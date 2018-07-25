Video: 15-Year-Old Shredders Ride Incredible Trails In Israel

Every year, the Israeli cycling scene grows stronger. More riders are beginning to ride in professional cycling circles and specialize in their fields. New and old bicycle brands are beginning to appear on the trails. We had the honor this year to host part of the Giro d'Italia in Israel, and we see how Noga Korem is successful in the Enduro World Series.I recently received the opportunity from Giant Israel to shoot a special project for them and the first part is focused on some young riders here. This video presents 15-year-olds with great talent that are about to break out in the next few years.