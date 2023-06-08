Video: Remy Metailler & Ryan Rodriguez Chase Rock Features In Bentonville

Words: Remy Metailler
Since Bentonville was getting a tone of hype lately, I decided to go check out this place and see what it's all about.
Located in Arkansas, it's not really where I pictured Mountain Biking to be a thing, but Bentonville is the self proclaim capital MTB Capital of the World. Walmart (Walton Foundation) has since a few years spent millions of dollars on building trails, paved single track, bike lanes and infrastructure for biking in Arkansas. Most of it is fairly flat due to the lack of elevation, but Lake Leatherwood got some more hills (about 350ft) and some interesting rock features.
I met up with Ryan Rodriguez to check out some of the trails.
Follow Ryan and I on social media: @ryanmrodriguez and @remymetailler
2 Comments