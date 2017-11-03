Corner Smashing and Crashing - Video



With the clocks changing its always seems to signal the start of the gloomier months so we decided to gather the crew and see out the longer days and bid farewell to summer with our first ever Corner Track Bash. The week prior on a scrap bit of steel land that can't be used for much we decided to get out the tools and dig in a little corner track just for messing around and for those times you don't want to go out for a big'ol ride but just put a massive smile on your face. After and hour and half of digging the track was born and the good times rolled on.





Matt Rayson (The Squid) getting heckled by T-Luce



With news that a fresh corner track was dug and ready to rip the crew were keen and nothing but fun times followed. Enjoy nothing but raw riding and photos from an awesome day in the dirt with friends who have helped make Remap happen.





Payner watches over the madness.





Squad goals, nothing beats just chilling at the trails with all the guys having a good time.









Thanks to all the guys who turned up to ride and make it a super chilled day of laughs.



Pukey marginally before taking a full on soil sample. Don't worry he survived to the hit to shred again.

