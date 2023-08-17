Video: Remy Metailler Rides the Sentiers Du Moulin Trails in Quebec

After checking Empire 47, I moved a few kilometers away to check out the world's famous Sentiers Du Moulin.
Not only the place was beautiful, I also felt at home right away with all that granite and slabs! The terrain is surprisingly close to what you find in Squamish, on the other side of the country. There are a large of selection of trails but on this video I focused on the famous slabs because of the weather. I ended up going back a week later to check out the rest.
Looking forward to heading back there next year, perhaps for a new project
