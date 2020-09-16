Video: Remy Metailler Rides the Gnarliest Lines on the Shore with Steve Vanderhoek

Sep 16, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

The Shore is super gnarly! Ask Wade Simmons or Brett Tippie, they know a thing or two about it! It's only 45 minutes away from my house, but for some reason though I have barely ridden there, so I needed a guide.

I first heard of Steve Vanderhoek through some videos he did featuring some insane rock slab lines. He actually was in a few movies filmed on the shore back in the day with some stunts the local and legend Digger had built. We connected on Instagram and rode together for the first time in Squamish a few months ago and he offered me to check out his own features. The lines on this video are absolutely insane, and I thought I will not attempt one of them because the exposure and the risk, of dying, literally. Props to Steve for having that vision, the work he put on theses features and the skills and courage it takes to ride them!

Follow Steve Vanderhoek on Instagram: @svanderhoek

Video and photos by Alexandre Chapellier, @the_frenchliner

Subscribe to the channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler

North Shore

Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


3 Comments

 The first hit realll steep and long... video and pictures don't do it justice. You need to stand at the top to fully appreciate the 'nope' factor.
 WOW! If Remy is bowing out of a rock roll, it must be insane! Nothing like a 50ft dice roll to start a trail. Crazy these guys are only wearing lids and only knee pads!
 That is pretty much rappel down on a bike.

