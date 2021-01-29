Remi Thirion Signs for Giant Factory Off Road Team

Jan 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Giant has confirmed it has signed Remi Thirion for 2021 and beyond.

The 31-year-old rider from Vosges France, announced his departure from the Commencal / Muc Off team earlier this off season after racing for 8 years on the Andorran brand. Thirion joins Giant on the back of a resurgent season in which he earned the bronze medal in the Elite Men's DH World Championship and 2nd place at the Maribor World Cup. Thirion says his goal with Giant is to "consistently finish in the top-10 and finish top-5 overall in the World Cup. And to win the world championship title"


bigquotesA new addition to the Giant Factory Off-Road Team for 2021, Rémi broke onto the international DH scene in 2013 when he stormed to a surprise World Cup victory in the pro men's field at Vallnord in Andorra. It was close to a home victory for the French rider who favors tracks that are steep, technical and physically demanding. In the years since that big win, Rémi has earned a reputation for pushing limits with creative lines. He has become a consistent contender in the races that count, with a number of World Cup podiums over the past few years. In the 2020 race season, which was condensed due to the global pandemic, Rémi was on top of his game, scoring a second-place finish at a World Cup in Slovenia and taking the bronze medal in the Elite Men's DH race at the World Championships in Austria.Giant Factory Off-Road Team

Watch Remi in action aboard the Giant Glory here:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Giant Remi Thirion


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
74745 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
69719 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
48715 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
47495 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
46922 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
43346 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
42890 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
42424 views

6 Comments

  • 4 0
 That's a giant step in the right direction for giant
  • 1 0
 Will he convince Giant to put an idler pulley and a mullet set-up on the Glory when they see he is slower than on his Commencal?
  • 2 0
 Great news! I was worried that Remi will struggle to find a good team.
  • 1 0
 That's one small step for Remi, one Giant leaping in those kind of videos.
  • 1 0
 Baller!
  • 1 0
 Welcome back Giant!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.007754
Mobile Version of Website