Remy Metailler Rides 'Empire 47' Near Quebec City

Words

: Rémy MétaillerDespite being from France, I have never really spent any time in the french speaking part of Canada. I got stuck on the Sea to Sky corridor for almost 10 years, and have never gone too far from it.When the opportunity came along to visit Quebec City's 5 main trail network, and checking out all the cool restaurants I could not say no.For the first of 5 episodes I rode Empire 47. I focused on the more advanced trails, but there is of course trails for all levels. The Nosferatu though was the highlight for me with 41 features back to back on 4 minute lap.Thanks for watching and don't miss next week's video at Sentiers du Moulin!