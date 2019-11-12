Video: Remy Metailler Followed by Kirk McDowall Down Live Like Lisa in Pemberton

Nov 12, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

Many of you have asked me to be followed instead of following so here we are! I asked Kirk if he could ride behind me as close as he could and he did! He even managed to talk while riding. Not bad for a first!

Riding so close is very hard. We don’t know well the trails, what’s coming, and Kirk has never really followed me before, so he does not know my style. To make it easier and made sure the video will work out we cruised down instead of attacking. Tried to be as smooth and predictable as possible for the needs of the video. I hope you will still enjoy it! Next time we can ride more wild!

Live Like Lisa (old Stimulus) was named that way after a Pemberton local, Lisa passed away in avalanche not long ago. It's an awesome trail that features steep, fast, rock face, berms, tech sections as well as an incredible view on the valley.

Find out more about Live Like Lisa on Trailforks:
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/live-like-lisa-7557/

If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association: http://porcabikes.com this way you will be able to support trails like this one!

Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!

What trail should I ride next?

New trail preview up on Youtube https www.youtube.com watch v 8Y 4Klj0Gy4 feature youtu.be

New trail preview up on Youtube https www.youtube.com watch v 8Y 4Klj0Gy4 feature youtu.be

New trail preview up on Youtube https www.youtube.com watch v 8Y 4Klj0Gy4 feature youtu.be

New trail preview up on Youtube https www.youtube.com watch v 8Y 4Klj0Gy4 feature youtu.be

SUSCRIBE : http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler

FOLLOW : @remymetailler
• http://www.facebook.com/remymetailler
• http://www.instagram.com/remymetailler
• http://www.twitter.com/remymetailler

Regions in Article
Pemberton

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kirk Mcdowall Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Announces Decision to End His Life
124835 views
Shimano Gearbox in the Works - Patents Filed on Hybrid Chain-driven Sequential-Shift Transmission
83204 views
Gift Ideas for The Trail Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
60481 views
10 of the Best Handlebar Mounted Bike Lights Ridden & Rated
55518 views
Consumers Threaten to Boycott Backcountry.com as Retailer Sues Businesses for Using the Term ‘Backcountry’
54279 views
Not So Fast: How Dropper Posts Created Steep Seat Tube Angles
52952 views
Video: Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test
51082 views
Review: 2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS
47513 views

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 While watching videos like this, I always feel like I could ride it like these guys. The lines seem obvious, drops are effortless and so on... And then I get on my bike Frown
  • 2 0
 Noooooo, where is the vid ??
  • 1 0
 Wow, awesome trail!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012148
Mobile Version of Website