PRESS RELEASES

Rémy Métailler Re-Signs with Fly Racing

Jan 18, 2018
by FLY RACING  
PRESS RELEASE: Fly Racing

Photo AJ Barlas
Remy Metailler will wear FLY helmets, apparel, and protective products exclusively in 2018.

FLY Racing is proud to announce the return of Rémy Métailler to its 2018 roster of elite mountain bike athletes. After wearing the WERX helmet in 2017, for 2018 Rémy has signed on to not only wear the WERX helmet but also FLY’s MTB apparel and protective products, including its shorts, jerseys, gloves and knee guards.

When you think of mountain biking, you think of that perfect balance between being in control and pushing it as close to the limit as possible. Rémy Métailler has perfected this controlled chaos that so many of us cannot. The French native, and now Whistler, BC resident, comes from a long background of success in downhill, urban DH, and freeride. But it’s not only Rémy’s success in the downhill racing scene that sets him apart from the rest, it’s his ability to ride things that most people can’t even walk down—let alone climb down.


So if you find yourself at Whistler bike park in the summertime, and hear what seems to be the sound of rocks being blown apart, don’t be alarmed – it’s just Rémy Métailler. Look for Rémy and his silky-smooth style kitted out in FLY and pushing the limits at events worldwide.

Photo AJ Barlas

Career Highlights
1st – Downhill Taxco 2017
2nd – Down Puerto Vallarta 2017
10th – Red Bull Rampage 2015

About FLY Racing
Established in 1998, FLY Racing is one of the fastest growing off-road motorcycle, snowmobile, BMX and MTB riding apparel and hard part brands in the North American market and is distributed worldwide in 40+ countries. In the United States, FLY Racing products are distributed exclusively in the United States by Western Power Sports (WPS).

Must Read This Week
SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look
66000 views
Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR SL Review
57121 views
Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike
48880 views
What's the Deal With SRAM's DUB System? More Questions
45451 views
Here's My Zerode Taniwha Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
41996 views
Knolly Moves Entire Lineup to 157mm Spacing
36379 views
Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters
33691 views
Cam Zink Off SRAM & RockShox
32928 views

16 Comments

  • + 26
 I guess he ll be pretty FLY for a white guy then!
  • + 20
 Meh
  • - 5
flag dh1stan (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Had to fly down here to write my pun before I forgot it. Can't remyember it now.
  • + 14
 The pro-parkrat life.
  • + 5
 How easy is it to get sponsored? Probably pretty much impossible hey?
  • + 4
 Nah, just know people
  • + 3
 He said re-signing was a no-brainer when they promised to help him with visa applications.
  • + 3
 I usually drool over the TLD stuff but end up buying FLY because... you know... money
  • + 3
 Noted. With thanks.
  • + 1
 those chubby cheeks though Big Grin
  • + 1
 what DVO shock is that - is the piggyback hidden
  • + 1
 It's their standard coil shock. The Cube frame puts the reservoir in a weird position. The shock is mounted upside down with the reservoir facing the back of the bike.
  • + 1
 @650boss: I did guess that but couldn't see it in the picture
  • + 1
 Does this mean a new helmet for 2018?
  • + 1
 IS THAT REALLY A DVO FORK ON HIS CUBE???
  • + 0
 Looks like a session

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027770
Mobile Version of Website