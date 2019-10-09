Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Remy Metailler Previews Pamplemousse, Squamish's Newest Trail

Oct 9, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

Squamish as a new Black Diamond Trail! It’s called Pamplemousse and already over 1600 people rode it in 9 days!

James Ivory, is the main builder of this trail. It took him and his friends 3 years to build the line. All of them have 9 to 5 jobs, so finding the time to dig after work was a challenge. James owns a guiding company (@ridebc_squamish). Check out his website for more infos: http://www.ridebc.ca.


The trail starts just before Credit Line. If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Squamish Off Road Cycling Association: https://sorca.ca, this way you will be able to support trails like this one!

Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!

New trail preview up on my Youtube

Subscribe for more: here

10 Comments

  • 4 0
 Got on this trail for the 2nd time this week today before work at about 645am. Its a fun trail and a good addition to the area. I would call it more of a technical flow trail as maintaining speed for some of the jumps is harder than these guys make it look. Its also very bench cut and at times narrow making the jumps and features feel a bit more exposed than typical. There is also a lot of exposure at most of the corners resulting in a very high potential risk should you blow a corner. I will also say that given the amount of traffic the area sees I am sure that in a 4-6 months the wear on the trail will make it significantly more challenging. All and all i think the Black rating is a good call.
  • 3 0
 That was definitely not your average trail dog. And not the usual super gnarly trail, but still the same level of enthusiasm from Remy.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely love this trail! Stopped by Alice Lake a few weeks ago (apparently this trail had just opened) and got to ride it. Loved it! Favorite trail of the trip and a nice flowly "cool down" to the other tech intensive trails at Alice Lake. Even the chicken route around the drop is actually pretty fun. Lots of props to all the hard work and builders that worked on this trail!
  • 3 0
 Alice lake is the place ! Looks super flowy for a black diamond trail, props to the builder !
  • 1 0
 It’s just got a couple steep corners (with moderate exposure) and a gap jump in the main line of the trail, hence the black rating.
  • 1 0
 the options are black but my wife rode the main line blind first try, and while she's a decent rider, she doesn't ride black trails blind first try!
  • 3 0
 I don't have the grapefruits to ride like Remy.
  • 1 0
 Pamplemousse!! Did Remy name the trail? Sounds fitting!
  • 1 3
 1600 riders in 9 days. Someone's got a big mouth
  • 3 0
 That number sounds insane to me - every time I've ridden Alice Lake you just see other people once in a while. 1,600 sounds like a bike park trail.

