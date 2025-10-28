Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive

Reichmann Engineering has teased a linkage brake arm which connects to a traditional telescopic fork (albeit an inverted one), apparently to eliminate brake dive.
Floating brake arms and multi-link suspension systems are common on the rear of a bike; they're designed to control how the brake torque acts to compress the suspension, helping it to resist the tendency to extend, or rise, due to the load transfer onto the front wheel during deceleration. This effect is known as anti-rise
.
Les well-known is anti-dive
, which describes how a linkage fork
can resist this same load transfer onto the front wheel, effectively using the brake force to prop up the fork while braking, so the bike stays more level and the suspension can be tuned with less emphasis on braking support.
Linkage forks have never taken off for reasons including cost, weight, complexity, aesthetics, and because the limited space around a front wheel usually necessitates short links, which result in tightly-curved axle-paths. Reichmann's idea is to use a regular telescopic fork, with a predictably straight axle path, just with a floating brake arm to reduce brake dive. It will only work with an inverted fork, such as the one pictured from Intend.
Perhaps the most intuitive way to understand how this prototype works is to imagine the brake caliper pushing up (anticlockwise) on the lower link during braking, which in turn pushes the upper link, which pushes up on the fork's upper tube. This acts to extend the suspension, or at least prevent it from diving as much.
Conventional telescopic forks do the opposite. Because the fork is at an angle, the rearward force during braking acts to compress the fork, in addition to the load transfer effect. You could call this "pro-dive" or negative anti-dive. So even if there was no load transfer at all (imagine a bike with a center of gravity at ground level), the fork would still compress slightly when the brake was applied due to the rearward component of the fork angle.
In Reichmann's design, the instant center of the linkage looks to be above the ground, which means it will provide some degree of anti-dive. The caption mentions #nomorebrakedive, so perhaps it's engineered to completely eliminate brake dive, which would require 100% anti-dive. Changing the lengths of the links, or perhaps adjusting the position of the upper clamp where it connects to the fork, could adjust the amount of anti-dive.
Anti-dive is not a binary, "on or off", system. All systems have some amount of dive, whether pro-dive or anti-dive, regardless of whether they have a floater. Don't think of it as a lockout, think of it as a way to tune the already present amount of dive to a new value. It does not necessarily reduce sensitivity to bump forces, only to brake torque acting to compress the suspension.
When brake dive can be tuned independently of other parameters that are forced upon us by the steering and handling and rider fit or would we choose the value that telescoping forks already have or would we choose some other value?
I think ill rather take the dive
Okay, how much would you like? Does the amount produced by optimising for handling and fit coincidentally happen to be the perfect amount or would you like to be able to tweak it a little?
doesnt most brake dive come from the rider weight being shifted forward under braking?
Weight shift and pro- / anti-dive are separate things with really, really bad terminology. Yes, "dive" is the resulting change in the pitch of the chassis, but in this context, it refers to the portion of the braking force that compresses the suspension due to torque in the system.
Hands up if you remember the single sided USE SUB fork from about 20years ago that used a similar design. Nothing in mtb seems to be new!
That's like saying "Remember that bike from 20 years ago with a visually similar suspension layout? Same thing!" I'm sure we all agree visually similar rear suspension designs can perform wildly differently with a tiny change in pedaling anti-squat, leverage curve, and brake squat; same for front suspension.
It's important to remember that most parameters that can be altered with a linkage front suspension already exist with a telescoping fork, a bit like how a single-pivot rear suspension without a shock linkage still has values for pedaling anti-squat, brake squat, leverage curve, and axle path; multi-link designs just allow the designer greater control over the parameters by making them independent.
My post referenced many of the popular comments on this page and refers to both the Reichmann design and the general case of all front linkage designs. If you choose to discuss a subset, that's fine, but I wasn't addressing only you and the comments I was addressing weren't discussing only floating axle designs.
