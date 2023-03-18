Watch
Remy Metailler & 'Nrml Mtber' Get Techy in Sedona
Mar 18, 2023
by
Rémy Métailler
Follow
Following
10 Comments
Words: Remy Metailler
Sebastian made me laugh daily for a good year, so we finally went on a ride together and I gave him a few pointers to up skills going uphill and downhill. Check out @nrml_mtber!
Videos
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
1
Mntneer
(52 mins ago)
It’s good to see an accurate representation of a normal American male on a bike
[Reply]
1
0
Bmxanddie
(23 mins ago)
This is fantastic and mostly true - BUT you never know what people are going through. Truth be be told America is face fucking us with big macs to our delight.
[Reply]
1
0
chunter
(3 mins ago)
Lol no one is making me eat Big Macs
[Reply]
7
1
mountainbagger
(1 hours ago)
Mr. Normal has done well for himself, stoked for him. He'd make a great personality for the PB team, make it happen!
[Reply]
1
0
KolaPanda
(1 hours ago)
camera settings are dialed on this one I love how the water reflects off the rocks
[Reply]
1
1
EBIKEWASHINGTON
(1 hours ago)
Can we get a Leo Smith AKA Lando Steezy and NRML edit?
[Reply]
4
6
Processtuna
(1 hours ago)
Whatever wheels that dude is running must be seriously tough lol
[Reply]
1
0
rad-but-also-sad
(10 mins ago)
He's got a bike check on his Youtube which is super interesting, dude runs cushcore with 55psi front and 60psi rear!
youtu.be/mgAkjDZM-6Q
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
4
12
KeithShred
(54 mins ago)
What a virtue signaling douchebag. Unsubscribed.
[Reply]
1
0
lehott
(23 mins ago)
I know, the headset cable routing is so shit and it makes a person angry when you work on your bike but you need not to thrash it upon these poor souls
[Reply]
youtu.be/mgAkjDZM-6Q