Video: Remy Metailler Rides Infamous Portal Trail in Moab

Oct 20, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

Words: Remy Metailler

Portal is one of these trails that many people put on their bucket list. Why? I'm not too sure... but maybe because it is ridiculously dangerous.

Anyways, I got to ride it when in Moab a few weeks back, and yes it's is extremely exposed and quite a difficult trail. Pretty awkward in some sections for sure but also has some good flow towards the starts and the finish.

Regions in Article
Moab

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


Author Info:
remymetailler avatar

Member since Feb 25, 2009
176 articles
16 Comments
  • 29 0
 It's a very American approach to technical riding: no one can afford to get injured so all the features are next to massive exposure so if you mess up you just die.
  • 2 0
 well...we did coin the term "go big or go home" or in this place "go big or go to heaven"
  • 3 1
 nothing worse than being the only first world country without free healthcare
  • 4 0
 @danielfloyd: those eleven carrier strike groups are not going to feed themselves
  • 1 0
 lol, what a solution
  • 4 0
 Seriously amazing trail. It's two trails in one. The first part is the high exposure bit and then you come around the bend which throws you on the fast chunky technical bit. I found it to be way easier than it looks not sure if anyone else found the same.
  • 1 0
 Didn't like the look of the exposed part at all, but the later sections looked super.
  • 1 0
 @G-Sport: watching videos of the upper part is enough to trigger my fear of heights. I honestly would struggle to even walk that section. The bottom half looks fun as hell though
  • 2 0
 Portal is a fun trail, yes there are very spooky sections but after the exposure bits it becomes really fast and fun.

However I feel like the novelty of portal overshadows what is arguably the better trail, gold bar rim. The features on it are more challenging (albeit without quite as much certain death in spots) and overall it's a ton of fun. It's tough, the climb up will test your merit, but it's worth it.
  • 1 0
 Such a stunning trail, maybe one day. I'd be white knuckling the whole time which is probably exactly what not to do...

Looks like some kind of new grips from Ergon on Remy's bike? Never seen those before
  • 2 0
 For sure one of the most insane mtb content creator's!
  • 2 0
 props for repping the real mtb 828 sir.
  • 1 0
 I don't even want to walk that trail
  • 1 0
 This guy is such an insane rider. And Remy's pretty good too.
  • 1 0
 video still private Frown
  • 1 0
 Its public now!





