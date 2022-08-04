Remy Metailler Fractures 3 Vertabrae While Riding with Kilian Bron

Aug 4, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Remy Metailler has shared news on his Instagram of an injury he sustained while riding with Kilian Bron last week. He says he was unsure about a line that Kilian had taken and so he stopped on a little bridge before it to be cautious. He then lost his balance, falling into a dry creek and hitting a rock with his back.

He initially thought he had broken his hip, but X-rays showed that he had 3 fractures on the trasversales vertebraes of L1, L2 and L3.


bigquotes@Kilianbron came at home for a few days of shredding and it started great! The first day was epic. I rode hard but within my comfort zone. At the end of the ride it was getting too dark so I decided to take it very easy. We were done filming so we slowly headed back to the truck.

I followed Kilian and was not sure about a line he took so I stopped on a little bridge to be cautious, but somehow lost my balance... I tried to land on the side but fell into a small dry creek and hit a rock with my back. Such an awkward fall. I'm so upset at myself.

It felt like I may have broken the top of my hip. After accessing the situation I walked down to the road as my spine seemed fine and it was late. We pedalled slowly back to the car and stopped at the Squamish Hospital where they did an Xray for my pelvis. No fractures were found. I woke up the next day with a violent pain in my right butt cheek so went for a scan in Whistler the next day. The doctor found 3 fractures on the trasversales vertebraes of L1,L2,L3 which are not too concerning even though two are displaced. Unfortunately the pain when moving a certain way was so crazy that we went to Lions Gate Hospital to check more things and I missed @yoannbarelli's wedding. Bummed (yes, cool joke) but I could not even sit in @svanderhoek's car to get there. It felt like I was getting electrocuted and my butt muscle were burning from the inside.

Good news, the pain is caused by the nerve being pinched and has gone down a lot as the inflammation reduces. Living alone does not help but, hey thanks Kilian for helping me putting my undies on...

Thanks to all my friends and sponsors for being there for me. I'll be back in a few weeks but fortunately have a lot of cool content already filmed.Remy Metailler

Wishing you all the best with your recovery Remy!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Remy Metailler


7 Comments

  • 9 0
 Sadly ironic he hurts himself while stopped to look at a feature, rather than all the crazy ones he rides. Heal up soon!
  • 1 0
 One of the most talented free riders . Interesting he didn't hurt himself on a crazy stunt . .More of a JRA at the end of the day . That's the time I get wrecked and usually on something mundane . Sending healing vibes . Hope all goes well.
  • 4 0
 Here's to a speedy recovery Remi
  • 2 0
 Damn! That could've been much worse. Heal quick!
  • 1 0
 As great a rider Remy is, when you ride with Kilian, it's next level. No one does what Kilian does. Speedy recovery Remy.
  • 1 0
 Missing Barellii's wedding with Steve must have hurt pretty much too. Heal up!
  • 1 0
 Heal up!!





