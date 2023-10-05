Watch
Video: Remy Metailler Sends Squamish Slabs
Oct 5, 2023
by
Rémy Métailler
12 Comments
Words
: Remy Metailler
In memory of Dave Reid.
Drone footage by @flowmotionaerials - Raphaël Boudreault-Simard
Sound by @keithwhiteaudio - Keith White
Riding and production -
@remymetailler
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
thescomer
(1 hours ago)
Wow, and best soundtrack.
[Reply]
4
0
aarong133
(1 hours ago)
Great riding and great footage! I Wonder if Remy got smacked by the drone in any of these shots.
[Reply]
4
0
zepmtbcamps
(1 hours ago)
Fine work Remy... nicely done!
[Reply]
3
0
goldmund
(1 hours ago)
This is freeride 100%, Remy's lines and style are the same as watching a pro ski/ snowboard backcountry rider, so sick!
[Reply]
3
0
krashDH85
(1 hours ago)
That drone footage crash would have been my point of view the whole time rolling down those rocks...not on my bike
[Reply]
2
0
Drewtini
(46 mins ago)
Crazy riding, though I wish that some of the editing was done differently as the abrupt changes in light quality made for harsh transitions.
[Reply]
2
0
Cooper09
(1 hours ago)
Man, he’s always doing the best riding in every video! Dude rides sick! Crazy style!
[Reply]
2
0
two-plank
(17 mins ago)
if i had to guess its a maxxgrip DHR II replacement every 2 weeks during the summer
[Reply]
1
0
CDrago
(10 mins ago)
One of the sickest videos I've seen in a long time. Makes me both desperately want to go back to Squamish, and also never go back there again. Wow.
[Reply]
2
0
LucaP
(1 hours ago)
Hold on.... I was told Squamish sucked and not to go there.
[Reply]
1
0
fred0
(37 mins ago)
Ostie que c'est VIOLENT!
[Reply]
1
2
cowboyray
(42 mins ago)
Huh i could ride that on a supercycle
[Reply]
