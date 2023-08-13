Remy Metailler Rides 'Empire 47' Near Quebec City

Aug 12, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

Words: Rémy Métailler

Despite being from France, I have never really spent any time in the french speaking part of Canada. I got stuck on the Sea to Sky corridor for almost 10 years, and have never gone too far from it.

When the opportunity came along to visit Quebec City's 5 main trail network, and checking out all the cool restaurants I could not say no.

For the first of 5 episodes I rode Empire 47. I focused on the more advanced trails, but there is of course trails for all levels. The Nosferatu though was the highlight for me with 41 features back to back on 4 minute lap.

Thanks for watching and don't miss next week's video at Sentiers du Moulin!

photo

photo


6 Comments
  • 2 0
 Love it Remy....Have the Quebecois taught you all the french Canadian curse words yet?
  • 3 1
 Hostie oui
  • 1 0
 @remymetailler: crisse de bonne réponse
  • 2 0
 Remy - you need to get a raffle going to win a trip to bike with you!!
  • 1 0
 Whaaaa!!! That's a terrain à vélo de montagne. Flabbergastant!!!
  • 1 0
 sick trails





