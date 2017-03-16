Rémi is Ready for Racing - Video

VIDEOS

Mar 15, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

RÉMI THIRION
Galicia, SPAIN

It’s only a few weeks until the first DH World Cup in Lourdes, France (28th – 30th April) and so it’s time for Rémi Thirion to fine-tune his preparation. Remi is always up for discovering new tracks and so when he headed South to Spain, naturally we followed him! After the Canary Islands, it was destination Galiciaon the Atlantic coast that provided the perfect setting for training.

We couldn’t resist sharing a few of these images with you…

by COMMENCALbicycles
Into the wild

Too many people on this track
Who said style

Spanish dogs

Golden Hour, the best time for the best light

R mi

SUPREME DH V4.2

Rendez-vous à Lourdes!

10 Comments

  • + 17
 I hope so much this is the year of the underdogs. Specifically Brendog, and the Bulldog but also Remi and the rest of the shredders that just gotta tie one together.
  • + 0
 i thought it was a REMY edit
  • + 4
 Remi riding is always dope, but whoever dug that trail... that dude needs a bunch of pats on his back. that trail is so damn sick, what the hell...
  • + 5
 With all the videos commencal has been putting out this winter he better be ready!
  • + 2
 Vigo quiere de vuelta su cita WC...
  • + 1
 I want this photo ep1.pinkbike.org/p6pb14508567/p5pb14508567.jpg in colors
  • + 1
 I wish I could ride like that! Awesome mix of speed and style. Looks like he has so much fun!
  • + 1
 Badass! Can't wait for WC to start!
  • + 1
 Tune!
  • + 1
 I see IXS there.

Post a Comment



