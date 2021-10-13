Tenet's Nora v2.5 Stem Is Now Made In USA

PRESS RELEASE: Tenet Components
Tenet has been dreaming of bringing production to Bellingham from the very beginning. It wasn’t until the pandemic struck that those cards were even in our deck. As lead times began to look grimmer and grimmer, demand suddenly sky rocketed. Being a small rider owned company we were able to pivot at the most crucial moment. Enter our working relationship with Trulife Engineered Solutions. Located here in Bellingham, WA; Trulife specializes in the medical and aerospace divisions making them well fit for our high attention to detail mantra. Re-introducing the Nora V2.5
It was a no brainer to bring our beloved Nora stem to our hometown of Bellingham, WA. While we had already fine-tuned the tool path design of the Nora stem, placing it in the hands of Clayton Mortimer, Trulife’s tool path engineer and OG trail builder, was the icing on the cake. Bike nerdery is still intact with offset matching lengths for all those short offset bikes out there, or just slap on your length of choice in 5mm increments from 32mm and forget the nerdome altogether. FEATURES
• Fully CNC'ed in Bellingham, WA from North American sourced 6061-T6 aluminum
• 35mm Clamp Diameter
• 32mm, 37mm, or 42mm Length
• Onyx, Gun Metal, and Umber
• 0º Rise
• 40mm Stack Height
• 138g (32mm) | 146g (37mm) | 154g (42mm)
• Lifetime Crash Replacement
• Price: $134 USDWhere do we go from here?
By now, many of you are well aware or have personal experience with how eff’d up the bike industry is. Our relationship with Trulife solves a lot of immediate supply chain issues, but believe me when I say this is only the beginning. The ability to rapid prototype new products locally and seamlessly move them into production means overall better products faster for you the end user. It’s a dream come true to be able to drive 15 minutes from our HQ and be standing on the machine shop floors looking at samples with machinists who also actively participate in our cycling community. We look forward to fostering that relationship as we expand our assortment of domestically made products.
To learn more about the Nora V2.5 Stem visit www.ridetenet.com
39 Comments
Also, Clayton is a rad dude with tons of skill in the shop and on a bike. Glad he got some props on this! The 10" travel DH bike he built is such a beast! @mikekazimer you should do a feature on this thing!
P.S. Clayton is awesome. Have to give props where props is due.
That's a thing now? Why?
I for one am stoked to be seeing more US made stuff being built. Times have been hard for PNW machinists. Happy to see them getting some work.
Had a Thomson and a Race Face stem both develop hairline cracks that I noticed before riding, thank jeebus.
In both cases the companies warrantied the parts. I dunno how hard I'd have to crash to damage a stem that wasn't going to be covered under warranty; a new stem would be the least of my problems in that situation.
Post a Comment