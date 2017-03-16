Rémi is Ready for Racing - Video

It’s only a few weeks until the first DH World Cup in Lourdes
, France (28th – 30th April) and so it’s time for Rémi Thirion to fine-tune his preparation. Remi is always up for discovering new tracks and so when he headed South to Spain, naturally we followed him! After the Canary Islands
, it was destination Galicia
on the Atlantic coast that provided the perfect setting for training.
We couldn’t resist sharing a few of these images with you…
Golden Hour, the best time for the best light
