Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016

Three years have passed since the death of Canada's greatest downhill mountain bike athlete. Today all mountain bikers should celebrate the incredible person he was - both on and off the bike, and the legacy he leaves behind. Many came to know him from his segment in Seasons where his mum Tianna Smith shuttled him to the top of the mountain for lap after training lap, and then by his success on the World Cup circuit.
But more than just a driven athlete and fierce competitor, Smith was humble and grounded off the track and a notable influence on all young and aspiring Canadian gravity racers and others around the world. Steve proved that it was possible for Canadians to be at the top at the highest level. Last year, many of those Canadian riders remembered him at the Steve Smith Memorial DH at Mount Washington
A force on the Canadian downhill racing scene for years, Stevie became an international household name in 2013 after pocketing World Cup wins at Leogang, Hafjell, and Mont-Sainte-Anne. Those efforts culminated in the World Cup overall title the same year—downhill racing’s ultimate achievement.
We miss you, Stevie, but you ride on in the next generation of riders that you helped inspire.
Stevie Smith massively impacted our world of mountain biking and we were not ready to say goodbye to him so soon. Through shared photos and memories, our community paid tribute to the incredible person he was
- both on and off the bike, and the legacy he leaves behind. Devinci has put together a beautiful playlist of videos
to pay honor the legend.
https://youtu.be/ANPeEashVUg
Best wishes to Stevie's family.
#longlivechainsaw
