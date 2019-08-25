Rejected Comic Ideas - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

I carry a little notebook around just in case I come up with an idea for a cartoon. Often these ideas strike me when I don’t have time to parse through them and decide if they are actually any good (most aren’t). Stopped at a traffic light, in the middle of a meeting, when I'm trying to sleep… I quickly scribble the thought before it escapes and hope that at the end of the week it still seems funny enough to draw. My current notebook has just a few pages left and is ready to be retired. For your entertainment here are a handful of the rejected cartoons ideas that fill its pages…