I think this brake arm’s magic comes down to the brake caliper location rotating around the wheel axle as the suspension cycles. To allow the fork to compress under braking, the caliper has to rotate around the axle in a direction that’s pushing against the braking forces of the rotor, essentially rotating the caliper TOWARDS the incoming spinning rotor mass, which it doesn’t want to do. The caliper arm basically says “if you want to slow down at the caliper, I’m going to need to extend,” which (at least partially) offsets the compressive forces of the wheel’s contact patch driving the fork to compress. That’s what I think.
And note- I can decelerate orders of magnitude faster than I can accelerate on a MTB. So my mass shifting forward is a huge factor in brake dive vs pedal bob.
The traditional ways to resist fork dive are low-speed compression and rebound damping, and increasing the spring rate between full extension and mid-stroke (ex. coil spring, rather than air). Let's focus on low-speed damping. On one hand, we might decrease LSC damping and increase LSR because the anti-dive properties help keep the fork up; on the other hand, front linkage systems usually have so much less friction when braking that we may need to add LSC damping to compensate for the lack of sliding friction, while we should increase the LSR.
So LSC is unclear, while LSR should be increased. The LSC question is unique to the front linkage properties, while the LSR is somewhat similar to how inverted forks may require a little more damping to compensate for the reduced friction, but instead of the same ol' sliders with bit better lubrication, certain front linkages may replace the whole sliders-under-heavy-bending-moment system with ball bearing pivots. The Reichmann design retains the telescoping mechanism, so we can ignore the friction reduction in this case.
Reminder to everyone: I'm not affiliated with Reichmann, I just have experience with front linkages and like talking about them.
Source: engineer who has this retarded hobby for decades.
Source: VP Product and designer of the kinematics, geometry, chassis dynamics, and technical detailing for the only front-linkage bike that actually works better than a telescoping fork.
This extra work energy is not free and opposes suspension action in the form of more damping. Which reduces sensitivity.
Now let's "look a little deeper". Consider a typical configuration with an air spring or, in the case of Motion France/Ride/Engineering, a progressive leaf spring - few, if any, commercial mountain bike front linkage suspension systems have used a coil spring. When the suspension is higher in its travel, it is in a region of lower spring rate, so a given bump force may produce more displacement.
Now let's "look a little deeper" again: None of this matters in a practical sense if we're comparing a linkage system with bearing pivots to a telescoping system, as the reduction in friction overwhelms all these factors; the question is only relevant if comparing two otherwise similar linkage systems, which is, unfortunately, not yet the reality of the discussion.
In the case of the Reichmann design, it's likely there will be a reduction in suppleness when braking, the extent of which will depend on the anti-dive and the spring curve. Even if this is the case, the reduced dive is of considerable value to chassis control (rider's arms may be more relaxed and body position may be better) and leaves more travel in reserve for large impacts.
When considering the full spectrum of front linkage configurations, properties, and interactions with the chassis and rider, it's a complex question, so you have to look a little deeper.
That physics is simple and clear, these systems add friction damping to your suspension under braking.
also - do you think that the general chassis configuration had promise / room for improvement? ie, tweak the pivot / link positions for a better axle path? would be curious to see where things would have gone if the company had survived for another iteration.
Understand it either. If you lock the brakes on the bike when it's not moving the fork is unable to move. Movent of the fork is only allowed if the brakedisc can move ??!??
This is even more true if you ride a horst-link bike which will throw you forward when on the brakes thanks to its amazing low AR value (lol). Personally, the day I switched to a single pivot with good AR values I was able to lower my fork spring and LsC which made it work better everywhere. I don't see why it couldn't be the case here too, what do you think ?
Otherwise your bike will be out of balance all the time. Including being off the brakes on steeps.
I ride a Horst link knolly on steep technical terrain. So this is exactly my thing.
Anti rise on your rear suspension also actively hinders suspension. I still remember suddenly losing all rear traction the first time I rode a faux bar bike in anger and touched the rear brake in a corner!
Work = force*distance (or torque*angle displacement). That work of rotating the pads across the rotor on each compression is extra friction damping which adds damping to the suspension.
Source: better engineer
The brake action on this creates additional friction damping which manifests as force opposing the compression.
