Tenet's Nora v2.5 Stem Is Now Made In USA

Oct 13, 2021
by Tenet Components  

(re)INTRODUCING
TENET COMPONENTS NORA V2.5

PRESS RELEASE: Tenet Components

Tenet has been dreaming of bringing production to Bellingham from the very beginning. It wasn’t until the pandemic struck that those cards were even in our deck. As lead times began to look grimmer and grimmer, demand suddenly sky rocketed. Being a small rider owned company we were able to pivot at the most crucial moment. Enter our working relationship with Trulife Engineered Solutions. Located here in Bellingham, WA; Trulife specializes in the medical and aerospace divisions making them well fit for our high attention to detail mantra.


Re-introducing the Nora V2.5

It was a no brainer to bring our beloved Nora stem to our hometown of Bellingham, WA. While we had already fine-tuned the tool path design of the Nora stem, placing it in the hands of Clayton Mortimer, Trulife’s tool path engineer and OG trail builder, was the icing on the cake. Bike nerdery is still intact with offset matching lengths for all those short offset bikes out there, or just slap on your length of choice in 5mm increments from 32mm and forget the nerdome altogether.

FEATURES
• Fully CNC'ed in Bellingham, WA from North American sourced 6061-T6 aluminum
• 35mm Clamp Diameter
• 32mm, 37mm, or 42mm Length
• Onyx, Gun Metal, and Umber
• 0º Rise
• 40mm Stack Height
• 138g (32mm) | 146g (37mm) | 154g (42mm)
• Lifetime Crash Replacement
• Price: $134 USD






Where do we go from here?

By now, many of you are well aware or have personal experience with how eff’d up the bike industry is. Our relationship with Trulife solves a lot of immediate supply chain issues, but believe me when I say this is only the beginning. The ability to rapid prototype new products locally and seamlessly move them into production means overall better products faster for you the end user. It’s a dream come true to be able to drive 15 minutes from our HQ and be standing on the machine shop floors looking at samples with machinists who also actively participate in our cycling community. We look forward to fostering that relationship as we expand our assortment of domestically made products.


To learn more about the Nora V2.5 Stem visit www.ridetenet.com

39 Comments

  • 15 0
 I've got a set of Tennet's Occult pedals and they are just fantastic. They include a rebuild (which has not been necessary). All my dealings with the company have been positive. We all know there are a ton of cockpit options out there, but if you care who you support and like USA made gear, you could do a hell of a lot worse than buying from Tennet.
  • 7 0
 Thank you for the kind words. Use that refresh!
  • 6 0
 Finally, a stem. I've been looking for something to hold my bars AND my steerer, and have been striking out so far.
  • 8 0
 We've heard your calls!
  • 14 10
 As a rider with knees, I need rounded edges on my stem's steerer clamp. Sharp, "industrial," knife-edged profiles don't look "cool," they look like meat cleavers. Time to put some curves on V3.
  • 3 2
 My junk would agree too… I dont want any kind of knife there…
  • 8 0
 Maybe I am doing something wrong (or right), but I don't think I have ever hit my knees on the stem. Is this common? Genuinely curious on this.
  • 6 1
 As a rider with a bike, you're doing something really wrong if your knees are your main concern when buying a stem. I'd put this bad boy up there with Paul and Profile in terms of boutique US made stems. I love the 5-axis work to keep the steerer encapsulated, Nice work!
  • 2 1
 "My car sucks because the screws that hold the steering shaft to the power steering pump are sharp."
  • 2 0
 @vesania: It's something that was a constant and painful problem for me for my first 20ish years of riding. Then bikes got loooong and I haven't smashed a knee on a bar or stem since. It's crazy how much of a difference modern geo made. I went from 100-0 overnight when I got my first long bike.
  • 2 0
 @singletrackslayer: I think your car sucks because you screwed your steering shaft to the power steering pump. Nothing to do with sharpness.
  • 5 0
 Looks great. I had great service when I bought pedals so it's good to see things going well for Tenet.
  • 5 0
 Nothing more exciting than a new stem release!
  • 2 0
 Well, maybe a fender release?
  • 2 0
 top cap maybe?
  • 1 0
 I quoted their pedals when they first came to Trulife but they couldn't justify our costs vs. the pricing they got over seas. It's great to hear that they could make it work with this stem though!

Also, Clayton is a rad dude with tons of skill in the shop and on a bike. Glad he got some props on this! The 10" travel DH bike he built is such a beast! @mikekazimer you should do a feature on this thing!
  • 2 0
 The pricing on the Occult was tough... The pricing on the OCCULT was tough... Wink

P.S. Clayton is awesome. Have to give props where props is due.
  • 5 1
 Does this stem work when traveling backward through time?
  • 1 0
 Only when going forward.
  • 2 0
 The shadow of Christopher Nolan continues to haunt us...
  • 3 0
 how else can one manufacture domestically??
  • 4 2
 This looks like the perfect stem for those who just got into riding, but want to guarantee that their knees will quickly have the scars of a 30 year rider!
  • 1 0
 Food Grade alu being used with aerospace technology to produce clamping device btw two pipes?
  • 1 0
 Loving the colors, not loving the shipping options (my country's not in there).
  • 1 0
 Just found out about this company. Love the stem. Their pedals are super sick! Already love what they made
  • 1 0
 "offset matching lengths for all those short offset bikes"

That's a thing now? Why?
  • 16 19
 Right, another boutique 6061 CNC stem, with no standout features at all. It’s not particularly light, not particularly low and only comes in 35mm clamp. Also I don’t care about a crash replacement, I don’t want my stem breaking full stop.
  • 21 0
 It's a stem mate, what do you want it to do? Any features you see missing? Go Pro mount, bro?

I for one am stoked to be seeing more US made stuff being built. Times have been hard for PNW machinists. Happy to see them getting some work.
  • 6 0
 Lifetime crash replacement??? THE NERVE.
  • 3 3
 This - just milking the cycling cash cow.
  • 1 1
 "lifetime crash replacement" just means "we only offer a 2 year warranty, but if our shit breaks after that you don't have to pay full price for a new one".

Had a Thomson and a Race Face stem both develop hairline cracks that I noticed before riding, thank jeebus.
In both cases the companies warrantied the parts. I dunno how hard I'd have to crash to damage a stem that wasn't going to be covered under warranty; a new stem would be the least of my problems in that situation.
  • 5 0
 @chrod: As the OP mentioned. Our stem isn't designed to be the lightest on the market. It'll hold up to a beating. That being said if you ask anyone who has dealt with our brand on the warranty front, we are very generous.
  • 1 0
 IS THIS A SEQUEL TO THAT MOVIE
  • 4 0
 No it's the prequel that hasn't happened yet
  • 1 0
 @JonnyTheWeasel: the sequel has a future in the past, and the prequel has a past in the future.
  • 1 0
 $134 USD just in case you are looking for the price Wink
  • 1 0
 Charge port location????
  • 1 0
 I'm glad I got in at $99
  • 1 0
 Sooooooo cool

Post a Comment



