Video: 'Relentless' ft. Stefan Garlicki Showcases His Return From Injury

Words: Stefan Garlicki

Filmed by: Thomas SandellThings can change in an instant and back in 2017/2018 I was a regular in world cup finals and felt the on top of my game. Little did I know what lay ahead...The last 5 years have been a roller coaster for me with 6 major surgeries, 2 full years off the bike and now a TOTAL HIP REPLACEMENT.My family and friends kept asking my why I still want to do this? To be honest I asked myself the same question but the only thing it comes down to is that I LOVE THIS SPORT!It feels great to be back on the bike, going fast, just signed with ONLYFANS and honestly feeling better than ever being pain free for the first time since 2018!My goal is to be the first person in history to race a World Cup Downhill with a hip replacement(as far as i can tell)credit: Chris TaylorCan't wait to go racing, see you all in Lenzerheide!