The bike's net deceleration does not change either as the horizontal force at the tyre also does not change, meaning that essentially the additional heat generated during the compression stroke acts like a storage of potential energy that is later released by the REDUCTION in heat generated during the extension stroke. This is because the distance the caliper is traveling is not instantaneously the same as the rest of the bike (which is actually true even without the floating brake). It's very counterintuitive for sure.
Again, all of this is happening based on relative changes in displacement, NOT changes in force. No change in force = no change in ability to absorb bumps.
1) with less dive, you have more of fork travel left
2) the fork is higher in travel thus braking alone does not affect bike geometry. With dive: As the front brake is applied the bike dives forward (fork compresses and the rear extends) the fork angle steepens changing handling of the bike substantially.
3) -the least obvious - any brake dive prolongs the time between applying the brakes and your body (COG) deceleration. This happens because when the brake is applied, as the bike dives the COG moves forward (for a fraction of a seccond) before a new equilibrium position is reached.
1. You are right, with less dive, you have more positive travel left, which is good for having more energy absorption available for big hits under brakes. The downside is you have less negative travel for the wheel to follow the ground, meaning it takes a smaller hole before the wheel doesn't follow the ground.
2. Bike geometry is a 2 degreee of freedom system that is constantly in flux. It isn't self-evident that any one position is "optimal" for all situations. Humans have demonstrated that they can handle the existing range of geometry change fairly easily.
3. It is true that more dive delays the buildup of normal force and deceleration. It is also true that more pro-dive (or less anti-dive) gives a much greater resistance to progression of wheel slip . Pro-dive (or anti-rise on the rear) is effectively a cheat code for more braking grip. This is the reason the myriad of anti-dive systems have never made much headway in motorcycles - you can get more front tyre grip with more pro-dive. Sounds crazy but it's true.
1) Because if you are saying it is good to be deeper in travel, you would be better of being deeper in travel in a non braking situation. The Idea here is to have constant fork SAG (displacement) not afected by front brake invoked deceleration (it's obvious that rear brake invoked deceleration can't be handled by this system).
2) Ok, still I don't see why one would prefer to have a steeper head angle during braking.
3) I don't like comparing this to cars or motorbikes due to the mass distribution. With cars and less but still with morotbikes, the percentage of rider vs nonrider weight is completely different. It does not directly translate to MTB.
...think of this device as instantenious added spring rate in the fork that is governed by the amount of braking and that cancels out the added force on the fork that is proportional to the change in front-rear weight distribution by deceleration force (invoked by the front brake).
The USE had the caliper near the center of rotation (no "pro-dive" or how you want to call it), the lever here is to change the axle path.
On the Reichmann lever the brake has a distance (a lever) to put some braking force into the fork.
Also, if you're one of those people that think one of the advantages of USD means less unsprung weight, you just killed that argument by mounting something that might weigh as much as those light-as-heck magnesium RSU lowers.
Think of it this way: Without the rider weight, this fork would violently extend immediately when brakes are applied. With rider weight it should just not dive.
You're on the right track, but let's adjust that explanation. The fork would not violently extend and here's why:
1. You're imagining the fork compressed under the rider's weight prior to braking.
2. You are assuming the anti-dive force that would be required to resist the brake torque required to stop the rider, yet you are assuming the rider's weight is not present.
Thus, the model is inconsistent between the before and after states.
Actually I am not. I am just assuming there is some sag, which is self evident, because otherwise there would not be anything to extend. I was just assuming normal geometry sag under bikes own weight. In which case the fork would extend violently when braking. Normal fork would still dive.
And please don't go into "without the rider weight the front tire would just skid". This was just a thought experiment.
1. A linkage system can be tuned to have as much or little brake anti-dive as the designer wants.
2. There is little history to draw upon, so most designers have chosen approximately 100% anti-dive, which is a lot more than the negative anti-dive (i.e. pro-dive) of a telescoping fork. 100% sounds sensible, but the results have not been well liked.
3. The only mountain bike front linkage that hasn't been widely disliked uses an adjustable anti-dive roughly halfway between that of a telescoping fork and the seemingly sensible 100% value.
