Video: 'Relentless' ft. Stefan Garlicki Showcases His Return From Injury

May 16, 2023
by Stefan Garlicki  

Filmed by: Thomas Sandell
Words: Stefan Garlicki

Things can change in an instant and back in 2017/2018 I was a regular in world cup finals and felt the on top of my game. Little did I know what lay ahead...
The last 5 years have been a roller coaster for me with 6 major surgeries, 2 full years off the bike and now a TOTAL HIP REPLACEMENT.
My family and friends kept asking my why I still want to do this? To be honest I asked myself the same question but the only thing it comes down to is that I LOVE THIS SPORT!


It feels great to be back on the bike, going fast, just signed with ONLYFANS and honestly feeling better than ever being pain free for the first time since 2018!
My goal is to be the first person in history to race a World Cup Downhill with a hip replacement
(as far as i can tell)


credit: Chris Taylor

Can't wait to go racing, see you all in Lenzerheide!

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
65201 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
51353 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
44315 views
Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed
43418 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
43134 views
First Look: New Pinarello Dogma XC Race Bike for Pidcock and PFP
39709 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a SCOR 4060 Frameset & Shock
36864 views
Patent Round-Up: Fox's Self-Adjusting Suspension, Specialized's Cable-Routing Headset & Shimano's Slimline Brakes
36137 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.046058
Mobile Version of Website