Video: 15-Year-Old Shredders Ride Incredible Trails In Israel

Jul 24, 2018
by ido tager  
Reign of kids

by ONphotographer
Views: 841    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


Riders: Uri Shamban, Sagi Shwartz, Or Gad, Omer Rosenblum, Ido Tager, Yali Danon
Film & Words: Ohad Nir

Every year, the Israeli cycling scene grows stronger. More riders are beginning to ride in professional cycling circles and specialize in their fields. New and old bicycle brands are beginning to appear on the trails. We had the honor this year to host part of the Giro d'Italia in Israel, and we see how Noga Korem is successful in the Enduro World Series.

I recently received the opportunity from Giant Israel to shoot a special project for them and the first part is focused on some young riders here. This video presents 15-year-olds with great talent that are about to break out in the next few years.








12 Comments

  • + 1
 Hating on Israelites because of their politicians is like hating on Americans because of Trump. Meet the people personally and build relationships before judging. I (German) lived for 7 years in Alabama to work there. If I would have believed everything that the average German says about Americans I wouldn’t have moved there. I have had some of my best friends and relationships in my time abroad.

Btw. Intelligence, racism and all the other stereotypes don’t have anything to do with citizenship. It’s like saying all Germans are Nazis. Yes there are some, but come over here meet people and you will realize that there are some great characters here. Just like in the US. And Israel. And the rest of the world.
Now keep your eyes and ears closed and continue bashing if that satisfies you.
  • + 0
 It seems comments here are getting deleted by Pinkbike?

What do you expect, you are advertising mountainbiking in a conflict zone again, where both sides act in an un-acceptable manner and people are getting killed on a regular basis.

Its going to be pretty unsavory to some people when you show a video of some rich kids from Israel riding around on expensive bikes when a few miles away there are regular disputes about land, shootings, terrorism, disproportionate use of military force etc etc.
  • + 0
 I think those kids didn't know they need to ask for your permission to ride or to buy bikes. You should write your contact details, so people could ask for your advice whether to choose a hobby or not.
  • + 1
 @eugen-fried: Where did you read that I said anything of the sort?

But on the subject of permission, you raise an interesting question about the rights of an individual and where they are taken away by other people - would somebody from palestine be denied the right to ride here? would they be denied the right to import such a bicycle as it would not pass through border control?

Some people in that region dont have stable housing or education, let alone worrying about expensive hobbies - but it was you that made the point, not me.
  • - 2
 Give me a fucking break!! A cool video showing some kids absolutley shredding, and some dumb fuck asshole has to make a rich kids comment. Watch out , some of those kids will be SF in a few years. Billy Bad Ass Special Forces MTB Shred Team.
  • + 1
 At 15 I didn't know what moutainbiking is.
  • + 0
 boom.!
  • + 0
 Where are these trails?
  • - 1
 Looks like a rider swarm.
Below threshold threads are hidden

