Video: Remy Metailler Previews Pamplemousse, Squamish's Newest Trail

Squamish as a new Black Diamond Trail! It’s called Pamplemousse and already over 1600 people rode it in 9 days!
James Ivory, is the main builder of this trail. It took him and his friends 3 years to build the line. All of them have 9 to 5 jobs, so finding the time to dig after work was a challenge. James owns a guiding company (@ridebc_squamish
). Check out his website for more infos: http://www.ridebc.ca
.
The trail starts just before Credit Line. If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Squamish Off Road Cycling Association: https://sorca.ca
, this way you will be able to support trails like this one!
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
