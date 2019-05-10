RACING

Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016

May 10, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

At UCI MTB World Cup MT ST ANNE Quebec canada Photo Sven Martin
STEVIE SMITH
Long Live Chainsaw
1989-2016


Three years have passed since the death of Canada's greatest downhill mountain bike athlete. Today all mountain bikers should celebrate the incredible person he was - both on and off the bike, and the legacy he leaves behind. Many came to know him from his segment in Seasons where his mum Tianna Smith shuttled him to the top of the mountain for lap after training lap, and then by his success on the World Cup circuit.




But more than just a driven athlete and fierce competitor, Smith was humble and grounded off the track and a notable influence on all young and aspiring Canadian gravity racers and others around the world. Steve proved that it was possible for Canadians to be at the top at the highest level. Last year, many of those Canadian riders remembered him at the Steve Smith Memorial DH at Mount Washington.


2018 Steve Smith Memorial

by sexley
Views: 11,491    Faves: 73    Comments: 1



A force on the Canadian downhill racing scene for years, Stevie became an international household name in 2013 after pocketing World Cup wins at Leogang, Hafjell, and Mont-Sainte-Anne. Those efforts culminated in the World Cup overall title the same year—downhill racing’s ultimate achievement.


Downhill at the 2013 Leogang UCI MTB World Cup Finals Austria.

during the 2016 UCI MTB World Cup round two Cairns Australia.


We miss you, Stevie, but you ride on in the next generation of riders that you helped inspire.




Stevie Smith massively impacted our world of mountain biking and we were not ready to say goodbye to him so soon. Through shared photos and memories, our community paid tribute to the incredible person he was - both on and off the bike, and the legacy he leaves behind. Devinci has put together a beautiful playlist of videos to pay honor the legend.


28 Steve Smith desktop photos by phunkt.com enjoy. https www.dropbox.com sh ab58gddvsp8i40r AADo-T21zgPzNFL7pHcjiE1na dl 0 dropbox link above to download full res


Must Read This Week
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
89527 views
Sick Bicycle Co Responds to Anger Over Undelivered Frames
57317 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
54902 views
Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail
52456 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
47032 views
First Look: Manitou's 180mm Mezzer Pro Fork and Mara Pro Shock - Garda Trentino 2019
45215 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
43691 views
Team Videos: Maribor DH World Cup 2019 [Updated]
43028 views

11 Comments

  • + 3
 I ride my bike to work, and I've modelled my "arrive at work mtb dismount" on Steve's dismount at the end of his winning run at 2013 Leogang. There are no cheering fans and nobody hi-5's me, only a few confused colleagues. But it starts my day off right.
  • + 2
 This has been on my "to watch later" section of youtube ever since the day we lost him. I still go back to it every now and then. Such a good vibe and such an heavy video at the same time... #longlivechainsaw

https://youtu.be/ANPeEashVUg
  • + 5
 "Its just another bike race, right".....
  • + 2
 Worst case scenario I'm still happy Best case scenario I'm damn pumped Legend
  • + 3
 LEGEND !!! Gone but never forgotten..
  • + 3
 legend
  • + 2
 Gone but never forgotten. We will always look up to the person he was, both on and off the bike.
  • + 1
 The "seasons" video made me start Mountain biking ... Miss u Stevie !
  • - 3
 Just out of interest how did you ever stumble across Seasons if you weren't already Mountain Biking?

Best wishes to Stevie's family.
#longlivechainsaw
  • + 0
 Legends never die. He will for ever continue shredding in our memories. And so in that way Long live the chainsaw.
  • + 1
 rip Stevie

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031428
Mobile Version of Website