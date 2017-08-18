Remember These? 11 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2017

When Crankworx rolls into town, the lift queues at the Whistler Bike Park swell to capacity, nearly bursting at the seams with riders and their high-end downhill bikes. Pro racers are rolling around on one-of-a-kind prototypes, and it seems like every other rider has a shiny new carbon whip. But interspersed between all that fanciness are true classics, bikes that have lived long and storied lives since they rolled off the showroom floor. We caught up with ten riders and their vintage steeds as they joined the masses that have converged in Whistler for all things mountain biking.









Quinn Tyhy has been the proud owner of this classic Cove Peeler for the last two years. It's his first 'real' mountain bike, although he's starting to consider upgrading to something a little more modern.













Dan Frank is originally from New York, where he grew up dreaming of owning one of Brooklyn Machine Works' steel creations. When he saw this '06 Race Link on Pinkbike's Buy and Sell he lept at the chance to own his dream machine.













There aren't many mountain near George Cator's home in the U.K., but he was getting his fill at Whistler aboard his '10 Commencal Supreme.





Matt Tipton was running his 2008 Scott Gambler chainless, but he wasn't having any less fun.





Check out all those shock mounting options. Check out all those shock mounting options.













Zach Jacobs was also in the chainless club aboard his '07 Specialized SX.







There was no owner in sight, but this '06 Norco Shore was worthy of inclusion. It sure looks like it's had some hard miles put on it over the last 11 years.













It might not be quite old enough to qualify as 'vintage', but Lilly Koschoreck was glad to get this 2010 Intense SS as a hand-me-down from her dad.











Finley Kirschenmann scored this FTW (Frank the Welder) F10 from a family friend. It'd been collecting dust in a garage, but now it's back in action as the 10-year-old shredder's park bike.











Kyle Cochlyn mainly rides motocross, but he's been enjoying mixing things up on this '05 Giant DH team he purchased a year ago.













Ok, so maybe it's not technically a downhill or a freeride bike, but this 2002 Rocky Mountain is a classic. Jeff Eng is the original owner, and he's somehow still rolling on the original tires. Admittedly, he's more of a road cyclist, but he does ride Whistler at least once a year.












