rather than anything inherent to the anti-dive.The only way to stop it topping out AGGRESSIVELY was to have the rebound molasses-slow, neither one was great for traction.
  • 10
 @farkinoath: Yes that’s certainly possible. It seems they went quiet quickly. I never managed to get my hands on one of those and until now thought they'd gone bankrupt. But just like with a 100% anti-rise suspension design, I’m not convinced that a 100% anti-dive setup brings more benefits than downsides.
  • 41
 Anti diversity suspension has become super common on f1 cars now ground effect has come back, I believe some have said it has made cars more difficult to drive on the limit as you don’t get the feeling of the front end weighting up under braking, I wonder if that would happen on these too making it harder to feel where front end grip is under heavy braking?
  • 71
 All automotive suspension has some value of the anti-dive parameter, it's just that F1 sets theirs to have more than most for exactly the reason you mentioned and McLaren is creating some discussion by using even higher values than the rest of the paddock.

A higher anti-dive value allows the brake force to build faster in relation to the weight shift. There's always a trade-off; in this case, it's chassis pitch control vs. forgiving braking in slick conditions - that's why I used a four-way flip-chip (not referring to Reichmann). Braking in the lowest anti-dive setting feels similar to a telescoping fork, while the highest setting has just enough anti-dive that most riders will notice distinctly less dive and may notice a little more attention required for front traction when braking in the greasiest conditions - different settings for different conditions.
  • 11
 This is part of what Adrian Newey got right with the rule change - while Mercedes spent a ton of time working on aero, RB focused on a suspension design that could handle the aero forces and prevent the suspension from getting overloaded, giving it a more consistent feel. But I think it also makes the cars way harder to drive. Highlights part of Max’s expertise, but also explains why his teammates have struggled a lot. Makes the car difficult to manage.
  • 11
 @TopherJones93: True, and they also built the car for Max, who is preternaturally good at handling a car with oversteer. My understanding is this allowing RB to make a chassis that's more balanced at the limit, i.e. less understeer bias. Other drivers struggled to handle this, forcing them to keep a safer distance from the limit. Again, my understanding is this is why Max said certain drivers would actually be faster on the B-team and to not view it as a demotion.
  • 10
 Yes you're creating a faster load path that gives less feel to the rider. Same with cornering loads. Suspension which actively resists cornering weight shift loads through geometry load up faster and with less feel. Suspension which relies on spring forces to resist cornering shift have a more forgiving feel. Smoother drivers do better with the latter setup. Twitchy drivers do better with the former.
  • 40
 I think the important question here is: Will this fork feel harsh like the Trust forks did ? IIRC riders did not like the feeling of the anti dive , a sort of platform feel.
  • 80
 The problem with Trust products was not the anti-dive, it was the compliance ratio (how much of the bump force vector is aligned with the axle path). While Trust products did a good job of reducing friction and binding, as linkage systems typically do, the compliance ratio was really poor, especially in the initial part of the stroke. If the rear suspension compressed first (ex. a "slap down" landing), the initial movement of the front axle was surprisingly close to horizontally rearward.
  • 10
 @R-M-R:
Isn’t that initial rearward travel partially responsible for the antidive behavior?
Why is it that the rearward axel on the rear feels so nice on a high pivot compared to this setup?
  • 20
 @TopherJones93: The opposite! The rearward movement led to low anti-dive near full extension, increasing throughout the travel. Intuitively, this should make sense: using the brake produces a ground reaction force in the rearward direction, so a wheel that moves rearward should be more susceptible to influence from this force.

The axle path of a rear suspension system with a direct drivetrain is pretty much vertical from full extension to sag, then moves forward, producing a non-optimal compliance ratio. The axle path of a typical indirect drivetrain as a more rearward axle path, producing a better compliance ratio. It's not a matter of more rearward being intrinsically better, it's about the actual angles.

A telescoping suspension fork moves rearward more or less according to the head-tube angle, so let's say 26° rearward, or thereabout. That's vastly better than anything realistic from a rear linkage with direct drivetrain, and an indirect drivetrain would need the pivot to be extremely high to approach this compliance ratio.

