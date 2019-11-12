Video: Remy Metailler Followed by Kirk McDowall Down Live Like Lisa in Pemberton

Many of you have asked me to be followed instead of following so here we are! I asked Kirk if he could ride behind me as close as he could and he did! He even managed to talk while riding. Not bad for a first!
Riding so close is very hard. We don’t know well the trails, what’s coming, and Kirk has never really followed me before, so he does not know my style. To make it easier and made sure the video will work out we cruised down instead of attacking. Tried to be as smooth and predictable as possible for the needs of the video. I hope you will still enjoy it! Next time we can ride more wild!
Live Like Lisa (old Stimulus) was named that way after a Pemberton local, Lisa passed away in avalanche not long ago. It's an awesome trail that features steep, fast, rock face, berms, tech sections as well as an incredible view on the valley.
Find out more about Live Like Lisa on Trailforks:https://www.trailforks.com/trails/live-like-lisa-7557/
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association: http://porcabikes.com this way you will be able to support trails like this one!
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
What trail should I ride next?
