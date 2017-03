Rémi is Ready for Racing - Video

DH World Cup in Lourdes

Galicia

It’s only a few weeks until the first, France (28th – 30th April) and so it’s time for Rémi Thirion to fine-tune his preparation. Remi is always up for discovering new tracks and so when he headed South to Spain, naturally we followed him! After the Canary Islands , it was destinationon the Atlantic coast that provided the perfect setting for training.We couldn’t resist sharing a few of these images with you…