After a couple of stops on Vancouver Island to ride Mt Prevost and Shawnigan Lake, I end up near Cumberland in the Comox Valley to finally ride with Mark Matthews. The first time and last time I had rode with Mark, I broke my scapula on a blue trail in the Whistler Bike Park...For this video we ride one of Mark's favourite trails which mix fast and flowy, some jumps and a few very technical sections.Follow @remymetailler and @markymath on social media.