Remember These? 11 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 18, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
When Crankworx rolls into town, the lift queues at the Whistler Bike Park swell to capacity, nearly bursting at the seams with riders and their high-end downhill bikes. Pro racers are rolling around on one-of-a-kind prototypes, and it seems like every other rider has a shiny new carbon whip. But interspersed between all that fanciness are true classics, bikes that have lived long and storied lives since they rolled off the showroom floor. We caught up with ten riders and their vintage steeds as they joined the masses that have converged in Whistler for all things mountain biking.

Vintage DH bikes

Vintage DH bikes
Vintage DH bikes
Quinn Tyhy has been the proud owner of this classic Cove Peeler for the last two years. It's his first 'real' mountain bike, although he's starting to consider upgrading to something a little more modern.




Vintage DH bikes

Vintage DH bikes
Vintage DH bikes
Dan Frank is originally from New York, where he grew up dreaming of owning one of Brooklyn Machine Works' steel creations. When he saw this '06 Race Link on Pinkbike's Buy and Sell he lept at the chance to own his dream machine.




Vintage DH bikes

Vintage DH bikes
Vintage DH bikes
There aren't many mountain near George Cator's home in the U.K., but he was getting his fill at Whistler aboard his '10 Commencal Supreme.


Vintage DH bikes
Matt Tipton was running his 2008 Scott Gambler chainless, but he wasn't having any less fun.

Vintage DH bikes
Check out all those shock mounting options.



Vintage DH bikes

Vintage DH bikes
Vintage DH bikes
Zach Jacobs was also in the chainless club aboard his '07 Specialized SX.



Norco Shore
There was no owner in sight, but this '06 Norco Shore was worthy of inclusion. It sure looks like it's had some hard miles put on it over the last 11 years.



Intense SS2 Dirk Koschoreck with his daughter Lilly owner of the Intense

Intense SS2
Intense SS2
It might not be quite old enough to qualify as 'vintage', but Lilly Koschoreck was glad to get this 2010 Intense SS as a hand-me-down from her dad.



Vintage DH bikes

Vintage DH bikes
Vintage DH bikes
Finley Kirschenmann scored this FTW (Frank the Welder) F10 from a family friend. It'd been collecting dust in a garage, but now it's back in action as the 10-year-old shredder's park bike.



Vintage DH bikes

Vintage DH bikes
Vintage DH bikes
Kyle Cochlyn mainly rides motocross, but he's been enjoying mixing things up on this '05 Giant DH team he purchased a year ago.




Vintage DH bikes

Vintage DH bikes
Vintage DH bikes
Ok, so maybe it's not technically a downhill or a freeride bike, but this 2002 Rocky Mountain is a classic. Jeff Eng is the original owner, and he's somehow still rolling on the original tires. Admittedly, he's more of a road cyclist, but he does ride Whistler at least once a year.




Vintage DH bikes

Vintage DH bikes
Vintage DH bikes
This 2006 Santa Cruz Bullit has been serving Victor Vasylkiv well for 6 years.


40 Comments

  • + 20
 This is one of the best posts I’ve seen on PB. Just awesome. When I was stationed in Germany, I was in the process of playing the upgrade game on a 2008 Enduro: X0 shifters, XT cranks, carbon handlebar, etc. I thought it, and by extension I, was pretty cool.
Then I made a trip to Morzine for a weekend trip of mud, slop and epic riding. One thing I noticed though was there were so many people there with older, beat-up, ridden hard and put away wet bikes with all sorts of replacement parts hanging off their frankenstein steeds. I surmised they were more concerned with paying what money they had to ride there for weeks at a time rather than color-coordinating exotic parts. It was clearly all about the riding and the bikes and parts were a distant second. Maybe third after the beer. I felt way less cool and more of a wannabe than the people on bikes that cost less and were in far worse shape than mine.

