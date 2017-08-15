Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Remy Metailler and Bernado Cruz Shredding the Whistler Bike Park - Video
Aug 15, 2017 at 9:49
Aug 15, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Remy Metailler gets sendy with Bernardo Cruz and Oscar Harnstrom in the Whistler Bike Park.
#whipsfordaysss
AJBarlas
Mod
Plus
(5 mins ago)
Those hucks to flat! :O
+ 1
MASyMAS
(9 mins ago)
Dry as f@ck !
