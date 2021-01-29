Remi Thirion Signs for Giant Factory Off Road Team

A new addition to the Giant Factory Off-Road Team for 2021, Rémi broke onto the international DH scene in 2013 when he stormed to a surprise World Cup victory in the pro men's field at Vallnord in Andorra. It was close to a home victory for the French rider who favors tracks that are steep, technical and physically demanding. In the years since that big win, Rémi has earned a reputation for pushing limits with creative lines. He has become a consistent contender in the races that count, with a number of World Cup podiums over the past few years. In the 2020 race season, which was condensed due to the global pandemic, Rémi was on top of his game, scoring a second-place finish at a World Cup in Slovenia and taking the bronze medal in the Elite Men's DH race at the World Championships in Austria. — Giant Factory Off-Road Team