PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016

May 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

At UCI MTB World Cup MT ST ANNE Quebec canada Photo Sven Martin
STEVIE SMITH
Long Live Chainsaw
1989-2016


Two years have passed since the death of Canada's greatest downhill mountain bike athlete. Many came to know him from his segment in Seasons where his mum shuttled him to the top of the mountain for lap after training lap, and then by his success on the World Cup circuit. But more than just a driven athlete and fierce competitor, Smith was humble and grounded off the track and a notable influence on all young and aspiring Canadian gravity racers and others around the world.



Downhill at the 2013 Leogang UCI MTB World Cup Finals Austria.

A force on the Canadian downhill racing scene for years, he became an international household name in 2013 after pocketing World Cup wins at Leogang, Hafjell, and Mont-Sainte-Anne. Those efforts culminated in the World Cup overall title the same year—downhill racing’s ultimate achievement.


A Tribute to Stevie Smith

by robparkinvideo
Views: 140,463    Faves: 2,691    Comments: 100


Less than a year ago, the Stevie Smith Bike Park opened on Vancouver Island. This bike park will be Stevie's legacy. Not only will the talent it helps create keep the Canadian team strong in the future, but it gives the kids of Nanaimo a safe place to ride their bikes and put their energy towards something constructive that will keep them out of trouble.


Stevie Smith Park Opening Day

by CalvinHuth
Views: 29,214    Faves: 441    Comments: 35


The Stevie Smith Memorial park is set to be a hot bed for bike riding on Vancouver Island and together with the Velosolutions pump track, the dirt jumps built by Jordie Lunn and the existing BMX track, the legend of Stevie Smith will live on in future generations and the thriving community of riders.


Claudio Caluori and Mark Wallace - Stevie Smith Memorial Park

by claudiocaluori
Views: 22,992    Faves: 109    Comments: 7


Stevie Smith massively impacted our world of mountain biking and we were not ready to say goodbye to him so soon. Through shared photos and memories, our community paid tribute to the incredible person he was - both on and off the bike, and the legacy he leaves behind.


during the 2016 UCI MTB World Cup round two Cairns Australia.

We miss you, Stevie.

Must Read This Week
7 DH Bikes From Black Sage FEST
56212 views
Feature Story: A Life Shattered by Brain Injury - Lorraine Truong
55683 views
3 Wild Cannondale Prototypes From the Vault - Video
50181 views
7 Bikes From Peaty's Steel City DH 2018
45811 views
Bike Check: Dan Hole's Factory Tuned Hope HB160 - Steel City DH 2018
37161 views
Archer Components' Wireless Electronic D1x Shifter - Review
36654 views
Diamondback Release 3 - Review
34488 views
Online Deals - May 2018
34248 views

13 Comments

  • + 8
 Forever a legend #longlivechainsaw
  • + 3
 Just watched his ghost run from Fort Bill again and brings a tear. So happy UCI, RedBull and all the other partners came together to make that happen. Thank you. #LongLiveChainsaw

www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEy0rE8O6PI
  • + 2
 I think everyone liked Stevie, he always seemed so charismatic when being interviewed and he just seemed so unstoppable when riding and those last three rounds in 2013 were a pleasure to watch. RIP Stevie Smtih Longlivechainsaw
  • + 4
 Longlivechainsaw!!!!!
  • + 3
 that seasons segment gets me every time
  • + 3
 His and Bulldogs section in UnReal has been one of my favourites for a while now, plus who can hate on going sideways on a mobility scooter while dressed as an old man.
  • + 2
 a true legend stevie will all ways be mist but never forgotten #LONGLIVECHAINSAW R.I.P dude
  • + 2
 Shred in Peace!
#longlivechainsaw
  • + 1
 What a person. Inspiring for many people. Long live chainsaw......
  • + 2
 #longlivechainsaw
  • + 2
 Love that duster
  • + 2
 send it in the skyes
  • + 2
 Longlivechainsaw.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033821
Mobile Version of Website