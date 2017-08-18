Remember These? 11 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2017

When Crankworx rolls into town, the lift queues at the Whistler Bike Park swell to capacity, nearly bursting at the seams with riders and their high-end downhill bikes. Pro racers are rolling around on one-of-a-kind prototypes, and it seems like every other rider has a shiny new carbon whip. But interspersed between all that fanciness are true classics, bikes that have lived long and storied lives since they rolled off the showroom floor. We caught up with ten riders and their vintage steeds as they joined the masses that have converged in Whistler for all things mountain biking.
Quinn Tyhy has been the proud owner of this classic Cove Peeler for the last two years. It's his first 'real' mountain bike, although he's starting to consider upgrading to something a little more modern.
Dan Frank is originally from New York, where he grew up dreaming of owning one of Brooklyn Machine Works' steel creations. When he saw this '06 Race Link on Pinkbike's Buy and Sell he lept at the chance to own his dream machine.
There aren't many mountain near George Cator's home in the U.K., but he was getting his fill at Whistler aboard his '10 Commencal Supreme.
Matt Tipton was running his 2008 Scott Gambler chainless, but he wasn't having any less fun.
Check out all those shock mounting options.
Zach Jacobs was also in the chainless club aboard his '07 Specialized SX.
There was no owner in sight, but this '06 Norco Shore was worthy of inclusion. It sure looks like it's had some hard miles put on it over the last 11 years.
It might not be quite old enough to qualify as 'vintage', but Lilly Koschoreck was glad to get this 2010 Intense SS as a hand-me-down from her dad.
Finley Kirschenmann scored this FTW (Frank the Welder) F10 from a family friend. It'd been collecting dust in a garage, but now it's back in action as the 10-year-old shredder's park bike.
Kyle Cochlyn mainly rides motocross, but he's been enjoying mixing things up on this '05 Giant DH team he purchased a year ago.
Ok, so maybe it's not technically a downhill or a freeride bike, but this 2002 Rocky Mountain is a classic. Jeff Eng is the original owner, and he's somehow still rolling on the original tires. Admittedly, he's more of a road cyclist, but he does ride Whistler at least once a year.
This 2006 Santa Cruz Bullit has been serving Victor Vasylkiv well for 6 years.
Then I made a trip to Morzine for a weekend trip of mud, slop and epic riding. One thing I noticed though was there were so many people there with older, beat-up, ridden hard and put away wet bikes with all sorts of replacement parts hanging off their frankenstein steeds. I surmised they were more concerned with paying what money they had to ride there for weeks at a time rather than color-coordinating exotic parts. It was clearly all about the riding and the bikes and parts were a distant second. Maybe third after the beer. I felt way less cool and more of a wannabe than the people on bikes that cost less and were in far worse shape than mine.
I love seeing people on bikes where they mostly care about riding - not boost, not pedaling efficiency, not frame material, not anything but the lift ticket price. It’s refreshing. These riders should be championed at every chance and congratulated on getting a bike...any bike...if for no other reason than increasing our numbers and strength for trail access. Plus it’s just plain cool to see these old bikes! Now if only there were a Klein Rascal or Top Gun...
'Twas my first real mtb. The rear end flexed so hard you couldn't pedal on descents, and on large drops the linkage plates folded past the rear stays and stuck there semi permanently.
Loved every minute on that bike
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15068049
26" ain't dead
Ride Ye bike don't stroke Ye bike or smoke Ye bike