So, that brings us to the Trust products. It's difficult to produce a perfect simulation with such short links, but I can tell you the initial axle path is so rearward that your rear suspension would need an instant centre somewhere around your head to match it. The compliance ratio is likewise non-optimal, this time because it's excessively rearward.
  • 10
 Not until you use the brake.
  • 20
 @R-M-R: So, would a telescopic rear suspension actually feel better on descents than a a high pivot (although perhaps worse on uphill..)? Might just be a thing the DH world, but could be interesting…
Has anybody made a design like this? Or would the frame strength be an issue? I googled it quickly but didn’t find anything.
  • 40
 Seems like that caliper is a bit exposed / prone to damage. But it'd be interesting to ride it.
  • 31
 You could put the caliper anywhere without changing its behaviour as long as you don't relocate the pivots
  • 20
 @boozed: but they didn t...
  • 70
 I'm just marveling that we've got fruit cake, toast and booze all in the same thread. Sounds like a great time..
  • 20
 British firm U.S.E. experimented with this idea in the 2000s. Only difference was the Sub was a single sided fork. AFAIK it never made production so I guess the idea wasn't a goer.
  • 20
 I seem to recall that the USE fork would increase its anti dive force as the fork extended, which is not how anyone would want it.
  • 40
 @atestisthis: You're correct about the curve and you can download a free simulation from the Linkage library. Whether the shape is how anyone would want it is uncertain, but what's certain is that the anti-dive values are far too high for most of the stroke.

Spring force is low when the suspension is near full extension, making it susceptible to dive. One might speculate the system needs the most anti-dive support in the absence of spring support. On the other hand, that's also when the front tire is most susceptible to breaking traction, so one might speculate - as you have - that's when the system needs the most weight transfer, i.e. the least anti-dive support. Front linkage design is sufficiently complex and unfamiliar that intuition may be absent or untrustworthy.

This is why we shouldn't judge USE too harshly. Kinematic design of front linkages is a lot more complex that for telescoping forks and there's little prior art, so front linkage design is still in its infancy. Companies like USE, Whyte, and Trust made mistakes so that others could learn from them and - hopefully - produce better designs.
  • 20
 It seems to me that under braking this thing will force the fork to extend, making it less sensitive to small bumps. I'd love to test my hypothesis, though, and be proven wrong even more so.
  • 10
 Mountain bikes seem to be going the way of modern cars. Remember when analog stick shift cars in the 90's reached their peak mechanical greatness? (e.g. E36 M3). They were fun, engaging & demanded some skill to pilot them elegantly. Then the digital age ushered in an era a massive horsepower made possible by all the electronic nannies. I'll argue that much of this tech is making mountain bikes faster & more capable...but are they more fun, engaging & demanding of skill?
  • 21
 E bikes already happened.
  • 10
 For anyone in the comments scoffing about brake dive not mattering, try riding rigid again for a while. It’s absolutely astounding how steep or technical terrain feels when your weight isn’t pitching back and forth with the suspension! This fork may look goofy, but I would love to try it out
  • 10
 It is a pretty thing and good for the nerds - but as MTB braking is no steady state activity and the traction/grip/lever forces applied are wildly variable you would only get more confused in what the fork is going to do.

You come to some braking bumps - each increase in tyre grip will stffen the fork? if you modulate your braking and start to bleed off the brakes on a descent the fork will dive some more?? Sod that.

We need repeatable and reliable fork travel.

There is a reason that these things are not used on racing motorbikes - even though they have miles more accurate levels of repeatable braking moments with grippy tyres and surfaces.
  • 11
 And here’s me still waiting for suspension damper technology to include inclination damping for the x & z axis or since everything is going electric, why not include a single axis force/torque sensor to control and “dive”…
  • 74
 Is this some kind of punishment for braking?
  • 20
 Kawasaki tried this in the 80's on their superbikes. Apparently, it was not effective enough to stick around.
  • 10
 I'm more interested to find out if it's better than not having one. Give one to Mike Kazimer or Matt Beer and let them tell me please.
  • 46
 Someone needs to try this. To me it seems that locking out the suspension when breaking while eliminate all traction and make things worse. If the force on the suspension overcomes the brake force it will even turn the front wheel backwards which will be a perfect ejector seat.
  • 112
 " locking out the suspension when breaking while eliminate all traction and make things worse"

That would definitely make things worse! Thankfully, that is not what anti-dive means. We all know that brake anti-rise and pedaling anti-squat don't lock out the suspension, so why are people jumping to the conclusion that tuning the dive of front suspension means locking it out?
  • 57
 Tried in motorcycles in various configurations many times already. Lock out my fork going into braking bumps not a great idea Also geometry is currently designed to work with dive. So the geometry would need to be changed to make this work without dive.
  • 80
 The problem is not with the concept of dive tuning, but with how much. Most designers have chosen 100% anti-dive because it sounds like the right thing to do, while a telescoping fork has a considerable pro-dive value. That's a huge change - possibly an intrinsically bad choice and definitely too much for riders to readily adapt. That's why I chose a much less aggressive anti-dive value for my linkage design and people were a lot happier with it.

