Video: Remy Metailler & Pro Skier Ride Legacy Bike Park

: Rémy MétaillerA few years ago I knew quite literally nothing about Montana. After watching the show Yellowstone on Amazon Prime, I knew a little bit more, but still did not know much about the Mountain Bike scene down there. Then Brandon Semenuk's last video came out, and a few more clips here and there of Legacy Bike Park was enough to convince me to check out the place myself.Legagcy Bike Park (@legacybikepark) is located on Lakeside Montana, owned and ran by a few avid Mountain Bikers including Parkin Costain and his dad, who own TerraFlow Trails, a trail building business.Parkin (@parkincostain) is a professional skier the winter, and bike shredder the summer. Riding behind him was awesome, and you can see how his skiing has inspired the shapping at the park. The level of trail building at Legacy blew my mind and I rode as many laps as I could during the 5 days I spent down there. My tires and break pads still looked like new since there was not much braking involved!What a place, I'll be back!Photos by Jack Dawe (@wjackdawe).