What really messed with my brain was the sentence "...the rearward force during braking acts to compress the fork..." because I initially thought it meant the force between caliper and disk, not the one caused by slowing down the mass of the rider and bike.
A higher anti-dive value allows the brake force to build faster in relation to the weight shift. There's always a trade-off; in this case, it's chassis pitch control vs. forgiving braking in slick conditions - that's why I used a four-way flip-chip (not referring to Reichmann). Braking in the lowest anti-dive setting feels similar to a telescoping fork, while the highest setting has just enough anti-dive that most riders will notice distinctly less dive and may notice a little more attention required for front traction when braking in the greasiest conditions - different settings for different conditions.
Isn’t that initial rearward travel partially responsible for the antidive behavior?
Why is it that the rearward axel on the rear feels so nice on a high pivot compared to this setup?
The axle path of a rear suspension system with a direct drivetrain is pretty much vertical from full extension to sag, then moves forward, producing a non-optimal compliance ratio. The axle path of a typical indirect drivetrain as a more rearward axle path, producing a better compliance ratio. It's not a matter of more rearward being intrinsically better, it's about the actual angles.
A telescoping suspension fork moves rearward more or less according to the head-tube angle, so let's say 26° rearward, or thereabout. That's vastly better than anything realistic from a rear linkage with direct drivetrain, and an indirect drivetrain would need the pivot to be extremely high to approach this compliance ratio.
So, that brings us to the Trust products. It's difficult to produce a perfect simulation with such short links, but I can tell you the initial axle path is so rearward that your rear suspension would need an instant centre somewhere around your head to match it. The compliance ratio is likewise non-optimal, this time because it's excessively rearward.
Has anybody made a design like this? Or would the frame strength be an issue? I googled it quickly but didn’t find anything.
Spring force is low when the suspension is near full extension, making it susceptible to dive. One might speculate the system needs the most anti-dive support in the absence of spring support. On the other hand, that's also when the front tire is most susceptible to breaking traction, so one might speculate - as you have - that's when the system needs the most weight transfer, i.e. the least anti-dive support. Front linkage design is sufficiently complex and unfamiliar that intuition may be absent or untrustworthy.
This is why we shouldn't judge USE too harshly. Kinematic design of front linkages is a lot more complex that for telescoping forks and there's little prior art, so front linkage design is still in its infancy. Companies like USE, Whyte, and Trust made mistakes so that others could learn from them and - hopefully - produce better designs.
You come to some braking bumps - each increase in tyre grip will stffen the fork? if you modulate your braking and start to bleed off the brakes on a descent the fork will dive some more?? Sod that.
We need repeatable and reliable fork travel.
There is a reason that these things are not used on racing motorbikes - even though they have miles more accurate levels of repeatable braking moments with grippy tyres and surfaces.
That would definitely make things worse! Thankfully, that is not what anti-dive means. We all know that brake anti-rise and pedaling anti-squat don't lock out the suspension, so why are people jumping to the conclusion that tuning the dive of front suspension means locking it out?
But yes, it's appropriate to make some changes to the chassis geometry and handling when there's a different amount of dive.
The travel lost to braking is real but not a big problem.
I didn't say damper. You did.
Either way, my understanding of the USE SUB system was that part of the anti-dive could be attributed to the forwards axle path as obviously braking would force the wheel backwards. The other part would be the rotation of the brake caliper with respect to the axle. This system does have this latter effect but not the first one. Not saying what I suppose would be the best system and, knowing you've been ankle-deep in anti-dive systems, I'm not even going to argue.
Happily chilling at the tail end of technological progress, I'll just wait and see. I did just discover that I can no longer get parts for my 26" wheeled, 32mm stanchioned (yet dual arched) Magura suspension forks. At some point I'm going to have to get something new but I'm in no hurrry .
I had underestimated your retro proclivities.
[description of anti-dive function]
That's all part of it. The simpler way to approach it is just like rear suspension by analyzing the instant-centre and doing the usual squat/dive calculations.