Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016

Two years have passed since the death of Canada's greatest downhill mountain bike athlete. Many came to know him from his segment in Seasons where his mum shuttled him to the top of the mountain for lap after training lap, and then by his success on the World Cup circuit. But more than just a driven athlete and fierce competitor, Smith was humble and grounded off the track and a notable influence on all young and aspiring Canadian gravity racers and others around the world.
A force on the Canadian downhill racing scene for years, he became an international household name in 2013 after pocketing World Cup wins at Leogang, Hafjell, and Mont-Sainte-Anne. Those efforts culminated in the World Cup overall title the same year—downhill racing’s ultimate achievement.
Less than a year ago, the Stevie Smith Bike Park opened
on Vancouver Island. This bike park will be Stevie's legacy. Not only will the talent it helps create keep the Canadian team strong in the future, but it gives the kids of Nanaimo a safe place to ride their bikes and put their energy towards something constructive that will keep them out of trouble.
The Stevie Smith Memorial park is set to be a hot bed for bike riding on Vancouver Island and together with the Velosolutions pump track
, the dirt jumps built by Jordie Lunn and the existing BMX track, the legend of Stevie Smith will live on in future generations and the thriving community of riders.
Stevie Smith massively impacted our world of mountain biking and we were not ready to say goodbye to him so soon. Through shared photos and memories, our community paid tribute to the incredible person he was
- both on and off the bike, and the legacy he leaves behind.
We miss you, Stevie.
13 Comments
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEy0rE8O6PI
#longlivechainsaw
Post a Comment