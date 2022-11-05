Video: Remy Metailler Chases Kirk McDowall on E-Bikes at Vedder Mountain

Atfer not riding with Kirk Mc Dowall for a while, we are both back with a trail preview video. New location, but also new type of bike. On this day, we both had a limited amount of time and the forest fires had made the air pretty smokey, so we took our e-bikes and it was a good choice! We did 2.5 laps of the mountain, and a lot more descending than we would have done on regular bikes.

Support Vedder's trail network: https://www.fvmba.com/

Find these trails on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/region/vedder-mountain/

Follow @kirkmcdowall and @remymetailler




5 Comments

  • 2 5
 The key takeaway from this video is that when riding Vedder Mountain with Eddie Vedder hair like Kirk’s, remember to Just Breathe and keep an Even Flow. And scope the features first to ensure you stay Alive to ride Future Days. If the trails looks too gnarly, Vedder Mountain might be Not For You.
  • 1 0
 Just in case you’re wondering, Eddie Vedder is the frontman of Pearl Jam — and I included 5 Pearl Jam song titles above. Hate to have to explain this =/. Then again, I’m from Seattle and Pearl Jam recorded about 2 minutes from my place =P
  • 5 0
 Don't explain, take the downvotes like a man.
  • 1 1
 @IntoTheEverflow: Short-hair post-90’s Eddie Vedder agrees: images.app.goo.gl/Ein68kE57yxnKnNF9
  • 1 0
 So when is that new Specialized Full face coming out?





