Video: Remy Metailler Rides the Gnarliest Lines on the Shore with Steve Vanderhoek

The Shore is super gnarly! Ask Wade Simmons or Brett Tippie, they know a thing or two about it! It's only 45 minutes away from my house, but for some reason though I have barely ridden there, so I needed a guide.
I first heard of Steve Vanderhoek through some videos he did featuring some insane rock slab lines. He actually was in a few movies filmed on the shore back in the day with some stunts the local and legend Digger had built. We connected on Instagram and rode together for the first time in Squamish a few months ago and he offered me to check out his own features. The lines on this video are absolutely insane, and I thought I will not attempt one of them because the exposure and the risk, of dying, literally. Props to Steve for having that vision, the work he put on theses features and the skills and courage it takes to ride them!
Video and photos by Alexandre Chapellier, @the_frenchliner
