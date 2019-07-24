Video: A Day at the Coast Gravity Park with Remy Metailler

Jul 24, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  


The Coast Gravity Park offers some of the best bike riding in the world. Built in partnership with the guys from the Coastal Crew and taking the inputs from various top riders, these trails are top level.

Watch me cruise around during one day the back in March. Located on the Sunshine Coast, this shuttle service park runs almost all year long depending on the snow. Sunshine Coast usually does not get much snow and it is for me a great way to ride jumps before heading to the urban downhill races!

Stoked for more riding there this winter!



Video by Graeme Meiklejohn: @doitforthegraeme

Song by Scott Sky – Pharaoh’s Horses

Follow on Instagram: @remymetaillerAnd Youtube for more videos

3 Comments

  • + 2
 Sold! Moving out of my cubicle and into a van right now, and leaving for Canada.
  • + 1
 1:09 I whip like that all the time!... and then I wake up...
  • + 1
 Oui

