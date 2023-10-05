Video: Remy Metailler Sends Squamish Slabs

Oct 5, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

Words: Remy Metailler

In memory of Dave Reid.

Drone footage by @flowmotionaerials - Raphaël Boudreault-Simard
Sound by @keithwhiteaudio - Keith White
Riding and production - @remymetailler

photo

photo

photo

photo


Videos Remy Metailler Dave Reid


Rémy Métailler

Member since Feb 25, 2009
175 articles
12 Comments
  • 10 0
 Wow, and best soundtrack.
  • 4 0
 Great riding and great footage! I Wonder if Remy got smacked by the drone in any of these shots.
  • 4 0
 Fine work Remy... nicely done!
  • 3 0
 This is freeride 100%, Remy's lines and style are the same as watching a pro ski/ snowboard backcountry rider, so sick!
  • 3 0
 That drone footage crash would have been my point of view the whole time rolling down those rocks...not on my bike
  • 2 0
 Crazy riding, though I wish that some of the editing was done differently as the abrupt changes in light quality made for harsh transitions.
  • 2 0
 Man, he’s always doing the best riding in every video! Dude rides sick! Crazy style!
  • 2 0
 if i had to guess its a maxxgrip DHR II replacement every 2 weeks during the summer
  • 1 0
 One of the sickest videos I've seen in a long time. Makes me both desperately want to go back to Squamish, and also never go back there again. Wow.
  • 2 0
 Hold on.... I was told Squamish sucked and not to go there.
  • 1 0
 Ostie que c'est VIOLENT!
  • 1 2
 Huh i could ride that on a supercycle





