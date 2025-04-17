Powered by Outside

Video: Remy Metailler Rides The Trails of Mount Tzouhalem with Dean Tennant

Apr 17, 2025
by Rémy Métailler  
Words: Remy Mettailler

After a short break due to an injury sustained in Sedona, I'm stoked to be back on the bike.

For the first day of riding, I headed to Vancouver Island to check out the trails of Mount Tzouhalem. Located across from the famous Mt Prevost, the riding there is unreal! The dirt was spectacular, and the gradient was super fun for all skill levels.

Thanks, Dean Tennant, for leading me down the trails.

Check out the trails we rode:

Download the Trailforks App
Mount Tzouhalem mountain biking trails

Shout to the https://www.cowichantrails.ca/ for the trail network.

Watch the video explaining my crash so you don't end up doing the same:


DCIM 101GOPRO GP010051.JPG


Regions in Article
Mount Tzouhalem

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dean Tennant Remy Metailler


Author Info:
remymetailler avatar

Member since Feb 25, 2009
230 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174479 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47554 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45579 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36447 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36207 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33180 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28548 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27754 views

11 Comments
  • 80
 The speed difference between what they can do and what I can do on Double D is eye opening. It just got a refresh over the winter, they're just finishing off the bottom part which reminds me, I really should get out and volunteer! Tzouhalem is a great mountain. Underappreciated in this kind of video, for obvious reasons, is A Grand Traverse. It's a great climbing trail. I mean, it's still a climbing trail but if you've got to suffer, may as well be on a nice winding climb through a beautiful forest.
  • 70
 Check out Maple Mountain as well.
  • 33
 way too XC....
  • 20
 @jaydawg69: sarcasm?
  • 40
 I’ve been riding the Tsou for 25 years. It’s still one of my favourite spots. It’s not super techy, but has amazing single track mixed in with a few gnarlier moves.
  • 50
 Gonna be there for the first time next month - looking sweet!
  • 15
flag mammal (Apr 17, 2025 at 12:20) (Below Threshold)
 Good timing if you're looking to shuttle, they usually close the gate June-ish.
  • 70
 @mammal: Shuttle? Gate? You must be thinking of Prevost.
  • 50
 @hainrich: Holy shit ballz, well I obviously didn't watch the video, but my brain also turned that title into ...Prevost, so that probably tells you enough about my current state of affairs.

Yes, me = wrong, the Tzou is a pedal mountain, pretty fun but mostly low-angle, good for multiple laps. Don't sleep on Prevost though, if you're looking for steep DH.
  • 10
 Great fun but can be a bit of a hassle to navigate with a lot of intersecting trails. DD and Bumblebee are great fun and loam line if you want bigger hits.
  • 10
 Those are some super fun looking trails







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016570
Mobile Version of Website