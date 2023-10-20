Video: Remy Metailler Rides Infamous Portal Trail in Moab

Words
: Remy Metailler
Portal is one of these trails that many people put on their bucket list. Why? I'm not too sure... but maybe because it is ridiculously dangerous.
Anyways, I got to ride it when in Moab a few weeks back, and yes it's is extremely exposed and quite a difficult trail. Pretty awkward in some sections for sure but also has some good flow towards the starts and the finish.
However I feel like the novelty of portal overshadows what is arguably the better trail, gold bar rim. The features on it are more challenging (albeit without quite as much certain death in spots) and overall it's a ton of fun. It's tough, the climb up will test your merit, but it's worth it.
Looks like some kind of new grips from Ergon on Remy's bike? Never seen those before