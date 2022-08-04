Remy Metailler Fractures 3 Vertabrae While Riding with Kilian Bron

@Kilianbron came at home for a few days of shredding and it started great! The first day was epic. I rode hard but within my comfort zone. At the end of the ride it was getting too dark so I decided to take it very easy. We were done filming so we slowly headed back to the truck.



I followed Kilian and was not sure about a line he took so I stopped on a little bridge to be cautious, but somehow lost my balance... I tried to land on the side but fell into a small dry creek and hit a rock with my back. Such an awkward fall. I'm so upset at myself.



It felt like I may have broken the top of my hip. After accessing the situation I walked down to the road as my spine seemed fine and it was late. We pedalled slowly back to the car and stopped at the Squamish Hospital where they did an Xray for my pelvis. No fractures were found. I woke up the next day with a violent pain in my right butt cheek so went for a scan in Whistler the next day. The doctor found 3 fractures on the trasversales vertebraes of L1,L2,L3 which are not too concerning even though two are displaced. Unfortunately the pain when moving a certain way was so crazy that we went to Lions Gate Hospital to check more things and I missed @yoannbarelli's wedding. Bummed (yes, cool joke) but I could not even sit in @svanderhoek's car to get there. It felt like I was getting electrocuted and my butt muscle were burning from the inside.



Good news, the pain is caused by the nerve being pinched and has gone down a lot as the inflammation reduces. Living alone does not help but, hey thanks Kilian for helping me putting my undies on...



Thanks to all my friends and sponsors for being there for me. I'll be back in a few weeks but fortunately have a lot of cool content already filmed. — Remy Metailler