But yes, it's appropriate to make some changes to the chassis geometry and handling when there's a different amount of dive.
  • 10
 Right? If there was an advantage to this system, wouldn't it be on current motocross bikes?
  • 32
 Hmm the solution to a problem that doesn’t exist… and did I mention fugly
  • 20
 I’ll just feather my brakes, thank you very much
  • 10
 came here to say the same thing...
  • 20
 Are these forks less confusing if your also using a hydration vest?
  • 10
 I been thinking aboot a similar ting but, my idea was the axle sitting in bearing within the dropout
  • 31
 Was it ever really a problem?...
  • 21
 Don't get me wrong, I love tinkering on bikes' setups; but this is kinda ridiculous! 10lbs of effort to solve a 2lb problem
  • 41
 Stop it
  • 20
 We've all been diving for decades, no problem!
  • 11
 It looks like it would eliminate all suspension action..is there a slider in there somewhere? Do those arms change legths?
  • 70
 This is a misunderstanding of how it works. This device does not lock the fork up, it only introduces an opposing (balancing) force limited (governed) by the amount of braking. On the other hand a lockout introduces a theoreticaly unlimited (infinite) force that exactly opposes the force acting on the fork (if this force has a limit, It's called a blow-off or threshold and the fork dives).
  • 20
 Well I like it.
  • 21
 Don't people just ride their bike anymore?
  • 11
 That's a no from me dawg. I can live with brake chatter because I'm not hardcore
  • 20
 It's not about brake chatter, it's about controlling how the bike lurches forward when the front brake is applied and how much travel is lost to sag when braking.
  • 11
 @R-M-R: if the bike lurches you've got bigger suspension setup issues.

The travel lost to braking is real but not a big problem.
  • 51
 @Dougal-SC: "To a person with a hammer, everything resembles a nail." Replace "hammer" with "damper tuning service" and "nail" with "damper problem".
  • 10
 @R-M-R: lurching bikes are indeed a big suspension setup problem.

I didn't say damper. You did.
  • 10
 for those that wonder why. think hub axles like a susspension pivot
  • 11
 Does this let me brake better than Jackson Goldstone? If not, why do I need it?
  • 10
 If you ride slower than Jackson Goldstone, you're better at braking than Jackson Goldstone. You're already better at braking than Jackson Goldstone. Perhaps you want to be better at not braking.
  • 10
 U.S.E have entered the chat...
  • 33
 So, basically a dual sided USE SUB?
  • 52
 Yes, this is just like that, and all rear suspension designs that look similar are the same.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: Oh, well actually upon second inspection it isn't really, is it? The USE SUB had the axle on the rotating member so it moved forwards (and up, obviously) with respect to the fork legs as the suspension compressed. This one seems to have the axlepath similar to what you'd have on a regular telescopic fork. It is only the brake caliper being on a rotating member. Kind of like a Trek ABP or a floating brake arm like on a Kona or Santa Cruz bike.
  • 10
 @vinay: Any way one can buy one soon?
  • 10
 @R-M-R: Any way I can buy one soon?
  • 20
 @vinay: We could say the axle is on the rotating member, just a zero-length rotating member, which makes the axle path identical whether it's mounted on the slider or the rotating member. As such, the axle path is the degenerate case for the USE SUB design, much like how ABP is the degenerate case of a Horst design. (Since I brought it up, the Kona design is not a degenerate Horst because the caliper is mounted to the chainstay, not the floating member.)
  • 10
 @Insectoid: Other front linkage suspension exists, with varying levels of anti-dive.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: By the floating brake arm on the Kona I meant the D.O.P.E. system. Santa Cruz had something as well where you'd either use a 135mm or 150mm hub depending on whether the space should occupy the floating brake system as well.

Either way, my understanding of the USE SUB system was that part of the anti-dive could be attributed to the forwards axle path as obviously braking would force the wheel backwards. The other part would be the rotation of the brake caliper with respect to the axle. This system does have this latter effect but not the first one. Not saying what I suppose would be the best system and, knowing you've been ankle-deep in anti-dive systems, I'm not even going to argue.

Happily chilling at the tail end of technological progress, I'll just wait and see. I did just discover that I can no longer get parts for my 26" wheeled, 32mm stanchioned (yet dual arched) Magura suspension forks. At some point I'm going to have to get something new but I'm in no hurrry Smile .
  • 20
 @vinay: D.O.P.E. system

I had underestimated your retro proclivities.


[description of anti-dive function]

That's all part of it. The simpler way to approach it is just like rear suspension by analyzing the instant-centre and doing the usual squat/dive calculations.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: Alright, it is bedtime this side of the pond. Will look into this later. In my mind there isn't really an instant center for a linear path (which you have with a telescopic fork) or more theoretically, it is infinitely far away. What this does for squat/dive calculations I'll leave for another day. Cheers!
  • 10
 @vinay: There is an instant-centre, and you're correct it's infinitely far away. Sweet dreams of kinematics!
  • 10
 @vinay: to find instant center for a slider you use a link line perpendicular to the slider at the point of interest.
  • 21
 Ok
  • 21
 Haha
  • 10
 Search BMW telelever.
  • 10
 is this for 32" wheels?
Below threshold threads are hidden







