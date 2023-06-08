Video: Remy Metailler & Ryan Rodriguez Chase Rock Features In Bentonville

Jun 8, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  
Words: Remy Metailler


Since Bentonville was getting a tone of hype lately, I decided to go check out this place and see what it's all about.

Located in Arkansas, it's not really where I pictured Mountain Biking to be a thing, but Bentonville is the self proclaim capital MTB Capital of the World. Walmart (Walton Foundation) has since a few years spent millions of dollars on building trails, paved single track, bike lanes and infrastructure for biking in Arkansas. Most of it is fairly flat due to the lack of elevation, but Lake Leatherwood got some more hills (about 350ft) and some interesting rock features.

I met up with Ryan Rodriguez to check out some of the trails.

Follow Ryan and I on social media: @ryanmrodriguez and @remymetailler


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Lake Leatherwood is awesome.. it’s in Eureka Springs not Bentonville… one hours east. As far as I know it’s not funded by Walmart. (Correct me if I’m wrong) Very cool area and the shuttle trail system is fun! Check out slaughtertrailguides on instagram. Nick is a very cool dude who does shuttles there. ($35 all day ever day) and it’s worth it. Wish PB would give credit to the right folks..
  • 1 1
 I'd rather have Walmart pay wages that I didn't have to subsidize while they are wildly profitable than build trails.