I love seeing people on bikes where they mostly care about riding - not boost, not pedaling efficiency, not frame material, not anything but the lift ticket price. It’s refreshing. These riders should be championed at every chance and congratulated on getting a bike...any bike...if for no other reason than increasing our numbers and strength for trail access. Plus it’s just plain cool to see these old bikes! Now if only there were a Klein Rascal or Top Gun...
  • + 4
 Your comments just convinced me to hang in to my 2004 Keewee Cromo 8 and it's actually still a blast to ride. These old bikes tell stories and have lived.
  • + 1
 @fartymarty: That’s awesome and thanks for the comment! My only response is that the only reason one HAS to part from a bike is frame fatigue. That’s a case by case basis and who knows how long a bike will really last but a headtube separating from the frame is a bad day.
  • + 2
 @Jeremiahwas: Thank you for your service! Badass you got to ride on your tours.
  • + 1
 @therealtylerdurden: Thanks for the appreciation - I always say my brother did the real service (11Bravo - 15 months in Afghanistan) I got to live and ride in Germany/Alps for a 5 years. I’ll take it.
  • + 12
 Proof that it doesn't matter what you ride as long as your having fu.
  • + 12
 having fu is the best.
  • + 13
 I love Fu... especially when you add a little Kung in there...
  • + 1
 Egg Fu Young is good too
  • + 10
 Brooklyn machine works is my fav
  • + 3
 Same here until the Rocky Mountain Slayer with the original tires. That was the first true all mountain bike. You could pedal it and it could handle anything you threw at it. This is an awesome idea, haha.
  • + 0
 I still love that bike. It was ahead if its ti.e. Shame they stopped making them.
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: Nice! It's a 2001 though, not a 2002.

'Twas my first real mtb. The rear end flexed so hard you couldn't pedal on descents, and on large drops the linkage plates folded past the rear stays and stuck there semi permanently.

Loved every minute on that bike Big Grin
  • + 5
 Those bikes are so far off the current crop they almost look like prototypes of some sort. Super cool to see. I had an V1 Nomad until not long ago and I kinda wish I never sold it. Props to those who are not chasing the latest and greatest and just having fun.
  • + 5
 no old carbon bikes...... what the??
  • + 2
 I see a lot of oldie freeride- and DH-bikes here at my home spots in Winterberg and Willingen and I still ride my 2003 Bike: nsmb.com/articles/3597-readers-rides-18 - ride on, Marc
  • + 1
 This is an extremely cool post, Pinkbike. Usually when I see an older bike on trails, the rider also shreds 10x harder than carbonomads with all things carbon. Gotta love the things that were built to last and not thrown away because the headtube is 1 degree too steep.
  • + 2
 I'm still riding an '09 SX Trail. With a 180mm fork on the front it's such a fun bike I haven't felt the need to get something newer.
  • + 1
 I loved my Giant DH. First downhill bike I ever had. Still reminisce of the days I had slayin dh runs on that 50lb beast. I think to this day it was the best jumping dh rig ive ever ridden.
  • + 2
 just recently set up longer travel for this1999 gt lobo . . still having fun on it m.pinkbike.com/video/464169
  • + 1
 Great to see i am not an lonely wierdo riding a '08 Orange Patriot and be perfectly happy with it... there are others like me out there... Big Grin great article
  • - 1
 What's that FTW??? I've never seen it and it looks god damn sexy. Maybe some company could revive this. This article is awesome, the problem with current state of the industry is that if you will make an article like this in 10 years about todays bijes, most of them will look fkng the same...
  • + 3
 Ftw- Frank the welder, of Yeti and Spooky fame, still building amazing frames in New England. If you haven't heard of him, your status as #1 Pinkbike keyboard commando is revoked.
  • + 2
 Hell yeah my kind of people! Big Grin
  • + 0
 Some look ok still but the majority need to go in the skip, they don't look fun to ride. All tall, short and awkward looking.
  • + 1
 I had one of those 2002 Rocky Mountain Slayers with the "rainbow trout" paint job. What a classic!
  • + 1
 this would shock me out of wanting a new bike, but seriously if i don't get off my old '03 xc soon, I wil probably die on it
  • + 2
 06 Bullit. All the memories come rushing back
  • + 1
 I bought the first model Bullit that came out. Saw a photo of one and knew I had to make it mine. I rode it for about 9 years before I ovalised the head tube and had to put it into retirement. Some years later I turned it into this:
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15068049
  • + 1
 Retired my atx this year, miss taking it to the bike park
  • + 1
 mostly very cool but I'm scared for some of those people
  • + 1
 Awesome to see these bikes. Built to last
  • + 1
 I'm waiting to see one of those Zzyzx forks before I get excited.
  • + 1
 I had one of those and loved it, a friend of mine says he's got one in the back of his shed I can have if he ever digs it out. Put that on the 98 mongoose DH I have hanging on the wall, would be rad.
  • + 2
 FTW!!!!
  • + 0
 26" ftw
26" ain't dead
Ride Ye bike don't stroke Ye bike or smoke Ye bike
  • + 1
 nice
  • + 1
 What, no Super 8?!
  • + 1
 @DrJean, this BMW ...
  • + 1
 Classics!!!!

