Must Watch: Remy Metailler Rides Pass Free Soloist Whilst Wingsuiter Passes Overhead

Nov 23, 2022
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

bigquotesWait till the end! Team effort for this one. Thanks @bradendean @nickmcnutt and @dylanwolsky ! Shot on my @gopro Max.Remy Metailler


31 Comments

  • 17 1
 I don't get the hype, that is a fairly typical day in Squamish!!!
  • 9 30
flag Steve101j (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Down played day. Over hyped rider.
  • 8 1
 @Steve101j: Couldn't disagree more. The guy is a local legend!
  • 11 0
 “Rides Pass Free Soloist”? Come on, copy editors!
  • 4 0
 Copy editors? This is basic literacy. Who did that?
  • 5 1
 "Free Soloist" lol dudes on his hands and knees crawling up a hill
  • 9 0
 WOW Sorry buddy, I had NO idea you were climbing here... and now... WOW! Wingsuit! What a coincidence!
  • 3 0
 For reference, this is the walk off descent of the apron. There isn’t a climbing route there. Was first ridden around 30 years ago.
  • 1 0
 Now if he could just work in some dude doing a parkour flip over him and one of those weird airplane obstacle races in the background, we'd have a Red Bull pentopoly.
  • 2 2
 If only Remi could get his brakes to stop squealing! Seems like most of his videos have this as the background music... Quite distracting from his excellent riding.
  • 1 0
 yeah, he should find an appropriate brake lubricant...

Seriously though, the sh*t Remy is riding is sooo steep. There's no way to keep your brakes from being noisy on that stuff.
  • 1 0
 Not sure that's possible at warp speed
  • 1 0
 @bocomtb: that's totally not true, discs and pads pick up contaminates from bike maintenance or from transit on vehicles etc, but it is possible to clean them and have them run silent even in the steepest and fastest sections.
  • 1 0
 @bocomtb: yep. If I ever happened to ride something that steep I would 100% be focused on if my brakes worked, not if they were making noise.
  • 2 2
 Pretty insane all around! Genuine question, I'm not sure of the etiquette here - was that a close pass next to the climber, or is it just the camera angle?
  • 6 6
 I doubt there's an established etiquette for passing free soloists on a bike, but IMO that was totally out of order

At that speed, I'd try to give a walker more space than that, nevermind a f**king climber who could fall to their death
  • 15 0
 @overconfident: by the looks of the blurb I'm pretty sure it was all staged
  • 10 0
 IMBA rules say he totally should've yielded to the uphill rider/climber.
  • 1 2
 @overconfident: I have my doubts that it was just a random climber. I'm sure it was all set up for the video.
  • 1 0
 @cooke88: Ah, your right, I did not read that...

Of course I just went straight to the comments instead
  • 1 0
 I believe the recommended course of action is to yell "Strava" as you bunny hop over the climber
  • 2 0
 I love a good casual wild sighting of the word “whilst”
  • 4 0
 Whomst wouldn’t?
  • 2 0
 That's a pretty low angle slab.....Class4?
  • 3 0
 Contrived.
  • 1 0
 This video just gets more and more wild.
  • 1 0
 Where's the outun? What happens? Come on, brother.
  • 1 1
 Remy " woooo" meanwhile riding a rock as steep as his head angle
  • 1 1
 the man who climbs without ropes scares me more than the bike going down
  • 1 1
 That was amazing.
  • 1 1
 Serious skills!.





