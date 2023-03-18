Remy Metailler & 'Nrml Mtber' Get Techy in Sedona

Mar 18, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  


Words: Remy Metailler

Sebastian made me laugh daily for a good year, so we finally went on a ride together and I gave him a few pointers to up skills going uphill and downhill. Check out @nrml_mtber!



Posted In:
Videos


10 Comments

  • 8 1
 It’s good to see an accurate representation of a normal American male on a bike
  • 1 0
 This is fantastic and mostly true - BUT you never know what people are going through. Truth be be told America is face fucking us with big macs to our delight.
  • 1 0
 Lol no one is making me eat Big Macs
  • 7 1
 Mr. Normal has done well for himself, stoked for him. He'd make a great personality for the PB team, make it happen!
  • 1 0
 camera settings are dialed on this one I love how the water reflects off the rocks
  • 1 1
 Can we get a Leo Smith AKA Lando Steezy and NRML edit?
  • 4 6
 Whatever wheels that dude is running must be seriously tough lol
  • 1 0
 He's got a bike check on his Youtube which is super interesting, dude runs cushcore with 55psi front and 60psi rear!

youtu.be/mgAkjDZM-6Q
Below threshold threads are hidden





