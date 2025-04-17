Video: Remy Metailler Rides The Trails of Mount Tzouhalem with Dean Tennant

After a short break due to an injury sustained in Sedona, I'm stoked to be back on the bike.
For the first day of riding, I headed to Vancouver Island to check out the trails of Mount Tzouhalem. Located across from the famous Mt Prevost, the riding there is unreal! The dirt was spectacular, and the gradient was super fun for all skill levels.
Thanks, Dean Tennant, for leading me down the trails.
Yes, me = wrong, the Tzou is a pedal mountain, pretty fun but mostly low-angle, good for multiple laps. Don't sleep on Prevost though, if you're looking for steep DH.