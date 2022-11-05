Video: Remy Metailler Chases Kirk McDowall on E-Bikes at Vedder Mountain

Atfer not riding with Kirk Mc Dowall for a while, we are both back with a trail preview video. New location, but also new type of bike. On this day, we both had a limited amount of time and the forest fires had made the air pretty smokey, so we took our e-bikes and it was a good choice! We did 2.5 laps of the mountain, and a lot more descending than we would have done on regular bikes.
Support Vedder's trail network: https://www.fvmba.com/
Find these trails on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/region/vedder-mountain/
Follow @kirkmcdowall
and @remymetailler
