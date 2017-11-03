Corner Smashing and Crashing - Video

Nov 3, 2017 at 13:57
Nov 3, 2017
by Remap  
 
With the clocks changing its always seems to signal the start of the gloomier months so we decided to gather the crew and see out the longer days and bid farewell to summer with our first ever Corner Track Bash. The week prior on a scrap bit of steel land that can't be used for much we decided to get out the tools and dig in a little corner track just for messing around and for those times you don't want to go out for a big'ol ride but just put a massive smile on your face. After and hour and half of digging the track was born and the good times rolled on.

Full send engaged
Matt Rayson (The Squid) getting heckled by T-Luce

With news that a fresh corner track was dug and ready to rip the crew were keen and nothing but fun times followed. Enjoy nothing but raw riding and photos from an awesome day in the dirt with friends who have helped make Remap happen.

Stoke levels are high
Payner watches over the madness.

Lads Lads Lads
Squad goals, nothing beats just chilling at the trails with all the guys having a good time.

Scandi flicks ferda boys
Pukey marginally before taking a full on soil sample. Don't worry he survived to the hit to shred again.

Thanks to all the guys who turned up to ride and make it a super chilled day of laughs.

www.remapclothing.com
FB: @remapclothing
Insta: @remapclothing
  • + 1
 That was fun. I ride mtb because of cornering. I honestly thought this was a Caldwell video!

