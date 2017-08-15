Remy Metailler and Bernado Cruz Shredding the Whistler Bike Park - Video

Aug 15, 2017 at 9:49
Aug 15, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Remy Metailler gets sendy with Bernardo Cruz and Oscar Harnstrom in the Whistler Bike Park. #whipsfordaysss
2 Comments

  • + 1
 Those hucks to flat! :O
  • + 1
 Dry as f@ck !

