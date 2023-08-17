Video: Remy Metailler Rides the Sentiers Du Moulin Trails in Quebec

Aug 17, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

After checking Empire 47, I moved a few kilometers away to check out the world's famous Sentiers Du Moulin.

Not only the place was beautiful, I also felt at home right away with all that granite and slabs! The terrain is surprisingly close to what you find in Squamish, on the other side of the country. There are a large of selection of trails but on this video I focused on the famous slabs because of the weather. I ended up going back a week later to check out the rest.

Looking forward to heading back there next year, perhaps for a new projectSmile

Make sure to subscribe to the channel to watch more videos from the trip around Quebec City.

Follow Math_roy98 and @remymetailler on Instagram

See you next week for the third episode.

photo

photo

photo


Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


Author Info:
remymetailler avatar

Member since Feb 25, 2009
169 articles
5 Comments
 The speed Rémy got in slab city is just out of this world! Just amazing to see !!
 Hooked on Remy's stuff lately, all the trails look unreal and so much different than my local trails.
 I'm loving Remy's content lately. Keep it coming brother!
 "Definitely a bit nervous when I get onto the wood."
 Those are amazing trails. The slab action just keeps going and going wow





